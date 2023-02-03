ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binance briefly halts US dollar transfers

Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange, said it would temporarily halt transfers of US dollars starting Wednesday. "Only a small proportion of our users will be impacted by this and we are working hard to restart the service as soon as possible," the company tweeted Monday. "All other methods of buying and selling crypto remain unaffected."
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

National Enquirer has finally been sold after seeking a buyer for years

National Enquirer, the 97-year-old controversial tabloid behind several bombshell celebrity and political scandals, sold itself to a brand acquisition company. American Media Inc. has offloaded the publication to VVIP Ventures, a joint venture between Vinco Ventures, Inc and a360 Media, for an undisclosed price, the companies announced Monday. National Examiner and Globe, as well as the UK edition of Enquirer, are also part of the sale.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

BP posts record profit and boosts investment in oil and gas

BP's annual profit more than doubled last year to an all-time high of nearly $28 billion, extending a record run of earnings for the world's oil majors that is fueling calls for higher taxes on the windfall gains. The British energy company also announced Tuesday that it would invest more...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Massive Microsoft Outlook outage brings email to a halt

Microsoft reported that a "full restoration" of its Outlook service was nearly complete mid-morning Tuesday after a widespread outage for several hours overnight halted email and disrupted Teams and other products. Earlier Tuesday morning, Microsoft said on its service page that it had "applied mitigation throughout the affected infrastructure, and...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

China has more ICBM launchers than US, senior general tells lawmakers

A senior American military officer notified lawmakers in January that China has more land-based fixed and mobile intercontinental ballistic missile launchers than the US, according to a letter sent to Congress. The letter from Gen. Anthony Cotton, commander of US Strategic Command which oversees the US nuclear arsenal says that...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Global ransomware campaign has US and European officials on alert

A new global ransomware campaign has hit at least 3,800 victims, including hundreds in the US, according to crowdsourced data reviewed by CNN, prompting warnings from European and US cybersecurity officials. Only four of those victims, however, have paid ransoms so far, according to "Ransomwhere," a platform built by cybersecurity...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

US-China trade defies talk of decoupling to hit record high in 2022

Trade between the United States and China hit a record high in 2022, even as political tension heightened between the world's top two economies. The bilateral goods trade between the countries rose to $690.6 billion last year, according to official US data, which was released Tuesday. Exports to China increased...
WASHINGTON STATE

