ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
22 WSBT

Notre Dame Softball ready to begin season

NOTRE DAME — The crack of the bat is a sure sign that spring is around the corner. As the sound echoes throughout the Loftus Sports Center on campus, come the reminder that the Notre Dame softball season is just days away. The Fighting Irish will play five games...
NOTRE DAME, IN
22 WSBT

Niles, Buchanan High Schools celebrate former player, coach's legacy

NILES, Mich. (WSBT) — In November, the Niles and Buchanan communities lost a legendary figure both on and off the court. Bill Weaver, was an all-state player as a Viking in high school, went on to have a successful career at Eastern Michigan, before returning home to coach Buchanan girls basketball for 21 years.
NILES, MI
22 WSBT

Marian Knights GBB preps for 3A Regional

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — After a thrilling week in the sectionals, just a handful are area girls basketball teams are still alive in the hunt for a state title. After a two year absence, the Marian girls are happy to be back in the regionals. WSBT stopped by practice...
MISHAWAKA, IN
22 WSBT

IUSB shows never released movie to honor Black History Month

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Indiana University South Bend is hosting a free film event Tuesday night in honor of Black History Month. The film "Nation Time" will be shown inside the Civil Rights Heritage Center. The movie will focus on the National Black Political Convention held in Gary...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Pete Byrne visits Bittersweet Elementary School

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — Bittersweet Elementary in Mishawaka won WSBT 22's "I love to Read Challenge!" Since they received the most votes over the weekend, Sports Director Pete Byrne read to students at the school today. Photojournalist Eric Gonzalez shows us his visit.
MISHAWAKA, IN
22 WSBT

Plan moves forward to shape South Bend Community Schools' future

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — South Bend Schools is sending out a survey to help develop the future of the district. This is part of the Facilities Master Plan, which could include closing buildings and schools. The survey will be available Monday followed by several community meetings:. Tuesday, February...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Bittersweet Elementary wins February 6 I Love to Read Challenge

Congratulations to Bittersweet Elementary in Mishawaka - they are the winner of the February 6 "I Love to Read Challenge!" The students will be getting a visit Monday from WSBT 22 Sports Director Pete Byrne. Watch for the story tonight on WSBT 22 News at 5:30. Voting for the next...
MISHAWAKA, IN
22 WSBT

St. Joseph County plans to shut down Portage Manor

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — St. Joseph County leaders have made a big decision regarding the future of Portage Manor. Leaders are no longer planning to build a new facility, instead they will be shutting it down. Portage Manor is South Bend’s only publicly owned assisted living facility.
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Multiple Michigan schools targeted in false threat incidents

Police across Michigan are investigating reports of school threats, including one at Benton Harbor High School. There were about a dozen threats. All ended up being false. Michigan State Police are calling this a swatting incident, a harassment technique used to dispatch police to an innocent target. "It's disruptive. It...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
22 WSBT

Locust Road reopens after SWAT presence

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — Locust Road was temporarily shut down between Kern Road and Roosevelt Road, south of South Bend. St. Joseph County dispatch says SWAT was on scene at Sunset Village mobile home park. Police were originally called just before 7:30 p.m. for an assault call.
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

PET SEGMENT: Bishop is your star chess piece

He can move diagonally but really wouldn't care which direction you take him on a walk. Bishop is great with other dogs, but not so much with cats. Lindsey Cuellar, at the South Bend Animal Resource Center, says he keeps his kennel clean if let out regularly. Walks, toys and...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

One dead, two juveniles injured in Elkhart County crash

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — One woman is dead and two are injured after a crash in Elkhart County. The crash occurred Monday morning, just before 10 a.m., at County Road 20 and County Road 35, south of Middlebury. Tiffany Runyon, 31, of Elkhart, was traveling southbound on Country...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

Jobs being cut by Stealth Enterprises

BRISTOL, Ind. (WSBT) — Dozens of local jobs are being cut. Stealth Enterprises, a cargo trailer manufacturing company, notified the state that it is cutting 53 jobs at its Bristol facility. The cuts took effect on December 31st. The employees were on temporary layoff status at that point. But...
BRISTOL, IN
22 WSBT

Person found dead in Benton Harbor car, no arrests made

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WSBT) — A woman's screams led to the discovery of a body in Benton Harbor on Sunday. Police say they found 27-year old Denell Newson's body inside a vehicle on Marshal Avenue early in the morning. They said they had received calls about a woman screaming.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
22 WSBT

Guidance Ministries sees uptick in frostbite for those seeking shelter

Elkhart, Ind. (WSBT) — Although temperatures look to warm up this week, overnight temperatures will still dip below freezing. Guidance Ministries takes in the homeless for several hours during the week to get them out of the cold and give them supplies. It's a need Angie Wogoman, the Director...
ELKHART, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy