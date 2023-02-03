Read full article on original website
Related
WSET
Lynchburg lacrosse picked as preseason favorite in ODAC poll
Four teams collected more than 90 points with the University of the Lynchburg topping the chart following a vote of the league's head coaches towards the 2023 ODAC Men's Lacrosse Preseason Poll. The Hornets secured 10 first place votes to power the defending league champs to 120 markers atop the 12-team table.
WSET
National Signing Day 2023 - Winter Signing Honor Roll
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Congrats to the following athletes who signed their collegiate commitments this past week during the February 2023 "National Signing Day".
Augusta Free Press
Carla Williams wanted a teardown: She and Tony Elliott need to be made to own it
Virginia football coach Tony Elliott is losing the heart and soul of his offense, QB Brennan Armstrong, the heart and soul of his defense, linebacker Nick Jackson, and the heart and soul of his coaching staff, Marques Hagans, and doesn’t seem all that torn up about it. To wit,...
WSET
Lynchburg Hillcats unveil 2023 coaching staff
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Hillcats, in conjunction with the Cleveland Guardians, have announced their coaching staff for the 2023 season. The Hillcats will be led by a new manager this season, Jordan Smith. Entering his 5th season of coaching within the Guardians organization, Smith most recently served as the manager for the Arizona Complex League team. Prior to that, Smith spent 2019 and 2021 in Lake County as the bench coach. His staff will consist of pitching coach Tony Arnold, hitting coach Ordomar Valdez, and Yan Rivera as the bench coach. Franklin Sammons is returning for a second season as the athletic trainer.
WSET
Lynchburg City Schools is seeking applicants for E.C. Glass principal position
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — After more than a month of gathering staff, student, and community input, Lynchburg City Schools (LCS) has developed a candidate profile for the E. C. Glass High School principal position and is now seeking applicants. The candidate profile, which can be found on the E....
WSET
Horizon Behavioral Health to offer scholarships to Central Virginia educators
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Horizon Behavioral Health is taking steps to support the advancement of trauma-sensitive practices in schools. Horizon will offer five scholarships to local educators and school administrators to attend the National Creating Trauma-Sensitive Schools Conference in Houston, Texas on February 20 through 21. In addition, 10...
WDBJ7.com
One Famous Anthony’s restaurant closing; another staying open
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Famous Anthony’s restaurant in Lynchburg will close for good Sunday, February 12 at 3 p.m., according to the company. A company spokesperson tells WDBJ7 the restaurant wasn’t able to come to an agreement on a lease renewal for its building on Wards Road, leading to the closure. The company will try to find places at other locations for displaced employees.
WSET
Brush fire spread through field in Bedford County, crews extinguish the blaze
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A brush fire in Bedford County was stopped thanks to the help of two local departments. The Stewartsville-Chamblissburg Volunteer Fire Department and Moneta Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to a field in the county for a brush fire. Crews said the fire spread into...
WSET
Roanoke City School Board Naming Committee seeks input on building name nominations
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke City School Board’s Naming Committee is seeking public input on building name nominations. They are seeking input from students, families, and the community on nominations received for the naming of the Roanoke City Public Schools (RCPS) Administration Building on Campbell Avenue and the new Roanoke Technical Education Center adjacent to William Fleming High School.
Hampton inmate dies at Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority in Lynchburg
According to the Hampton Sheriff's Office, 33-year-old Kernet Holloway was found around 8:29 p.m. on Friday unresponsive in her cell.
WSLS
Water service restored at Glenvar Elementary School in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. Water service has been restored at Glenvar Elementary School in Roanoke County, according to Chuck Lionberger, director of community relations at Roanoke County Schools. ORIGINAL STORY. Glenvar Elementary School in Roanoke County is experiencing a water outage Monday morning as crews work to repair...
WSET
$100k lottery ticket sold in Charlottesville from Powerball drawing
(WSET) — Someone in Charlottesville is a hundred thousand dollars richer after Monday night's Powerball lottery drawing. Although the $754.6 million dollar jackpot was won across the country in Washington, people across Virginia still won big. Along with the $100k Charlottesville winning ticket, five tickets in Virginia were sold with a $50k prize attached.
WSET
Bedford County school board member arrested for assault and battery
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A Bedford County school board member was arrested on Monday for alleged assault and battery, according to the Bedford County Commonwealth's attorney. Matthew Holbrook is charged with simple assault and battery. He was released on bond on Feb. 6. His next court date is...
Jade Harris enters race for state Senate; more . . .
Ballad opens urgent care clinic in Marion. Roanoke Women's Foundation hosts 2023 grants information forum. Southern Gap Mountain Mayhem returns to Grundy. Bristol resident to be Kaine's guest at State of the Union. The post Jade Harris enters race for state Senate; more . . . appeared first on Cardinal News.
WSET
Gaining daylight with a warm, and at times wet, week ahead
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Each day this week, we will gain an additional 2 minutes of daylight. You'll start to notice the earlier sunrises and later sunsets between now and the beginning of March. In March, we spring forward, shifting the daylight hours but rapidly increasing daylight hours each day.
WDBJ7.com
WDBJ7 Sunday Mornin’ starts late February 5, 2023
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Because of children’s programming, WDBJ7 Sunday Mornin’ is scheduled for a late start. The show will begin at 7 a.m. on February 5, 2023.
WSET
In case you missed it: Here are the top 5 stories from Jan. 23 through Feb. 4
(WSET) — Bedford Co. deputies arrest wanted man, still looking for another. The Bedford County Sheriff's Office is still looking for a wanted man, after the arrest of another. According to their Facebook page, Ronald Kovacs was in custody as of Tuesday. Read the full story HERE. DEA seizes...
WSET
One firefighter injured after structure fire on Millrace Drive in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Monday around 12:35 p.m., fire crews responded to a call for a structure fire. The structure fire was located at 1 Millrace Drive in the Millrace Industrial Park off Graves Mill Road. The building is home to Masterbrand Cabinets. Workers were performing maintenance on...
WSLS
Bedford County woman speaks out after spike in power bill
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A Bedford County woman is speaking out after seeing a spike in her daughter’s electric bill. She said the bill increased, sometimes doubling or even tripling. “I was furious,” Kelli Wingo, who lives in Goodview, said. She never thought she would see the...
WSET
No injuries reported after vehicle catches fire at Sheetz in Concord
CONCORD, Va. (WSET) — Everyone is safe after a vehicle fire at an area gas station on Sunday. At 1:30 p.m., the Concord Volunteer Fire Department was called to the area Sheetz for a vehicle on fire in the parking lot. Crews said EMS was not needed and that...
Comments / 0