After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
New York City migrants are tearing up their U.S. immigration documents as they escape to Canada
Some New York City migrants are abandoning New York to escape to Canada where they believe they may have a better chance. The New York Post reports that migrants who are fed up with crimes, drugs, and living in New York shelters are abandoning the city and heading towards Canada.
Binance briefly halts US dollar transfers
Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange, said it would temporarily halt transfers of US dollars starting Wednesday. "Only a small proportion of our users will be impacted by this and we are working hard to restart the service as soon as possible," the company tweeted Monday. "All other methods of buying and selling crypto remain unaffected."
National Enquirer has finally been sold after seeking a buyer for years
National Enquirer, the 97-year-old controversial tabloid behind several bombshell celebrity and political scandals, sold itself to a brand acquisition company. American Media Inc. has offloaded the publication to VVIP Ventures, a joint venture between Vinco Ventures, Inc and a360 Media, for an undisclosed price, the companies announced Monday. National Examiner and Globe, as well as the UK edition of Enquirer, are also part of the sale.
The CEO of America's second-largest bank is preparing for possible US debt default
Congress is once again bickering about raising the debt ceiling, the amount of money the US government can borrow to pay its bills on time. And that means that Corporate America has to be ready for the worst. The CEO of Bank of America, America's second-largest bank, told CNN he...
BP posts record profit and boosts investment in oil and gas
BP's annual profit more than doubled last year to an all-time high of nearly $28 billion, extending a record run of earnings for the world's oil majors that is fueling calls for higher taxes on the windfall gains. The British energy company also announced Tuesday that it would invest more...
Massive Microsoft Outlook outage brings email to a halt
Microsoft reported that a "full restoration" of its Outlook service was nearly complete mid-morning Tuesday after a widespread outage for several hours overnight halted email and disrupted Teams and other products. Earlier Tuesday morning, Microsoft said on its service page that it had "applied mitigation throughout the affected infrastructure, and...
China has more ICBM launchers than US, senior general tells lawmakers
A senior American military officer notified lawmakers in January that China has more land-based fixed and mobile intercontinental ballistic missile launchers than the US, according to a letter sent to Congress. The letter from Gen. Anthony Cotton, commander of US Strategic Command which oversees the US nuclear arsenal says that...
Global ransomware campaign has US and European officials on alert
A new global ransomware campaign has hit at least 3,800 victims, including hundreds in the US, according to crowdsourced data reviewed by CNN, prompting warnings from European and US cybersecurity officials. Only four of those victims, however, have paid ransoms so far, according to "Ransomwhere," a platform built by cybersecurity...
This Fed official grocery shops for his family and knows just how high prices are
Neel Kashkari, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, understands that consumers are still struggling to deal with high prices. And he has the frozen lasagna to prove it. Kashkari told CNN's Poppy Harlow Tuesday that he knows first hand how expensive many consumer goods and services are. The...
US-China trade defies talk of decoupling to hit record high in 2022
Trade between the United States and China hit a record high in 2022, even as political tension heightened between the world's top two economies. The bilateral goods trade between the countries rose to $690.6 billion last year, according to official US data, which was released Tuesday. Exports to China increased...
