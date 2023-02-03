ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galveston County, TX

Magnolia State Live

More than 40 kilograms of cocaine found, two from Houston arrested in Mississippi interstate traffic stop

More than 40 Kilograms of cocaine were discovered and two suspects from Houston, Texas, were arrested during a traffic stop on a stretch of Mississippi interstate. On Feb 6, 2023, deputies with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Team made a traffic stop on a Ford passenger van on Interstate 20 for a traffic violation.
HOUSTON, TX
kjas.com

Motorcyclist shot and killed by deputy west of Beaumont

KFDM is reporting that the driver of the motorcycle was shot and killed early Tuesday morning near the small community of China, west of Beaumont. Officers have said the incident occurred shortly after 1:00 when a deputy from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department spotted the motorcycle traveling east in the westbound lane of Highway 90.
BEAUMONT, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas Woman Went to a House to Clean It But Didn't Make It Out Alive

The owner of a cleaning company was found dead inside a new home she had been cleaning in the city of La Marque, southeast of Houston, according to NBC 5's sister station Telemundo Houston. The victim was identified as 57-year-old María Ríos. She was found by a construction...
LA MARQUE, TX
Lansing Daily

Texas Mother and Boyfriend Accused of Abuse as 3-Year-Old Lay in Coma

A 3-year-old boy is in a Houston, Texas, hospital fighting for his life in a coma after being severely beaten, according to reports. Little Nehemiah is suffering from severe malnourishment, a burn on his head, bruising to his entire body, liver lacerations, bruised lungs, and broken ribs, his great aunt, Emma Schiefer, said. Schiefer said that … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
HOUSTON, TX
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Houston man arrested 17 months after major Alfalfa marijuana grow op bust

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office says a man who fled the country has been arrested in Texas. It’s related to a major marijuana grow op bust in Alfalfa 17 months ago. The bust happened on Sept. 3, 2021. DCSO said. Most of the laborers found working on the site were Mexican nationals who had been illegally trafficked to the U.S. and forced to work in the illegal marijuana industry. DCSO said the workers were living in primitive wooden structures and dome tents with limited clean water sources and dumping wastewater directly into the soil.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR

