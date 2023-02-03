Read full article on original website
Related
Wanted: Operating engineer apprentices; here are the eligibility requirements
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee (JATC) for Operating Engineers, Local Union 15, will be recruiting apprentices in March. The New York State Department of Labor announced on Monday that the recruiting period will be between March 6 and March 17, 2023 for five operating engineer (heavy equipment) apprentices.
Property Taxes Getting Slashed For Some In New York State
New York sure has seen it's share of emergencies since the start of winter. From blizzards to earthquakes and everything else that calls for an emergency response, the dedicated women and men who answer the calls have been busy. The year is just getting started and if you are inspired...
Advocates Seek New York State Funding for Immigrant and Low-Income Communities
Activists in New York State are pushing for Governor Kathy Hochul to include funding for immigrant and low-income communities in the state's fiscal budget. According to a report by Nick Reisman of Spectrum News 1, progressive activists want funding for programs meant to aid immigrant and low-income communities included in the nearly $227 billion state budget plan.
WNYers and county leaders encourage emergency preparedness
WEST SENECA, N.Y. — Tina Destro said she woke up feeling like someone was shaking her headboard. Having lived in the same home for the past 25 years, the West Seneca native thought she’d seen it all. But when an earthquake struck less than a mile away, for...
Can we finally admit that the NY State Fair is boring? (Your Letters)
Can we finally admit that the New York State Fair is boring and Gov. Kathy Hochul’s budget, increasing the cost of attendance and rents, will only exacerbate the problem while subliminally admitting it’s a loss leader?. Take away the concerts, and you’re left with an amalgam of cheap...
Was That The Biggest Earthquake In Western New York?
If this is the new definition of a “case of the Mondays,” we don’t want it. At approximately 6:15 EST, residents across Western New York felt their homes shake, and many of us wondered:. “What the heck was that?”. How Often Do Earthquakes Occur In Buffalo?. Earthquakes...
This 1 Street in WNY Was Epicenter of Buffalo Earthquake
If you lived on this street in West Seneca, New York you probably felt the 3.8 magnitude earthquake that shook Western New York more than most. In fact, there was one street at the epicenter of the entire earthquake. According to the United States Geological Survey, Steiner Ave. in West...
NYS to send NT woman's unemployment money, missing for nearly 2 years
Janine Kornaker said she has been waiting almost two years to get paid by unemployment, but the wait seems to be over after she contacted 7 Problem Solvers
Powerball Tickets Worth About $3 Million Sold In New York State
Residents in the Hudson Valley and across New York State continue to strike rich playing Powerball. A winning ticket for Monday night's massive Powerball drawing was sold in the state of Washington. The ticket is worth over $750 million. 3 $1 Million Winning Powerball Tickets Sold In New York State.
wnypapers.com
Maguire Family of Dealerships looks to become part of community
New car buyers are seeing signs of change on Grand Island. The franchises formerly owned by the Fuccillo Automotive Group are now part of the Maguire Family of Dealerships. Owner and President Phil Maguire said they're "super excited" to be here. "We're here to make an impact, have fun and...
‘Dangerous’ New York State Highway May Cost More To Travel
It may begin to cost more to drive across New York State. Recently the New York State Thruway Authority Board of Directors authorized the first step of the public toll adjustment process on the New York State Thruway. New York State Thruway Proposed Toll Hike. Before any decision is made,...
Major Recall In New York State: Do Not Eat Over 400 Popular Items
Breakfast sandwiches, lunch sandwiches, fruit, desserts, salads, snacks, yogurt, wraps and more have been recalled in New York cause they may cause fatal infections. Fresh Ideation Food Group from Baltimore, Maryland is recalling products sold from January 24, 2023, through January 30, 2023. Over 400 Products Recalled In New York...
Buffalo Sits Near Pretty Significant Fault Line
A magnitude 3.8 earthquake that hit the Buffalo area on Monday, February 6, 2023, has caught many people in Western New York and Southern Ontario by surprise. While it's not the first earthquake that has hit the 716 and surrounding areas, it's the largest that happened in a while and lots of people were not expecting it.
BREAKING: Earthquake in Buffalo, New York
Did anyone else just feel this? How big was the earthquake in Buffalo, New York? We have the official report. Our entire building in Rand Building just shook. I am sure where you are you felt that underneath your feet. We are getting calls from Lancaster, Sanborn, Cheektowaga, Snyder, Batavia, and Eden this morning saying that they could see them--both in the car and in the house.
‘In-N-Out of East Coast’ Opens New Hudson Valley Eatery
A burger company that's been called the "In-N-Out of the East Coast" continues to surprise Hudson Valley residents by opening up "ghost" locations. In December 2020, MrBeast launched its own restaurant called MrBeast Burger. If you're unfamiliar, MrBeast is an award-winning digital content creator known for his over-the-top stunts and charitable endeavors.
This Town Was Named The Prettiest In New York
As the weather starts to warm up and you are going to want to hit the road for some day trips there is one town you will want to stop and visit. Located in Central New York, this small town which is home to a major university was recently named the prettiest in the entire Empire State.
The Best Chocolate In Western New York For Your Valentine
Flowers are beautiful, but they don’t last long. Jewelry is fabulous, but depending on taste, it can be hard to pick out for someone else. What can you give this Valentine’s Day that literally everyone on your list will love?. Easy - chocolate. Whether they’ve got the willpower...
Wildlife a Tax Deduction for You in New York State
Many of us will be filing our taxes soon and not that we should be using the IRS as a savings account as my Uncle Butch use to save but I hope you are all getting your money back. A refund is always better than writing a check. So if...
Map of the 3.8 Magnitude Earthquake in Western New York
Look at this map of the 3.8 magnitude earthquake that hit Western New York this morning around 6:15 AM. You can see where the earthquake originated from in West Seneca based on where the red star is. From there, you can see the different colored squares that indicate how the earthquake felt in each area.
Boating In New York State Will Get More Restrictions
The summer of 2023 can't get here soon enough.The winter has been brutal and weird at the same time so far. From subzero temperatures to rain within the next 24 hours, this season has been anything but ordinary.For those who love winter sports it has been frustrating to say the least.
CNY News
Oneonta, NY
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
801K+
Views
ABOUT
CNY News has the best news and sports coverage for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0