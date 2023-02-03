Read full article on original website
University of Alabama Head Basketball Coach Nate Oats Receives a Contract Extension Through 2029. See New Buyout DetailsZack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
Notre Dame Softball ready to begin season
NOTRE DAME — The crack of the bat is a sure sign that spring is around the corner. As the sound echoes throughout the Loftus Sports Center on campus, come the reminder that the Notre Dame softball season is just days away. The Fighting Irish will play five games...
No. 9 Notre Dame sluggish in fourth quarter, relinquish first place in ACC to No. 16 Duke
NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WSBT) — The stakes were simple. The winner of No. 9 Notre Dame (18-4, 9-3 ACC) and No. 16 Duke (20-3, 10-2 ACC) controls first place in the ACC. After leading for much of the first 28 minutes, the Blue Devils came back in the third quarter to take the lead and not relinquish it.
Niles, Buchanan High Schools celebrate former player, coach's legacy
NILES, Mich. (WSBT) — In November, the Niles and Buchanan communities lost a legendary figure both on and off the court. Bill Weaver, was an all-state player as a Viking in high school, went on to have a successful career at Eastern Michigan, before returning home to coach Buchanan girls basketball for 21 years.
Marian Knights GBB preps for 3A Regional
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — After a thrilling week in the sectionals, just a handful are area girls basketball teams are still alive in the hunt for a state title. After a two year absence, the Marian girls are happy to be back in the regionals. WSBT stopped by practice...
IUSB shows never released movie to honor Black History Month
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Indiana University South Bend is hosting a free film event Tuesday night in honor of Black History Month. The film "Nation Time" will be shown inside the Civil Rights Heritage Center. The movie will focus on the National Black Political Convention held in Gary...
Pete Byrne visits Bittersweet Elementary School
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — Bittersweet Elementary in Mishawaka won WSBT 22's "I love to Read Challenge!" Since they received the most votes over the weekend, Sports Director Pete Byrne read to students at the school today. Photojournalist Eric Gonzalez shows us his visit.
Plan moves forward to shape South Bend Community Schools' future
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — South Bend Schools is sending out a survey to help develop the future of the district. This is part of the Facilities Master Plan, which could include closing buildings and schools. The survey will be available Monday followed by several community meetings:. Tuesday, February...
Bittersweet Elementary wins February 6 I Love to Read Challenge
Congratulations to Bittersweet Elementary in Mishawaka - they are the winner of the February 6 "I Love to Read Challenge!" The students will be getting a visit Monday from WSBT 22 Sports Director Pete Byrne. Watch for the story tonight on WSBT 22 News at 5:30. Voting for the next...
St. Joseph County plans to shut down Portage Manor
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — St. Joseph County leaders have made a big decision regarding the future of Portage Manor. Leaders are no longer planning to build a new facility, instead they will be shutting it down. Portage Manor is South Bend’s only publicly owned assisted living facility.
South Bend schools hold community meeting regarding facility planning
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Changes are coming to South Bend schools, and this is your chance to have a say. An architecture firm plans to help the district downsize and has proposals for the public to comment on. Different scenarios of which South Bend schools could close or be repurposed.
Multiple Michigan schools targeted in false threat incidents
Police across Michigan are investigating reports of school threats, including one at Benton Harbor High School. There were about a dozen threats. All ended up being false. Michigan State Police are calling this a swatting incident, a harassment technique used to dispatch police to an innocent target. "It's disruptive. It...
South Bend Community School Corporation seeks feedback on facility planning
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Major changes coming for South Bend schools, but the district wants to hear from the community first. Due to shrinking enrollment, the district says it is asking for feedback on three scenarios to better utilize buildings. In all three proposals, there are some schools...
Locust Road reopens after SWAT presence
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — Locust Road was temporarily shut down between Kern Road and Roosevelt Road, south of South Bend. St. Joseph County dispatch says SWAT was on scene at Sunset Village mobile home park. Police were originally called just before 7:30 p.m. for an assault call.
PET SEGMENT: Bishop is your star chess piece
He can move diagonally but really wouldn't care which direction you take him on a walk. Bishop is great with other dogs, but not so much with cats. Lindsey Cuellar, at the South Bend Animal Resource Center, says he keeps his kennel clean if let out regularly. Walks, toys and...
Reparations Resolution for African Americans tabled indefinitely in 4-1 vote
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — The Resolution for Reparations for African Americans has been tabled indefinitely. The South Bend Common Council made the decision today after hearing it more than 7 weeks from when it was originally filed. Councilman Henry Davis Jr. originally filed the resolution on reparatory justice...
One dead, two juveniles injured in Elkhart County crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — One woman is dead and two are injured after a crash in Elkhart County. The crash occurred Monday morning, just before 10 a.m., at County Road 20 and County Road 35, south of Middlebury. Tiffany Runyon, 31, of Elkhart, was traveling southbound on Country...
Jobs being cut by Stealth Enterprises
BRISTOL, Ind. (WSBT) — Dozens of local jobs are being cut. Stealth Enterprises, a cargo trailer manufacturing company, notified the state that it is cutting 53 jobs at its Bristol facility. The cuts took effect on December 31st. The employees were on temporary layoff status at that point. But...
Person found dead in Benton Harbor car, no arrests made
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WSBT) — A woman's screams led to the discovery of a body in Benton Harbor on Sunday. Police say they found 27-year old Denell Newson's body inside a vehicle on Marshal Avenue early in the morning. They said they had received calls about a woman screaming.
Guidance Ministries sees uptick in frostbite for those seeking shelter
Elkhart, Ind. (WSBT) — Although temperatures look to warm up this week, overnight temperatures will still dip below freezing. Guidance Ministries takes in the homeless for several hours during the week to get them out of the cold and give them supplies. It's a need Angie Wogoman, the Director...
