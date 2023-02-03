ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

Multiple Michigan Walmarts Had To Be Evacuated Over Bomb Threats

Can you imagine doing your shopping and then having to be evacuated from the store? This is what happened to several Walmart shoppers in Michigan on Monday. My only real experience with an emergency at a Walmart was when I lived in Indiana and a tornado touched down nearby and everyone was escorted to a small area to take cover until the storm passed by. Other than that, all my shopping experiences have been pretty positive.
MICHIGAN STATE
Multiple bomb threats against Walmart stores across Michigan may be linked, officials say

A series of Walmart bomb threats were made in Michigan on Monday, and officials say they may be linked. According to Oakland County officials, there were two bomb threats made towards two Oakland County Walmart stores and at least one in Wayne County on Monday morning. The NBC affiliate, WOOD, in Grand Rapids reported a bomb threat was also made towards a Walmart in Coldwater.
3 missing Detroit rappers bodies found • Parents ditch baby at airport • Whitmer plan inflation relief checks

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The bodies of three missing rappers were found in an abandoned apartment complex in Highland Park, police detain parents who seemingly abandoned their baby at airport check-in, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has a plan for inflation that involves sending a check to all taxpayers in Michigan among other measures: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Police confirm 3 rappers who went missing after canceled Detroit gig were killed by gunshots

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – An autopsy has confirmed that the three missing rappers found dead in a Highland Park apartment after a canceled Detroit gig were killed by gunshots. Armani Kelly, of Oscoda; Montoya Givens, of Detroit; and Dante Wicker, of Melvindale; were all supposed to perform at Lounge 31 in Detroit on Jan. 21. The show was abruptly canceled, and the three men went missing for nearly two weeks.
Youths allegedly doubled and tripled up in juvenile jail cells

Overcrowding at the Wayne County juvenile jail had officials recently doubling up some youths in cells and placing three together in an intake room with mattresses on the floor, according to employees and photos obtained by the Free Press. An employee sent an email to court officials this week with the allegations and photos of the overcrowding, writing that Wayne County Juvenile Detention Facility administrators should be "ashamed of themselves for these deplorable conditions and nonchalant...
Lansing police identify victim in deadly shooting

UPDATE: The Lansing Police Department has identified the victim in the shooting Sunday as 18-year-old Makhi Williams. For more information read the story below. LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Police are investigating a shooting that killed one and injured one others. According to Lansing police, officers were notified of a shots fired complaint at around 7:20 […]
Take a Look at Bob Seger’s Massive Home in Oakland County, Michigan

Bob Seger's childhood story of moving from place to place with his family eventually led him to this grand mansion on Upper Straits Lake in Oakland County. Bob was born in Detroit at the Henry Ford Hospital in 1945. For most of Bob's youth, he and his family lived in a handful of places. In 1950 when Bob was five years old, his family packed up and moved to Ann Arbor, settling in on Packard Street. Once he became a teenager, the family seemed to be consistently moving: some of the places include Wellington Court, Sheehan Street, White Street, Third Street, and Pauline Boulevard. The house on Pauline is seen in the photo gallery below.
Tennessee law enforcement work to bust Detroit drug pipeline

(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit is the bullseye for law enforcement in Tennessee as part of an effort to stop the flow of deadly drugs from the metro to neighboring states.   They're calling it the "313 Initiative."Charme Allen, the district attorney for Knox County Tennessee, said Friday they've known for a while now that most of their drugs come from Detroit, so they're now pooling resources to more arrests. "Many individuals that we have charges against here in the East Tennessee area are Detroit residents," Allen said.It's a pattern that Allen and her law enforcement partners began to notice around 2015; since...
