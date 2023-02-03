Read full article on original website
Elaine Hlavka
Elaine Hlavka, age 92, of Silver Lake, Minnesota, passed away Monday, February 6, 2023 at St. Therese Residence in New Hope, Minnesota. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at Holy Family Catholic Church in Silver Lake. Interment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, February 10, 2023 from 4:00 – 8:00 P.M. with a CCW Rosary recited at 7:00 P.M. followed by a Parish Prayer Service at The Maresh Funeral Home in Silver Lake. Further visitation will be held Saturday, February 11, 2023 from 9:30 A.M. – 10:30 A.M. at the funeral home.
Mildred (Millie) Quast Molnau
Mildred (Millie) (Quast) Molnau, age 103, of Howard Lake, Minnesota, formerly of Chaska, Minnesota, passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023 at her home. Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at St. James Lutheran Church, Howard Lake. Interment will be held at 2:00 P.M. at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery, Chaska. Visitation will be held 2 hours prior to the service. In lieu of flowers memorials can be directed to St. James School. Arrangements are with Swanson Peterson Funeral Home.
House Fire Northwest of Watkins
Crews were called to a house fire in Stearns County Friday evening. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says just before 7:30, they received a call of a house fire on Kramer Road, about 2.5 miles northwest of Watkins. The home is owned by Kayla and Dominic Donnay. Authorities say...
St. Paul Woman Charged in Chanhassen Shooting Death
A St. Paul woman has been charged with murder in the February 2nd shooting death of an East Metro area teenager in Chanhassen. The Carver County Attorney’s Office announced Monday that 18-year-old Vanessa Sanchez Lopez has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder after she allegedly fired a gun at the teen’s face.
McLeod Co Investigating Hit and Run Vehicle/Bike Accident
The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit and run motor vehicle accident involving a bicyclist, that happened just after 7 Saturday morning. According to the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the incident happened in the area of 200th Street and Omega Avenue in Hutchinson Township. Luckily the...
Glencoe Man Sentenced for 3rd Degree Murder
A Glencoe man has been sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison after being found guilty for providing methamphetamine that led to a Glencoe woman’s overdose death. Forty-two-year-old Casper Reid Casey was found guilty after a 6-day jury trial in November 2022 in the death of Jamie Besch. McLeod...
Two Arrested for Stolen Property in Kandiyohi/Chippewa Co Investigation
Two suspects were arrested in Clara City last week after authorities executed a search warrant for stolen property. The search warrant was for a residence in the 600 Block of 1st Street Northeast. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office says a 53-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman were taken into custody...
Arrest Warrant Issued for Renville Co Murder Suspect
(KWLM/Olivia MN-) An arrest warrant has been issued for a Renville County murder suspect after she failed to appear for a scheduled court appearance Monday. A settlement conference was supposed to be held for 20-year-old Deja Padilla of Montevideo. Padilla is charged with 3rd Degree Murder and 3rd Degree Controlled...
Gopher Women lose in Illinois
(Champaign, IL) — The University of Illinois women’s basketball team outscored Minnesota 18-10 in the third quarter enroute to a 69-62 win over the Golden Gophers in Champaign. Minnesota stayed close through the contest, but could not get the win. Gopher forward Alanna Micheaux (me-shaw) registered a double-double with 24 points and 11 rebounds. Freshman Mara Braun added 11 points for the Gophers who shot 37-percent from the floor. Minnesota has lost four straight games and nine of its past ten contests, now sitting at 9-14 overall and 2-10 in the Big Ten. The Fighting Illini never trailed in the game and improved to 18-6 overall and 8-5 in the conference. Makira Cook scored 21 points and Adalia McKenzie chipped in with 20 for Illinois. The Golden Gophers visit Ohio State on Wednesday night at 6 P-M.
