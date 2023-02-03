ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
CNY News

Advocates Seek New York State Funding for Immigrant and Low-Income Communities

Activists in New York State are pushing for Governor Kathy Hochul to include funding for immigrant and low-income communities in the state's fiscal budget. According to a report by Nick Reisman of Spectrum News 1, progressive activists want funding for programs meant to aid immigrant and low-income communities included in the nearly $227 billion state budget plan.
CNY News

Was That The Biggest Earthquake In Western New York?

If this is the new definition of a “case of the Mondays,” we don’t want it. At approximately 6:15 EST, residents across Western New York felt their homes shake, and many of us wondered:. “What the heck was that?”. How Often Do Earthquakes Occur In Buffalo?. Earthquakes...
BUFFALO, NY
CNY News

This 1 Street in WNY Was Epicenter of Buffalo Earthquake

If you lived on this street in West Seneca, New York you probably felt the 3.8 magnitude earthquake that shook Western New York more than most. In fact, there was one street at the epicenter of the entire earthquake. According to the United States Geological Survey, Steiner Ave. in West...
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Maguire Family of Dealerships looks to become part of community

New car buyers are seeing signs of change on Grand Island. The franchises formerly owned by the Fuccillo Automotive Group are now part of the Maguire Family of Dealerships. Owner and President Phil Maguire said they're "super excited" to be here. "We're here to make an impact, have fun and...
GRAND ISLAND, NY
CNY News

‘Dangerous’ New York State Highway May Cost More To Travel

It may begin to cost more to drive across New York State. Recently the New York State Thruway Authority Board of Directors authorized the first step of the public toll adjustment process on the New York State Thruway. New York State Thruway Proposed Toll Hike. Before any decision is made,...
CNY News

Major Recall In New York State: Do Not Eat Over 400 Popular Items

Breakfast sandwiches, lunch sandwiches, fruit, desserts, salads, snacks, yogurt, wraps and more have been recalled in New York cause they may cause fatal infections. Fresh Ideation Food Group from Baltimore, Maryland is recalling products sold from January 24, 2023, through January 30, 2023. Over 400 Products Recalled In New York...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Sits Near Pretty Significant Fault Line

A magnitude 3.8 earthquake that hit the Buffalo area on Monday, February 6, 2023, has caught many people in Western New York and Southern Ontario by surprise. While it's not the first earthquake that has hit the 716 and surrounding areas, it's the largest that happened in a while and lots of people were not expecting it.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

BREAKING: Earthquake in Buffalo, New York

Did anyone else just feel this? How big was the earthquake in Buffalo, New York? We have the official report. Our entire building in Rand Building just shook. I am sure where you are you felt that underneath your feet. We are getting calls from Lancaster, Sanborn, Cheektowaga, Snyder, Batavia, and Eden this morning saying that they could see them--both in the car and in the house.
BUFFALO, NY
CNY News

‘In-N-Out of East Coast’ Opens New Hudson Valley Eatery

A burger company that's been called the "In-N-Out of the East Coast" continues to surprise Hudson Valley residents by opening up "ghost" locations. In December 2020, MrBeast launched its own restaurant called MrBeast Burger. If you're unfamiliar, MrBeast is an award-winning digital content creator known for his over-the-top stunts and charitable endeavors.
Power 93.7 WBLK

This Town Was Named The Prettiest In New York

As the weather starts to warm up and you are going to want to hit the road for some day trips there is one town you will want to stop and visit. Located in Central New York, this small town which is home to a major university was recently named the prettiest in the entire Empire State.
ITHACA, NY
CNY News

Map of the 3.8 Magnitude Earthquake in Western New York

Look at this map of the 3.8 magnitude earthquake that hit Western New York this morning around 6:15 AM. You can see where the earthquake originated from in West Seneca based on where the red star is. From there, you can see the different colored squares that indicate how the earthquake felt in each area.
WEST SENECA, NY
CNY News

Boating In New York State Will Get More Restrictions

The summer of 2023 can't get here soon enough.The winter has been brutal and weird at the same time so far. From subzero temperatures to rain within the next 24 hours, this season has been anything but ordinary.For those who love winter sports it has been frustrating to say the least.
FLORIDA STATE
CNY News

CNY News

Oneonta, NY
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
801K+
Views
ABOUT

CNY News has the best news and sports coverage for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy