Amherst County, VA

WSET

Lynchburg lacrosse picked as preseason favorite in ODAC poll

Four teams collected more than 90 points with the University of the Lynchburg topping the chart following a vote of the league's head coaches towards the 2023 ODAC Men's Lacrosse Preseason Poll. The Hornets secured 10 first place votes to power the defending league champs to 120 markers atop the 12-team table.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Lynchburg Hillcats unveil 2023 coaching staff

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Hillcats, in conjunction with the Cleveland Guardians, have announced their coaching staff for the 2023 season. The Hillcats will be led by a new manager this season, Jordan Smith. Entering his 5th season of coaching within the Guardians organization, Smith most recently served as the manager for the Arizona Complex League team. Prior to that, Smith spent 2019 and 2021 in Lake County as the bench coach. His staff will consist of pitching coach Tony Arnold, hitting coach Ordomar Valdez, and Yan Rivera as the bench coach. Franklin Sammons is returning for a second season as the athletic trainer.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Horizon Behavioral Health to offer scholarships to Central Virginia educators

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Horizon Behavioral Health is taking steps to support the advancement of trauma-sensitive practices in schools. Horizon will offer five scholarships to local educators and school administrators to attend the National Creating Trauma-Sensitive Schools Conference in Houston, Texas on February 20 through 21. In addition, 10...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

One Famous Anthony’s restaurant closing; another staying open

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Famous Anthony’s restaurant in Lynchburg will close for good Sunday, February 12 at 3 p.m., according to the company. A company spokesperson tells WDBJ7 the restaurant wasn’t able to come to an agreement on a lease renewal for its building on Wards Road, leading to the closure. The company will try to find places at other locations for displaced employees.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Roanoke City School Board Naming Committee seeks input on building name nominations

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke City School Board’s Naming Committee is seeking public input on building name nominations. They are seeking input from students, families, and the community on nominations received for the naming of the Roanoke City Public Schools (RCPS) Administration Building on Campbell Avenue and the new Roanoke Technical Education Center adjacent to William Fleming High School.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Water service restored at Glenvar Elementary School in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. Water service has been restored at Glenvar Elementary School in Roanoke County, according to Chuck Lionberger, director of community relations at Roanoke County Schools. ORIGINAL STORY. Glenvar Elementary School in Roanoke County is experiencing a water outage Monday morning as crews work to repair...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSET

$100k lottery ticket sold in Charlottesville from Powerball drawing

(WSET) — Someone in Charlottesville is a hundred thousand dollars richer after Monday night's Powerball lottery drawing. Although the $754.6 million dollar jackpot was won across the country in Washington, people across Virginia still won big. Along with the $100k Charlottesville winning ticket, five tickets in Virginia were sold with a $50k prize attached.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Cardinal News

Jade Harris enters race for state Senate; more . . .

Ballad opens urgent care clinic in Marion. Roanoke Women's Foundation hosts 2023 grants information forum. Southern Gap Mountain Mayhem returns to Grundy. Bristol resident to be Kaine's guest at State of the Union. The post Jade Harris enters race for state Senate; more . . . appeared first on Cardinal News.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Gaining daylight with a warm, and at times wet, week ahead

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Each day this week, we will gain an additional 2 minutes of daylight. You'll start to notice the earlier sunrises and later sunsets between now and the beginning of March. In March, we spring forward, shifting the daylight hours but rapidly increasing daylight hours each day.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Bedford County woman speaks out after spike in power bill

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A Bedford County woman is speaking out after seeing a spike in her daughter’s electric bill. She said the bill increased, sometimes doubling or even tripling. “I was furious,” Kelli Wingo, who lives in Goodview, said. She never thought she would see the...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA

