Hudson, MA

FUN 107

Easton Woman Killed in Police Shooting Identified

EASTON — The Easton woman shot and killed by local police on Sunday has been identified as 56-year-old Marianne Griffiths. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said state police are actively investigating the fatal shooting, which allegedly took place while Griffiths was holding a pump action BB gun during a home welfare check.
EASTON, MA
NEWS CENTER Maine

whdh.com

Employee shot at Wendy’s restaurant in Lynn

An employee was shot at a Wendy’s restaurant in Lynn on Tuesday evening, police said. Police said the shooting took place just before 6 p.m. at the Wendy’s location on Boston Street. The male employee was shot at the restaurant’s drive-thru window, suffering non-life threatening injuries, according to police.
LYNN, MA
Caught in Southie

BPD Arrest a Woman After Early Morning Stabbing in South Boston

At about 7:03 AM, on Saturday, February 4, 2023, officers assigned to District C-6 (South Boston), responded to the area of 11 West Broadway for a fight. Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from an apparent stab wound. Officers were able to immediately administer first aid to the victim. Officers were provided the location of the suspect by multiple witnesses. Officers located Crystal DuFault, 41, of Boston, sitting on an MBTA bus. Dufault was placed under arrest without incident.
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

The Boston Police Department Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Officer Berisford Wayne Anderson 29 Years Ago Today

BPD Remembers: On Saturday February 5, 1994, Officer Berisford Wayne Anderson was shot and killed after stopping a speeding, wrong-way driver in the area of Spencer Street in Dorchester. Officer Anderson had finished his tour of duty and taken off his uniform and ballistic vest when he stopped the vehicle while dressed in his civilian clothes. After identifying himself as a Boston Police Officer, the driver of the vehicle pulled out a handgun and shot Officer Anderson. The suspect, who had outstanding warrants, was arrested a short time later.
BOSTON, MA

