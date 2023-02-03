Read full article on original website
Casper Man Sentenced to 8 – 10 Years for Aggravated Assault, Burglary
A lifelong Casper resident who pointed a loaded M-16 rifle at a woman during a drug heist was sentenced to 8- to- 10 years imprisonment. Antonio David Harrington, born in 2002, was sentenced by Natrona County District Court Judge Kerri Johnson. Harrington was initially arrested in Colorado and brought before...
Appelate Court Throws Out Casper Doctor’s Drug Convictions
The federal appeals court in Denver threw out the convictions of Casper Dr. Shakeel Kahn accused of overprescribing powerful pain medication and ordered a new trial for him. Friday's ruling from Denver's 10th Circuit Court of Appeals upended the case that began in the spring of 2016, Kahn's arrest in late 2016, indictment in early 2017, and the ongoing investigation, the 20-day trial in 2019 and subsequent sentences -- 25 years for Kahn -- and 15 years for his brother Nabeel.
Natrona County Arrest Log (2/6/23 – 2/7/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
Casper Man Who Crashed Into Building on Nichols & 1st Appears in Court
Jason Wolfe, 21, heard 3 charges against him in Natrona County Initial Appearances from Judge Nichole Collier today, Feb. 6th:. Eluding police officers, punishable by up to 6 months imprisonment and a fine of $750. Driving Under the Influence, punishable by up to 6 months imprisonment and a fine of...
Mills Man Sentenced for Being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm
A Mills man who shot himself in the leg before his arrest last year will spend more than two years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the sentence handed down in federal court in Casper on Wednesday. Shawn Thomas Borne, 42, heard the...
Casper Man Sentenced to 4-6 Years in Prison for Burglary
A Casper man was sentenced to 4- 6- years at the Wyoming State Penitentiary by Judge Catherine Wilking in Natrona County District Court today, Feb. 2. Robert G. Bockman Jr., born in 1980, was taken into custody directly after sentencing. The investigation started on January 20, 2022 when officers responded...
Natrona County DA Recommends $75,000 CASH ONLY Bond for Alleged Drug Dealer
Tyrone Jackson, 52, heard one charge against him from Judge Michael Patchen in Natrona County Initial Appearances today, Feb. 2. Jackson was charged with conspiracy to deliver, a felony punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment and/or a fine of $20,000. Assistant District attorney Stephanie Arrache said, "Mr. Jackson has...
Casper PD Detectives Add City of Casper to Police Chief Lawsuit
The former and current police detectives who filed a civil rights lawsuit against the Casper Police Chief have now named the City of Casper as a defendant, according to a recently filed court document. The initial complaint by former detective Shannon Daley and current detective Teri Patrick only named Chief...
Casper Man Outraged by DoorDash Fees on Fast Food Order
A Casper man called in to K2Radio to share his frustration over a $73 bill for 2 burritos, 2 softshell tacos and a couple sides of potato oles. At first, I thought this was a mistake. "Did you try to contact them?" I asked. He said, "Yeah, and they just...
PHOTOS: Natrona County High School Students Earn Industry Certifications
A recent NCSD press release announced that numerous Natrona County high school students received industry-recognized certification through Pathways Innovation Center program (an extension of Natrona County's high school system). During the first semester, 87 students overall worked to expand their automotive skills, expertiese and knowledge:. "The students work really hard...
WATCH: Black TikTok Hiker Visits Casper and Cracks Jokes
It's not a new for travelers from other places to crack jokes on Wyoming, but at least this guy did it with some style. A gentleman by the name Nelson Holland, who's TikTok username is hilariously, fatblackandgettinit, popped up on my feed with video he did while traveling to Casper. The 17-second video is actually kind of funny.
Chance For New Ink And Astrological Reading At Casper Tattoo Shop
A study shows that in 2023, 46% of Americans have at least one tattoo and many of that 46% are looking to get another tat. Getting tattoos is a little big addictive and for some people, needle therapy is exactly what's needed to be able to relax a little. In...
Staind Frontman Aaron Lewis Coming to the Ford Wyoming Center
The Ford Wyoming Center recently announced that Aaron Lewis, lead vocalist, rhythm guitarist and founding member of the rock band Staind, is coming to Casper on Saturday, May 6th, 2023. The official Ford Wyoming Center Facebook page shared the concert news with a photo and a caption that read:. The...
Kiwanis Club of Casper’s 68th Pancake Fest Returns March 11
The Kiwanis Club of Casper’s 68th Pancake Festival returns March 11. Tickets are now on sale for the fundraiser that supports programs serving children throughout Casper. All-you-can-eat pancakes, eggs and sausage and a variety of breakfast beverages will be available at the Casper College cafeteria from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Want To See Some Of The Casper Area’s January Snow Issues?
Casper, Wyoming is no stranger to winter weather, with snow, wind and freezing temperatures being common most every year. It's interesting to look at the Casper snow fall trends since they started keeping track around 1937. The numbers are rarely the same from year to year and go through periods where there's either little snow, or lots.
