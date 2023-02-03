Read full article on original website
Hyperbaric Therapy coming to the Gila Valley
SAFFORD — The Graham County Board of Supervisors unanimously gave the thumbs-up Monday to a new business unique to the Gila Valley. The board approved a conditional use permit for a hyperbaric oxygen therapy business to be temporarily operated on the 3300 block of Duncan Way in Central. “We...
Nordgrän-Tellez elected new Chamber Board president
SAFFORD — The Graham County Chamber of Commerce announced Monday the election of new officers and president to the Chamber Board of Directors. Nicholas Nordgrän-Tellez, owner of La Paloma restaurant, was elected president; Corina Pino-Reyes, of Valley TeleCom Group, was elected vice president; and Torey Cranford, business analyst for the Eastern Arizona College Small Business Development Center, was elected treasurer.
