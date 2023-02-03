LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Hillcats, in conjunction with the Cleveland Guardians, have announced their coaching staff for the 2023 season. The Hillcats will be led by a new manager this season, Jordan Smith. Entering his 5th season of coaching within the Guardians organization, Smith most recently served as the manager for the Arizona Complex League team. Prior to that, Smith spent 2019 and 2021 in Lake County as the bench coach. His staff will consist of pitching coach Tony Arnold, hitting coach Ordomar Valdez, and Yan Rivera as the bench coach. Franklin Sammons is returning for a second season as the athletic trainer.

