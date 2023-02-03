ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Why I forgave my husband of 5 years after his nearly 4-year affair

By Brooke Kato
 4 days ago

She’ll forgive, but she won’t forget.

After learning her husband had had a yearslong affair, one wife is sharing why she decided to remain in her marriage.

Alexandrea Acevedo, 26, was floored when she discovered her husband of five years, Michael, had been unfaithful for most of their marriage —all thanks to one simple text message.

She happened to catch a peek at the message from his extra-marital lover in December, and it lead to a confession from her 31-year-old partner.

“I went through his phone – which I don’t normally do – and I found a drafted message with something along the lines of ‘Why do you think she’s going to find out?'” she told South West News Service. “That was enough ammunition for me to confront him with.”

After a long, sleepless night, the distraught mom of three asked the love of her life for honesty. At first, he attempted to downplay the intended recipient of the message as just a friend. It wasn’t until the following morning that he came clean.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0haBAD_0kbqxehz00
Alexandrea Acevedo discovered her husband’s extra-marital affair when reading his texts.

“At first it was a lot of anger and hurt, a lot of emotions, and I’ve always said that infidelity is a deal breaker for me, and he knew that as well,” she said. “We were arguing a lot and I really had to pry the truth out of him and when he did tell me the truth, I asked him to leave straight away.”

The betrayal that had been going on for 3 ½ years stung — Alexandrea had “always talked very highly of him,” so discovering his disloyalty was “heart-wrenching.”

But the confrontation seemed to be the catalyst for a complete overhaul of Michael’s life. He confronted that he had spent too much time drinking and gambling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aZabL_0kbqxehz00
The Acevedos were happily married for five years – or so Alexandrea though.
Celeste / SWNS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31PosU_0kbqxehz00
Alexandrea discovered that for more than three years out of their five-year marriage, Michael had been unfaithful.
Celeste / SWNS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D9ltM_0kbqxehz00
Parents to three children, they were determined to make things work.
Alexandrea Acevedo / SWNS

He was “hellbent” on fixing their marriage, Alexandrea said, enrolling in AA and therapy instead of opting for the easy-out of divorce. He realized he “needed to make it better.”

“I didn’t think I could make things better, and my mentality — with all these other things, like the drink – was in the wrong place,” Michael, who felt like “utter garbage,” explained. “But one night I almost drank myself to death and I suddenly had a moment that I wanted to sacrifice everything.”

“It’s definitely the biggest regret or mistake I’ve ever made, and it’s something that I’ll regret for a very long time — if not forever,” he added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sjzbJ_0kbqxehz00
Being outed for his affair led Michael to seek professional help for his drinking and gambling problems.
Alexandrea Acevedo / SWNS

For eight or nine days, Alexandrea went through a “cycle of crazy emotions” — sad, hurt, angry, confused, but, finally, hopeful. She confided in her friends and family, even consulting multiple self-help books, realizing that the fault was not hers.

“To get to where I am now, I just stopped for looking for fault in myself and in him and stopped looking for reasons to feel bad in the situation and started looking for reasons to feel good,” she said, adding that it was difficult to hear more details about the affair.

She recognized when her husband, with whom she tied the knot in 2018, began to put in more effort, and said it started to “soften” her.

“He was doing everything in his being to reconcile,” she admitted, saying that the pair are having “conversations” now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47x7Ki_0kbqxehz00
People online were quick to scold Alexandrea for staying with her husband.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Oh166_0kbqxehz00
Alexandrea said the pair are taking it day by day to mend their relationship.
Celeste / SWNS

“I have moments of weakness, moments of thinking that he lied to me for so long and what’s keeping him from doing it again?” she added. “But he doesn’t want to give up and he tells me that if I give him a chance every day, he’ll continue to prove himself to me.”

She said she didn’t “want to abandon him in his darkest moment,” noting his impeccable role as a father — and husband, if you discount the affair.

“When I found out about the alcohol and the affair, I was just shocked, and it put into perspective that he really needed someone,” she said.

While the events leading up to the devastating revelations weren’t ideal, Alexandrea is trying “to make the best of it.” Now, they’re mending their broken marriage as Alexandrea prods her husband to turn a new leaf.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xzSQ1_0kbqxehz00
She claimed she didn’t want to abandon her life partner.
Celeste / SWNS

“I’m sure there were better ways of getting to a better place but this is where we are now,” Michael said, explaining how “receptive” his doting wife was. “I’m as grateful as anyone can be for a second chance.”

“We want things to be better, we’ve been pretty good and navigated things pretty well and I feel I’m doing better at talking through things,” he added.

But not everyone is as understanding as Alexandrea, who was met with an onslaught of judgment online from strangers, according to SWNS.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OJA8h_0kbqxehz00
The pair share three children together: an 11-month-old, a 5-year-old and a 7-year-old.
Alexandrea Acevedo / SWNS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38hyvC_0kbqxehz00
Alexandrea ignores the haters who don’t understand her reasoning.
Celeste / SWNS

“I couldn’t do it, he even kisses another woman and he’s gone. The trust is broken,” one person commented.

“3 1/2 years????? I would feel like he was a stranger,” another chided.

“One time is already something but for 3.5 years!?” wrote a flabbergasted user.

Meanwhile, some agreed that Alexandrea made the right call, saying they’ve gone through the same thing and assuring the problems will eventually work out.

“It’s a work in progress every day. I have my moments but he’s very adamant about trying to understand and is focused on helping me,” Alexandrea said, noting she’s seen a side of her partner that she’d “never seen before.”

While they’re going “day by day,” she insisted that love is still there – but they will only make amends if Michael is willing to be vulnerable and truthful.

“The love has to be there. It’s not a fleeting feeling, it’s a choice you make every day and when you stop choosing to love someone, it’s easy to give up on them,” she said.

New York Post

New York Post

