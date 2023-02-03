Read full article on original website
Seven mass shootings in California spotlight gun violence once more
Beverly Hills, San Diego, Oakland, Half Moon Bay, Monterey Park, Goshen, and San Francisco. Seven California mass shootings in January have left at least 31 dead and 22 injured, according to the Gun Violence Archive (GVA). The string of shootings in California have become part of a gun violence pandemic....
California celebrates Lunar New Year as a state holiday for the first time
Lunar New Year, a holiday important to many Asian Americans, is being celebrated as a state holiday for the first time. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 2596 in September 2022, which made Lunar New Year a state holiday in California, thus allowing state employees to take eight hours off to celebrate it. Newsom also wrote about what recognizing the Lunar New Year as a state holiday would do culturally, as the holiday acknowledges the diversity that Asian Americans bring to California and allows more Californians to participate in it.
