Marion County, OR

'Day of Love' at Marion County Justice Court offers Valentine's Day weddings

By Whitney Woodworth, Salem Statesman Journal
 4 days ago
Thinking of tying the knot this month?

The Marion County Justice Court is celebrating Valentine's Day with a "Day of Love" — a holiday packed with weddings and no-cost offerings like cupcakes, loaner flowers and music.

Justice Court officials said the event is intended to make the day special for all couples, including people with modest means.

Justice of the Peace Justin Kidd will be officiating marriages all day on Feb. 14.

"Regardless of your economic status, the state should recognize the equal dignity of your marriage," he said. "We're looking forward to celebrating every couple on this 'Day of Love' with flowers, cupcakes, and music."

During the event, the court will offer a bouquet and boutonnieres for couples to borrow.

The court will provide cupcakes for the couple, and clerks can play the "Wedding March" as couples walk down the courtroom aisle.

Kidd and the Justice Court performed about 120 marriages in 2022.

Many couples pick Valentine's Day for their ceremony to make their anniversary extra memorable. The second most popular day at the Justice Court is Halloween, featuring some couples dressed in costumes.

Kidd performs marriages in English and Spanish.

"Offering weddings in Spanish is important because courts are here to serve the entire community," he said.

He frequently spends Saturdays in Woodburn and Aurora officiating Spanish language ceremonies.

Access to justice is an important personal issue to him, Kidd said.

He reached out to community partners, including ARCHES Project and Church at the Park, to make sure all couples know they are welcome at the event.

The court has a limited number of slots for the "Day of Love."

Interested couples will need to get a marriage license from their county clerk, and can call 503-576-7200 for an appointment.

For questions, comments and news tips, email reporter Whitney Woodworth at wmwoodworth@statesmanjournal.com, call 503-910-6616 or follow on Twitter @wmwoodworth

