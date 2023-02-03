ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dipoto: What Mariners’ expectations for Evan White are in 2023

Early on after the Mariners began their rebuild ahead of the 2019 season, a key piece they believed would play a big part in their eventual return to contention was first baseman Evan White. Seattle’s first-round pick in 2017 out of the University of Kentucky, it didn’t take long for...
Drayer: Do Mariners need to keep close eye on Angels in AL West?

With MLB spring training set to begin next week, Mariners insider Shannon Drayer is taking a look around the division this week with the help of conversations from Seattle Sports’ Hot Stove with insiders that cover the Mariners rivals in the AL West. First up, it’s the Los Angeles Angels.
Beniers protection? Kraken trade for big defenseman Jaycob Megna

The Seattle Kraken have some new protection for rookie All-Star Matty Beniers. The Kraken announced a trade Sunday night with the San Jose Sharks to bring big defenseman Jaycob Megna to Seattle. To complete the deal, San Jose receives a conditional fourth-round draft pick. Seattle will decide by June 15...
