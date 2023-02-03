Read full article on original website
Texas woman jailed on murder charges in ‘suspicious’ death of husband, sheriff says
A woman is in jail on a $5 million bond for allegedly murdering her husband, Chambers County officials said.
More than 40 kilograms of cocaine found, two from Houston arrested in Mississippi interstate traffic stop
More than 40 Kilograms of cocaine were discovered and two suspects from Houston, Texas, were arrested during a traffic stop on a stretch of Mississippi interstate. On Feb 6, 2023, deputies with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Team made a traffic stop on a Ford passenger van on Interstate 20 for a traffic violation.
Click2Houston.com
Two teens, including juvenile, charged in shooting of another teen at west Houston apartments
HOUSTON – Charges have been filed against two teen suspects accused in a shooting that left another teen critically injured in early January. Adrian Marks, 17, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor unlawful carrying of a weapon. A second suspect, a 15-year-old, has been...
19-year-old fears retaliation after assault by Seabrook PD chief outside Webster gym
Only ABC13 spoke with a 19-year-old who said he was falsely accused of theft by someone sworn to protect him. The teen says he wants the chief's employer to take action.
kjas.com
Motorcyclist shot and killed by deputy west of Beaumont
KFDM is reporting that the driver of the motorcycle was shot and killed early Tuesday morning near the small community of China, west of Beaumont. Officers have said the incident occurred shortly after 1:00 when a deputy from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department spotted the motorcycle traveling east in the westbound lane of Highway 90.
fox26houston.com
Harris Co. Constable fires weapon on 1 carjacking suspect, search continues for others involved
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Authorities are investigating after a Harris County Constable Deputy fired his weapon at a carjacking suspect. According to the Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Office, a constable deputy was pursing a stolen vehicle that was taken...
Man gets 50-year sentence for 100 mph crash during chase that killed 2 cousins in Uber
Officials said Brian Tatum was driving about 100 mph in a 35 mph zone as he fled from deputies. The force of the crash caused the Uber to split in half, killing both passengers.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Texas Woman Went to a House to Clean It But Didn't Make It Out Alive
The owner of a cleaning company was found dead inside a new home she had been cleaning in the city of La Marque, southeast of Houston, according to NBC 5's sister station Telemundo Houston. The victim was identified as 57-year-old María Ríos. She was found by a construction...
cw39.com
DA: Houston man gets 38 years in prison for staging crime scene after killing wife
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man has been sentenced to 38 years in prison after being convicted of murder for killing his wife in 2019, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced. Mark Anderson, 36, of Houston, was sentenced Friday after a weeklong trial for the murder of 34-year-old Tiereney...
Former jail officer Eric Morales becomes 1st in Harris Co. to be charged for inmate's death
Since Jaquaree Simmons' 2021 death behind bars, allegedly by beating, the county jail has seen the most inmate deaths in a decade, and 2023 is outpacing that record.
Click2Houston.com
Bond set at $100K: Former Harris County Jail detention officer charged in 2021 inmate death, DA says
HOUSTON – A former Harris County Jail detention officer was indicted Thursday and charged in connection to the death of an inmate from 2021, which is the first time charges have been filed for an in-custody death at the jail, according to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.
2 hospitalized after leading Brazoria Co. deputies on high-speed chase and crashing in Galveston
Deputies said they recovered an undetermined amount of drugs from the car. The suspect behind the wheel and a passenger were taken to the hospital, and a puppy in the car remained unharmed.
Neighbors reported hearing gunshots, woman screaming before murder-suicide in San Leon, deputies say
Officials spent hours outside the mobile home, trying to get a response. Eventually, a drone was sent inside and a man and woman were found dead.
KSAT 12
Texas man with over 100 warrants arrested for walking on road, impeding traffic
HARRIS COUNTY – A Texas man was found with over 100 warrants after he was arrested for walking on the roadway and impeding traffic, according to authorities. On Friday, deputies responded to reports of the man in the 500 block of FM 1960 in Houston, according to Mark Herman, Harris County Constable, Precinct 4.
Houston man killed after crashing into ditch during street race in Chambers County, deputies say
Deputies say a street race turned deadly when several sports cars were driving on I-10, and one of those drivers crashed to his death into a ditch in Chambers County.
Texas Mother and Boyfriend Accused of Abuse as 3-Year-Old Lay in Coma
A 3-year-old boy is in a Houston, Texas, hospital fighting for his life in a coma after being severely beaten, according to reports. Little Nehemiah is suffering from severe malnourishment, a burn on his head, bruising to his entire body, liver lacerations, bruised lungs, and broken ribs, his great aunt, Emma Schiefer, said. Schiefer said that …
Robbery suspect shot and killed by alleged victim outside north Harris Co. apartments
The shooter told deputies a man and a woman tried to rob him. He said he got away and grabbed a gun from his truck, and that's when they approached him again.
Teen was out on bond when he prompted lockdown at Houston high school last week, court docs say
HOUSTON — One of the teens who was arrested in connection with an armed robbery and a lockdown at a Houston high school was in trouble before the incident last week, according to court documents. Mahamoudou Sylla, 18, was out on bond when he was arrested at his school...
Click2Houston.com
‘We will not tolerate theft or endangerment of our animals’: Keepers find fence cut at Houston Zoo
Houston police were investigating Tuesday after it was discovered that a mesh fence was cut at the Houston Zoo. According to zoo officials, keepers noticed a four-inch gap in the mesh of the brown pelican habitat in the Children’s Zoo. They immediately determined that the animals in the exhibit...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Houston man arrested 17 months after major Alfalfa marijuana grow op bust
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office says a man who fled the country has been arrested in Texas. It’s related to a major marijuana grow op bust in Alfalfa 17 months ago. The bust happened on Sept. 3, 2021. DCSO said. Most of the laborers found working on the site were Mexican nationals who had been illegally trafficked to the U.S. and forced to work in the illegal marijuana industry. DCSO said the workers were living in primitive wooden structures and dome tents with limited clean water sources and dumping wastewater directly into the soil.
