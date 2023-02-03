ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

WWE legend ‘Superstar’ Billy Graham lost 45 pounds in three weeks in health emergency

By Ryan Glasspiegel
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TpjSR_0kbqxcwX00

“Superstar” Billy Graham kicked out at two, but still has an tough fight ahead of him.

The WWE Hall of Famer has spent over three weeks in the hospital. His wife, Valerie Coleman, has relayed regular updates on Graham’s health on his Facebook page , including one on Jan. 10 that said his heart stopped beating before he was revived by doctors.

A GoFundMe has been launched to help contribute to Graham’s care.

“Friends, Wayne (Billy) has had a very rough run lately,” reads a message on the GoFundMe page. “He coded, but God decided that it was not his time to go, and brought him back to us! He is going on over three weeks in the Mayo hospital ICU, checked into a rehab center, and is now back at the Mayo. He is dealing with a myriad of very serious health issues: a major infection in his ears and skull that may take six months of intravenous IVs, congestive heart failure, diabetes, hearing loss as a result of the infection, and the list goes on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P0bOg_0kbqxcwX00
Superstar Billy Graham
Facebook/Billy Graham
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nEyDj_0kbqxcwX00
Superstar Billy Graham signs his book “Tangled Ropes” at Borders in Princeton on Feb. 21, 2006.
WireImage
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dn5aQ_0kbqxcwX00
Wayne Coleman, known as Superstar Billy Graham in WWE, remains hospitalized.
GoFundMe

“He is facing a long period of rehab, and his insurance will only pay a portion of this. He is facing at least two months in a skilled nursing facility, once he is stabilized and released from the Mayo hospital. Wayne has lost 45 pounds in the last three weeks.”

The 79-year-old Graham, whose real name is Wayne Coleman, is a three-time former world champion professional wrestler, including a 1977-78 title run in the WWWF, the New York territory promotion that eventually became WWE. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2004.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wod4j_0kbqxcwX00
Superstar Billy Graham
Facebook/Billy Graham
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TZGqx_0kbqxcwX00
Facebook/Billy Graham
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d8QPe_0kbqxcwX00
Superstar Billy Graham, Sgt. Slaughter and Jesse “The Body” Ventura.
WireImage

“Wayne’s wife Valerie is doing the best she can to work full time, while also doing all she can for her husband,” the GoFundMe continued. “They are facing mounting long term medical related bills. Any amount would be greatly appreciated. God Bless you and thank you. Prayers would be much appreciated!”

