Seelos Dosing Participants In Psychedelics Study, Seeks Japanese Subjects In Major Depression Therapy

Clinical-stage biopharma psychedelics company Seelos Therapeutics Inc. announced it has dosed the first patients in a Phase 1 study with healthy adult Japanese and non-Asian participants to compare the safety and pharmacokinetic (PK) profiles of proprietary intranasal racemic ketamine SLS-002. The company has previously consulted and received an endorsement to...
1,000 Pounds Of Legal Cannabis Shipped From Uruguay To The US: Is This A New Record?

Uruguay, the first country in the world to legalize recreational marijuana, is currently exporting low-THC cannabis, or hemp, to the United States. According to information procured exclusively by Javier Hasse, managing director of Benzinga Cannabis and CEO of El Planteo, CEND, a provider of technology and certification platforms to the cannabis industry, has completed its inaugural shipment of approximately 1,000 pounds of high-quality cannabis flowers to Low Gravity, a hemp company that specializes in quality control, production and distribution of flowers and kief. This shipment, valued at approximately $2.5 million, will be sold to consumers who want to experience the multiple benefits of cannabinoids without the psychotropic effects of delta-9 THC.
Invest In The Future Of Cannabis: A NJ Minority-Owned Business Launches Crowdfunding Campaign

The New Jersey-based Minority Owned Business (MBE), MoJo Botanica LLC, which takes a community-centric approach to craft cannabis cultivation and manufacturing, aims to foster an inclusive marijuana ecosystem through purposeful collaboration and grassroots cooperation. “Mojo Botanica is a (...), certified minority-owned business with a mission to evangelize cannabis as a...
Clinical Site In Alberta Begins Study Of Psychedelic-Assisted Treatment For Alcohol Use Disorder

Calgary-based SABI Mind is the first clinical site to receive approval from the Health Research Ethics Board of Alberta (HREBA) to launch a trial assessing psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD). Sponsored by Canadian biotech company Clairvoyant Therapeutics, the trial’s protocol has been reviewed and approved...
Where Are Those "Top 10" Companies Now? – "Nineties" Focus

“Top” companies can seemingly do no wrong during their ascent. Whether filtered by top US companies by market cap or fastest growing over the last decade, these companies tend to be household names with a ton of caché. Right now, the top US company by market cap is Apple AAPL. The fastest growing for the last decade (2010s) is Netflix NFLX. Some of the luster has already caught up to Netflix as competitors have filled the gap. Apple, though, still seems to dominate. Will that be the case in five years? 10 years? When a fifty-something is ready to retire and dip into their nest-egg?
What's Next For MicroStrategy's Bitcoin Holdings, According To CEO Michael Saylor?

Enterprise-software company MicroStrategy Inc MSTR, the largest publicly traded Bitcoin BTC/USD holder, might consider participating in futures contracts on CME Group's marketplace to generate yield, according to Michael Saylor, MicroStrategy's co-founder and executive chairman. In an interview with Bloomberg TV, Saylor shared that MicroStrategy previously considered lending its Bitcoin through...
Why Enphase Energy Stock Is Ripping Higher After Hours

Enphase Energy Inc ENPH shares are up more than 10% after hours Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and issued strong guidance. Enphase's Q4 Results: Enphase said revenue climbed 14% sequentially to $724.65 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $706.51 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.51 per share, which beat estimates of $1.24 per share.
Zeeshan Mallick's YouYaa Looks to be the Go-To Crypto Marketing Agency for Web3 Projects

Cryptocurrency and blockchain technology are revolutionizing the world as we know it. Every day, a new project is born with a vision to improve something in our lives. And that's great! But the sheer number of projects out there can make it tough to stand out from the crowd. If you're launching your own Web3 project or are in charge of marketing at an existing one, you know how hard competing for attention and investments can be. That's why it's so important to have an agency like Zeeshan Mallick’s YouYaa by your side, one that understands the nuances of crypto marketing in today's digital world.
908 Devices Is Well Positioned, Analyst Says While Initiating Coverage

Stephens has initiated coverage on 908 Devices Inc MASS with an Overweight rating and a price target of $14. The analyst notes the company has healthy gross margins in the mid-50%s, with the potential for this to move toward ~60% over time. Since going public in 2021, 908 has invested...
Atlas Global Brands Signs Definitive Agreement With A Cannabis Distributor And Two Cannabis Pharmacies In Israel

Atlas Global Brands Inc. ATL announced that on February 6, 2023, the company signed a definitive share purchase agreement for the acquisition, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Cambrosia Ltd., of a 51% interest in an Israeli licensed cannabis “Trading House” and two pharmacies licensed to dispense medical cannabis in Israel, for consideration consisting of up to 2.8 million common shares of Atlas.
Greenlane's Groove Launches 12 New Products

Greenlane Holdings, Inc.'s GNLN newest house brand, Groove, has launched 12 new products providing the market with simple, functional, and reliable ancillary products at an affordable price point. The CARA by Groove, which launched in Q4, is a quality concentrate pen at a value price. In addition to the launch of Groove, Greenlane plans to unveil additional new products at CHAMPS in Las Vegas starting February 8th. Upcoming launches include:
