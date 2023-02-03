ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How disappointing would a Super Bowl loss for Patrick Mahomes be? | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Nick Wright weighs in on how disappointing a Super Bowl loss would be for Patrick Mahomes and explains he still has time to play a good Super Bowl after underperforming in his previous appearances. Broussard explains this Super Bowl will be a big deciding factor in Mahomes’ career in his chase to catch Tom Brady as the greatest of all-time.
Aaron Rodgers set to consider NFL future during 'darkness retreat'

Aaron Rodgers is still unsure whether he will continue his NFL career in 2023, telling "The Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday that he plans to take what he called a "darkness retreat" after the Super Bowl. Rodgers said the retreat will consist of himself alone in a room with "complete...
How will Sean Payton and Russell Wilson fare together in Denver? | SPEAK

Sean Payton addressed the media after his introduction as the new head coach of the Denver Broncos and was asked about Russell Wilson’s personal coach at the Broncos facilities, Payton shut down the idea of any outside coach's staying with the team next season. Joy explains Payton has the right to make a change like this because he is the head coach of the organization.
Sean Payton to ban all personal coaches at Denver Broncos facility | THE HERD

Sean Payton addressed the media after his introduction as the new head coach of the Denver Broncos and was asked about Russell Wilson’s personal coach in the locker room. Payton shuts down the idea of any outside coaches within the locker room next season, and Colin explains this is exactly what Wilson needs next season to get back on track.
Davante Adams is lobbying Aaron Rodgers to play for Raiders

Davante Adams wants to run it back with his former running mate, Aaron Rodgers. The Las Vegas Raiders' receiver has not been shy about his desire to play with the four-time MVP QB once again, and he's performing his due diligence to ensure the message is relayed loud and clear.
Mahomes reflects on past SB loss as Chiefs prepare to face Eagles | THE CARTON SHOW

Patrick Mahomes takes a look back on his past Super Bowl appearances, and explains why the loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers sticks with him as he prepares to face the Philadelphia Eagles. Greg Jennings and Craig Carton agree with Kansas City Chiefs have an upper hand with their strong offense, but does Mahomes' past experiences in the Super Bowl give him enough of an edge over Jalen Hurts?
Why the Brady-Belichick relationship is being 'lost' in football | THE HERD

Colin Cowherd weighs in on the Brady-Belichick dynasty in New England and explains what they had together was a special relationship because they were able to have hard conversation together throughout their entire career. Colin Compares the Brady-Belichick relationship to many player-coaches’ relationships today in the NFL and NBA and explains the culture is shifting in football because players are being pandered to.
Super Bowl Opening Night: Top moments from Chiefs media availability

Super Bowl week kicked off as players and coaches from the Chiefs and Eagles faced the cameras during opening night in Phoenix, and FOX Sports was there capturing all the action!. The Chiefs were up second with head coach Andy Reid, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and more answering questions. [What can...
