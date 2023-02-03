Read full article on original website
Related
Seelos Dosing Participants In Psychedelics Study, Seeks Japanese Subjects In Major Depression Therapy
Clinical-stage biopharma psychedelics company Seelos Therapeutics Inc. announced it has dosed the first patients in a Phase 1 study with healthy adult Japanese and non-Asian participants to compare the safety and pharmacokinetic (PK) profiles of proprietary intranasal racemic ketamine SLS-002. The company has previously consulted and received an endorsement to...
LIXTE Biotechnology Stock Jumps As Lead Program Shows Cancer Killing Activity In Animal Models
LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings Inc LIXT noted that a team of scientists reported that in three difficult-to-treat cancer types, LIXTE's lead compound, LB-100, combined with an inhibitor of the WEE1 kinase, causes unexpectedly effective cancer cell killing. Most surprisingly, when cancer cells acquire resistance to this combination therapy, they have highly...
PharmaTher Seeks Regulatory Approval Of New Ketamine Delivery System For Anesthesia And Sedation
Specialty ketamine company PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. PHRRF submitted its Type B meeting package to the FDA to discuss the remaining requirements for the KETARX on-body pump system and submit the corresponding New Drug Application (NDA) under the 505(b)(2) pathway by the end of 2023. With the FDA meeting set for...
Australia's Psychedelics Therapy Provides Hope For Treatment-Resistant Mental Health Conditions
As of July 1, psilocybin and MDMA (and related substances to both) can now be prescribed by authorized psychiatrists in Australia, which has become the fourth government agency to enact a compassionate use program for psychedelic-assisted therapies to treat mental health conditions joining Israel, the US and Canada. Following the...
MDMA News: Optimi's New Drug Now Available, Revive Advances Transdermal Patch Evaluations
Considering MDMA will likely be the first psychedelic to receive FDA approval for psychotherapeutic use to treat serious mental health conditions such as PTSD, several publicly listed companies are developing related products such as next-generation psychedelics- or a new delivery system to the human body. Optimi Health, Ready To Offer...
1,000 Pounds Of Legal Cannabis Shipped From Uruguay To The US: Is This A New Record?
Uruguay, the first country in the world to legalize recreational marijuana, is currently exporting low-THC cannabis, or hemp, to the United States. According to information procured exclusively by Javier Hasse, managing director of Benzinga Cannabis and CEO of El Planteo, CEND, a provider of technology and certification platforms to the cannabis industry, has completed its inaugural shipment of approximately 1,000 pounds of high-quality cannabis flowers to Low Gravity, a hemp company that specializes in quality control, production and distribution of flowers and kief. This shipment, valued at approximately $2.5 million, will be sold to consumers who want to experience the multiple benefits of cannabinoids without the psychotropic effects of delta-9 THC.
Ransomware Attack Targets Thousands Of Computers Worldwide Including Those In The US
Thousands of computer systems globally, including in the U.S., were exposed to a ransomware attack days after a U.K. financial software firm, ION, was subject to a similar attack. What Happened: Days after the derivatives trading company in the U.K was the target of a hack, a ransomware attack targeting...
Invest In The Future Of Cannabis: A NJ Minority-Owned Business Launches Crowdfunding Campaign
The New Jersey-based Minority Owned Business (MBE), MoJo Botanica LLC, which takes a community-centric approach to craft cannabis cultivation and manufacturing, aims to foster an inclusive marijuana ecosystem through purposeful collaboration and grassroots cooperation. “Mojo Botanica is a (...), certified minority-owned business with a mission to evangelize cannabis as a...
Clinical Site In Alberta Begins Study Of Psychedelic-Assisted Treatment For Alcohol Use Disorder
Calgary-based SABI Mind is the first clinical site to receive approval from the Health Research Ethics Board of Alberta (HREBA) to launch a trial assessing psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD). Sponsored by Canadian biotech company Clairvoyant Therapeutics, the trial’s protocol has been reviewed and approved...
World's Largest Hedge Fund Founder Ray Dalio Says Cash Is "In Jeopardy" but Sees an Unexpected Solution
Inflation has been a massive issue for nearly every major country for the past year or so. Consumers and corporations alike have felt the pain, with the previous four quarters of earnings proving to be relatively lackluster. While inflation is slowly declining, it has caused the debt of the U.S. and other countries to soar.
