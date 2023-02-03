Lunar New Year, a holiday important to many Asian Americans, is being celebrated as a state holiday for the first time. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 2596 in September 2022, which made Lunar New Year a state holiday in California, thus allowing state employees to take eight hours off to celebrate it. Newsom also wrote about what recognizing the Lunar New Year as a state holiday would do culturally, as the holiday acknowledges the diversity that Asian Americans bring to California and allows more Californians to participate in it.

