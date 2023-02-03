Read full article on original website
Multiple Michigan Walmarts Had To Be Evacuated Over Bomb Threats
Can you imagine doing your shopping and then having to be evacuated from the store? This is what happened to several Walmart shoppers in Michigan on Monday. My only real experience with an emergency at a Walmart was when I lived in Indiana and a tornado touched down nearby and everyone was escorted to a small area to take cover until the storm passed by. Other than that, all my shopping experiences have been pretty positive.
Metro Detroit Walmart stores evacuated due to bomb scares; Police believe they may be linked to nationwide threats
Police are investigating a series of bomb threats made against at least three Metro Detroit Walmart stores that authorities believe may be part of “a larger effort to disrupt the retailing giant.”
ClickOnDetroit.com
Multiple bomb threats against Walmart stores across Michigan may be linked, officials say
A series of Walmart bomb threats were made in Michigan on Monday, and officials say they may be linked. According to Oakland County officials, there were two bomb threats made towards two Oakland County Walmart stores and at least one in Wayne County on Monday morning. The NBC affiliate, WOOD, in Grand Rapids reported a bomb threat was also made towards a Walmart in Coldwater.
fox2detroit.com
3 missing Detroit rappers bodies found • Parents ditch baby at airport • Whitmer plan inflation relief checks
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The bodies of three missing rappers were found in an abandoned apartment complex in Highland Park, police detain parents who seemingly abandoned their baby at airport check-in, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has a plan for inflation that involves sending a check to all taxpayers in Michigan among other measures: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police confirm 3 rappers who went missing after canceled Detroit gig were killed by gunshots
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – An autopsy has confirmed that the three missing rappers found dead in a Highland Park apartment after a canceled Detroit gig were killed by gunshots. Armani Kelly, of Oscoda; Montoya Givens, of Detroit; and Dante Wicker, of Melvindale; were all supposed to perform at Lounge 31 in Detroit on Jan. 21. The show was abruptly canceled, and the three men went missing for nearly two weeks.
americanmilitarynews.com
MSP: Speeding Macomb County driver had a loaded submachine gun on his lap
A 21-year-old Macomb County man who was pulled over for speeding Tuesday night spent the evening in jail after police found loaded weapons in his car, according to Michigan State Police. “It is unclear what the drivers intentions were with the weapons,” MSP said in a statement. State Police...
People couldn't ignore what was happening at Girl Scouts event in Detroit
Kashya Baldwin enjoys a snow day just as much as the next kid. When Baldwin, a sixth grader at River Rouge STEM Academy, was asked whether her school had canceled any days following a recent winter storm, the words “Oh yeah!” flowed from her lips, ending in a broad smile.
Culver's franchise in Wixom fined $13K by feds for overworking 14- and 15-year-olds
It's wasn't the horrors of child labor that Charles Dickens wrote about in 19th-century Britain, but the federal labor department said Friday that it found teens in a Culver’s franchise in Wixom who were working more hours than what the law allows. As a result, the eatery must pay $13,212 in fines. "Permitting young...
Youths allegedly doubled and tripled up in juvenile jail cells
Overcrowding at the Wayne County juvenile jail had officials recently doubling up some youths in cells and placing three together in an intake room with mattresses on the floor, according to employees and photos obtained by the Free Press. An employee sent an email to court officials this week with the allegations and photos of the overcrowding, writing that Wayne County Juvenile Detention Facility administrators should be "ashamed of themselves for these deplorable conditions and nonchalant...
Man killed after snowmobile leaves trail, hits trees in Northern Michigan
A man from Mason, just south of Lansing was driving his snowmobile on Friday southwest of Cadillac when he lost control and crashed into multiple trees.
Lansing police identify victim in deadly shooting
UPDATE: The Lansing Police Department has identified the victim in the shooting Sunday as 18-year-old Makhi Williams. For more information read the story below. LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Police are investigating a shooting that killed one and injured one others. According to Lansing police, officers were notified of a shots fired complaint at around 7:20 […]
Have you seen Jade? Missing Michigan teen may be in the Lansing or Saginaw area
Jade Lee Sackett, 17, has not been in contact with her family since Wednesday, Jan. 25, and may be in the Lansing or Saginaw area, according to police.
Take a Look at Bob Seger’s Massive Home in Oakland County, Michigan
Bob Seger's childhood story of moving from place to place with his family eventually led him to this grand mansion on Upper Straits Lake in Oakland County. Bob was born in Detroit at the Henry Ford Hospital in 1945. For most of Bob's youth, he and his family lived in a handful of places. In 1950 when Bob was five years old, his family packed up and moved to Ann Arbor, settling in on Packard Street. Once he became a teenager, the family seemed to be consistently moving: some of the places include Wellington Court, Sheehan Street, White Street, Third Street, and Pauline Boulevard. The house on Pauline is seen in the photo gallery below.
Detroit gas station clerk accused of shooting innocent customer
A gas station clerk is facing an attempted murder charge in connection to a shooting on Detroit's west side.
Bartender leaving work busted for driving drunk in Troy at 2:30 a.m.: police
A 23-year-old woman from Dearborn is facing a drunken driving charge after she was pulled over early in the morning last week in Oakland County.
Tennessee law enforcement work to bust Detroit drug pipeline
(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit is the bullseye for law enforcement in Tennessee as part of an effort to stop the flow of deadly drugs from the metro to neighboring states. They're calling it the "313 Initiative."Charme Allen, the district attorney for Knox County Tennessee, said Friday they've known for a while now that most of their drugs come from Detroit, so they're now pooling resources to more arrests. "Many individuals that we have charges against here in the East Tennessee area are Detroit residents," Allen said.It's a pattern that Allen and her law enforcement partners began to notice around 2015; since...
Wayne County man is 9th snowmobiling fatality in Michigan this winter: DNR
A 38-year-old Wayne County man was killed in Northern Michigan earlier this week after losing control of his snowmobile and crashing into a tree, authorities say.
Need An Unusual Michigan Valentine’s Day Gift? How About Ghost Hunting?
If you have been with your significant other for a long time and are looking for something unusual to do for Valentine's Day, how about ghost hunting?. Sure a Valentine's Day card can be nice, there's the goto heart-shaped box of chocolates, flowers, jewelry, and maybe a nice dinner for two will get you through the holiday tried and true.
'Let the helicopter do its thing': MSP helps Detroit cops track down suspect in stolen vehicle [VIDEO]
You can try to run from the law, but there aren’t too many places to hide from Michigan State Police’s Aviation Unit as one suspect fleeing from Detroit police in a stolen vehicle found out on Friday evening.
Michigan man dies after multi-car crash
One man is dead and two were injured after a two-car crash Sunday.
