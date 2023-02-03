Yeah we believe anyone from the CIA😂😂😂just like all those guys who signed that letter saying Hunter Biden laptop was Russian disinformation.
It's sad that the United States can send billions of dollars of air defense equipment to the Ukraine to stop communists from invading their air space. Then our president does nothing when our air space is breached by a communist country? I can't think of one president that would let our air space over the continental United States to be breached by a foreign adversary, be it democrat or republican.
Their trying to get it over Biden’s house so they can take photos of top secret documents he has laid out for them in his yard.
Related
Comments / 161