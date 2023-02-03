Read full article on original website
Webster man charged in October killing on Burncoat Street in Worcester
WORCESTER — A Webster man is facing a murder charge in connection with the fatal shooting of a 28-year-old man on Burncoat Street in October. Berny A. Calderon Jr., 25, is being charged with murdering Andrew T. Barley of Worcester. Calderon made his first appearance in court Jan. 4,...
Chilling timeline: Lindsay Clancy accused of planning murders of her 3 children, prosecutor says
Chilling timeline: Lindsay Clancy accused of planning murders of her 3 children, prosecutor says in court
Arrest Made In Shooting Death Of 13-Year-Old Tyler Lawrence In Boston: Officials
An arrest has been made in the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy in Boston two weekends ago, officials said.Csean Skerritt, age 34, was arrested for allegedly shooting and killed Tyler Lawrence on Sunday, Feb. 5, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced on Monday. Skerritt is …
‘Evil intent’: Accused drug dealer charged with murder of 13-year-old Tyler Lawrence, DA says
An accused drug dealer who was in court on fentanyl distribution charge Monday has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Tyler Lawrence as he walked along a Mattapan street on a recent Sunday, authorities said.
Duxbury mother Lindsay Clancy set for arraignment in deaths of her 3 children
Lindsay is accused of strangling her children to death in their home before jumping out of a window in an attempt to take her own life
Lindsay Clancy ordered to remain at hospital as new details emerge of alleged Duxbury killings
UPDATE: Lawyer: Lindsay Clancy told husband she killed children after she ‘heard a man’s voice’. A judge ruled Tuesday afternoon that a Duxbury mother accused of murdering her three young children can remain at her current hospital, rejecting a request from prosecutors to transfer the woman to a state facility and order her held without bail.
Livestream: Arraignment for Lindsay Clancy, Duxbury mom accused of killing her children
Clancy is facing charges of homicide, strangulation, and assault and battery with a deadly weapon in the deaths of her children, Cora, Dawson, and Callan. Lindsay Clancy, the Duxbury mother accused of killing her three children last month, will face charges from her hospital bed Tuesday. The 32-year-old labor and...
Support Pours In For Family Of 4-Month-Old Killed In Southwick Crash
The GoFundMe to benefit the family of a 4-month-old girl who died when a tree fell on the car she was riding in on Friday, Feb. 3, has surpassed its goal in just a few days, authorities said. On Tuesday, Feb. 7 the campaign had raised more than $26,000 and counting. Alana Rae Bourbeau die…
Easton Woman Killed in Police Shooting Identified
EASTON — The Easton woman shot and killed by local police on Sunday has been identified as 56-year-old Marianne Griffiths. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said state police are actively investigating the fatal shooting, which allegedly took place while Griffiths was holding a pump action BB gun during a home welfare check.
Police shoot, kill woman after wellness check in Massachusetts
EASTON, Mass. — Police in Massachusetts shot and killed a woman who allegedly had a weapon after a family member requested a wellness check Sunday, authorities said. Responding officers from the town of Easton found the 56-year-old woman at a home with a weapon, Police Chief Keith Boone said in a statement. He did not specify what kind of weapon she had.
whdh.com
Employee shot at Wendy’s restaurant in Lynn
An employee was shot at a Wendy’s restaurant in Lynn on Tuesday evening, police said. Police said the shooting took place just before 6 p.m. at the Wendy’s location on Boston Street. The male employee was shot at the restaurant’s drive-thru window, suffering non-life threatening injuries, according to police.
Authorities ID woman who was fatally shot by police during wellness check at Easton home
Authorities have identified the woman who was fatally shot by a police officer during a wellness check at home in Easton on Sunday.
Boston man charged with distributing fentanyl, accused of selling drug for cash
A Boston man has been charged with distributing fentanyl, U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins said Monday.
Duxbury mother Lindsay Clancy now a paraplegic under 24/7 monitoring, attorney says
Editor’s note: This article has been updated to correct the judge’s orders Tuesday. At Tuesday’s arraignment for Duxbury mother Lindsay Clancy, accused of killing her three children at their Summer Street home on Jan. 24, appeared virtually from a Boston-area hospital, confined to a bed and wearing a neck brace and medical mask.
BPD Arrest a Woman After Early Morning Stabbing in South Boston
At about 7:03 AM, on Saturday, February 4, 2023, officers assigned to District C-6 (South Boston), responded to the area of 11 West Broadway for a fight. Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from an apparent stab wound. Officers were able to immediately administer first aid to the victim. Officers were provided the location of the suspect by multiple witnesses. Officers located Crystal DuFault, 41, of Boston, sitting on an MBTA bus. Dufault was placed under arrest without incident.
Framingham Police: Man Posing As Delivery Driver Steals $8,000 in Merchandise
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a reported theft at Shoppers World. Police were called to Best Buy at 1 Worcester Road on Friday, February 3 at 1:36 p.m. “A man posed as a delivery driver for Best Buy and picked up over $8, 000 worth of items,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
Police: Quincy man arrested for driving over 100 mph down dangerous stretch of Hingham highway
Authorities arrested a man early Tuesday morning for allegedly driving 60 miles over the speed limit down a dark highway where a deadly crash occurred just two days prior.
NECN
Woman Armed With Weapon Killed in Police Shooting in Easton, Authorities Say
A woman armed with a weapon died Sunday after a police officer fired a gun at her following a welfare check in Easton, Massachusetts, officials announced. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office confirmed it is investigating the police shooting that involved an Easton officer. According to the DA's office, an...
57-year-old Springfield man missing since January 22nd
It's been just over two weeks since a Springfield man has gone missing in the eastern part of the state. Monday evening, 22News heard from his wife who is asking the public for help to find him.
bpdnews.com
The Boston Police Department Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Officer Berisford Wayne Anderson 29 Years Ago Today
BPD Remembers: On Saturday February 5, 1994, Officer Berisford Wayne Anderson was shot and killed after stopping a speeding, wrong-way driver in the area of Spencer Street in Dorchester. Officer Anderson had finished his tour of duty and taken off his uniform and ballistic vest when he stopped the vehicle while dressed in his civilian clothes. After identifying himself as a Boston Police Officer, the driver of the vehicle pulled out a handgun and shot Officer Anderson. The suspect, who had outstanding warrants, was arrested a short time later.