Xponential Fitness Prices Equity Offering By Affiliates Of Its CEO & Other Shareholders At 12% Discount
Xponential Fitness Inc XPOF has priced the underwritten public offering of 5 million shares by certain of its existing stockholders, affiliates of Snapdragon Capital Partners and Anthony Geisler, at $24.50 per share. Anthony Geisler is the company's founder and has served as its CEO and on board of directors since...
Where Are Those "Top 10" Companies Now? – "Nineties" Focus
“Top” companies can seemingly do no wrong during their ascent. Whether filtered by top US companies by market cap or fastest growing over the last decade, these companies tend to be household names with a ton of caché. Right now, the top US company by market cap is Apple AAPL. The fastest growing for the last decade (2010s) is Netflix NFLX. Some of the luster has already caught up to Netflix as competitors have filled the gap. Apple, though, still seems to dominate. Will that be the case in five years? 10 years? When a fifty-something is ready to retire and dip into their nest-egg?
What's Next For MicroStrategy's Bitcoin Holdings, According To CEO Michael Saylor?
Enterprise-software company MicroStrategy Inc MSTR, the largest publicly traded Bitcoin BTC/USD holder, might consider participating in futures contracts on CME Group's marketplace to generate yield, according to Michael Saylor, MicroStrategy's co-founder and executive chairman. In an interview with Bloomberg TV, Saylor shared that MicroStrategy previously considered lending its Bitcoin through...
Skyworks Analysts Call Out Apple Content Gain And Broad Market Strength Post Mixed 1Q
Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill maintained Skyworks Solutions Inc SWKS with a Buy and raised the price target from $110 to $140. Skyworks reported "better than feared" F1Q23 results in light of tough prints from recent peers. The management expects a strong bounce-back based on known design wins. Smartphone-related weakness weighed...
Why Enphase Energy Stock Is Ripping Higher After Hours
Enphase Energy Inc ENPH shares are up more than 10% after hours Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and issued strong guidance. Enphase's Q4 Results: Enphase said revenue climbed 14% sequentially to $724.65 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $706.51 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.51 per share, which beat estimates of $1.24 per share.
Baidu Impresses Analyst With Market Gain Potential; Also Picks JD.Com For Resilience Against Livestream Competition
Mizuho analyst James Lee expects 4Q22 to be soft for China's Internet, given the COVID impacts on business activity and consumer sentiment. The analyst anticipates the headwind reflected across all internet segments, including e-commerce, advertising, and cloud computing. The early checks from late December through the Chinese New Year holidays...
Zeeshan Mallick's YouYaa Looks to be the Go-To Crypto Marketing Agency for Web3 Projects
Cryptocurrency and blockchain technology are revolutionizing the world as we know it. Every day, a new project is born with a vision to improve something in our lives. And that's great! But the sheer number of projects out there can make it tough to stand out from the crowd. If you're launching your own Web3 project or are in charge of marketing at an existing one, you know how hard competing for attention and investments can be. That's why it's so important to have an agency like Zeeshan Mallick’s YouYaa by your side, one that understands the nuances of crypto marketing in today's digital world.
908 Devices Is Well Positioned, Analyst Says While Initiating Coverage
Stephens has initiated coverage on 908 Devices Inc MASS with an Overweight rating and a price target of $14. The analyst notes the company has healthy gross margins in the mid-50%s, with the potential for this to move toward ~60% over time. Since going public in 2021, 908 has invested...
Atlas Global Brands Signs Definitive Agreement With A Cannabis Distributor And Two Cannabis Pharmacies In Israel
Atlas Global Brands Inc. ATL announced that on February 6, 2023, the company signed a definitive share purchase agreement for the acquisition, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Cambrosia Ltd., of a 51% interest in an Israeli licensed cannabis “Trading House” and two pharmacies licensed to dispense medical cannabis in Israel, for consideration consisting of up to 2.8 million common shares of Atlas.
Greenlane's Groove Launches 12 New Products
Greenlane Holdings, Inc.'s GNLN newest house brand, Groove, has launched 12 new products providing the market with simple, functional, and reliable ancillary products at an affordable price point. The CARA by Groove, which launched in Q4, is a quality concentrate pen at a value price. In addition to the launch of Groove, Greenlane plans to unveil additional new products at CHAMPS in Las Vegas starting February 8th. Upcoming launches include:
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
114K+
Followers
195K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 1