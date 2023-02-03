Read full article on original website
IMPD: Man arrested for role in November 2022 homicide
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was arrested for his role in a shooting that killed a man in November 2022, police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say they received a call about a shooting on Nov. 18 just after 6:15 p.m. in the 9100 block of East 38th Place. When they arrived, they found a man and woman inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to a local hospital.
IMPD bodycams show officers firing on man in his grandmother’s driveway
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police on Tuesday afternoon released bodycam video and the 911 audio of an incident that led to officers to shoot the grandson of the woman who called authorities for help. Officers were sent to a report of a suspicious car in a driveway just after...
Speedway Police: Suspect attacked man with hammer over accusation of infidelity
SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Police arrested a man suspected of beating another man in the head with a hammer on Sunday. Multiple people called 911 just after 3:30 p.m. to report a fight in Speedway near the 2400 block of North Lynhurst Drive, east of the intersection of North High School and Crawfordsville roads.
Man shot by IMPD wants officers fired, criminally charged
Indianapolis — Anthony Maclin was wheeled into his attorney’s conference room to meet reporters one month and one week after being shot three times by IMPD officers in the driveway of his grandmother’s northside home after being startled awake in a car with a gun in his lap. ”As soon as I heard anything, I […]
Glock switches involved in three crimes over last 10 days in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — While investigating a robbery, armed carjacking and an officer-involved shooting – all within the last week and a half – IMPD found three guns with Glock switches. “It’s a device that’s put on a semi-automatic gun that turns it into an automatic gun or a machine gun,” said Lt. Shane Foley, an IMPD […]
US marshals arrest murder, rape suspect in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH-TV) — Authorities say they have arrested a man in Indianapolis who was wanted in connection to two murders and a rape. The U.S. Marshals Service on Tuesday announced the arrest of Kristopher Davis via Twitter. The Marshals Service says Davis, 26, was arrested Jan. 31 by its...
IMPD cracks down on domestic violence
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At the beginning of 2023, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department conducted Operation Domestic Disruption to arrest people labeled as the most violent offenders with active warrants. “We are in a crisis with domestic violence,” said Danyette Smith, director of Indy Champions For Domestic Violence Prevention. That’s...
Tort claim sent for man shot by IMPD officers in grandma's driveway
Attorneys representing a man who was shot by IMPD officers while sitting in his grandmother's driveway in December have sent a tort claim notice to leaders in the city.
Arrest made in November shooting that left 1 dead, 1 wounded on east side of Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD made an arrest in a November 2022 shooting that left a man dead and a woman wounded. Tony Miller Jr. is charged with murder, attempted murder and being a felon in possession of a gun. The shooting happened Nov. 18 around 6:15 p.m. in the 9000...
IMPD arrests man for attempted murder
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was arrested Sunday evening for attempted murder, police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say they received a call Sunday afternoon about a person shot at the 10700 block of Sterling Apple Drive. Police arrived to find a person with gunshot wounds. Police say...
64-year-old woman accused of shooting husband in leg
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A 74-year-old man was hospitalized early Tuesday after his 64-year-old wife shot him in the leg, Sheriff Bob Goldsmith says. Theresa Gevers faces a preliminary charge of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon after she pointed a small handgun at her husband and fired a single shot, Goldsmith says.
'This shouldn't have happened' | Attorneys for man shot by officers in grandma's driveway send tort notice to Indy leaders
INDIANAPOLIS — Attorneys for 24-year-old Anthony Maclin, who was shot by officers while he was sitting in his grandma's driveway, sent a tort claim notice, which means they are considering suing, to Indianapolis leaders on Monday. The notice went to Mayor Joe Hogsett, IMPD Chief Randal Taylor, and IMPD...
22-year-old Indianapolis man sentenced in deadly armed robberies
INDIANAPOLIS — A judge sentenced a 22-year-old man to 40 years in prison for a series of armed robberies in Indianapolis, one of which resulted in a man's death. According to court documents and evidence presented in district court, Angel Montano of Indianapolis and co-conspirators committed four armed robberies between July 19, 2020 and July 28, 2020.
Final 2 defendants convicted in large-scale Indianapolis meth and fentanyl ring
INDIANAPOLIS – After arresting more than a dozen people in connection with a large drug trafficking operation in central Indiana, the last two remaining defendants have been convicted. A federal grand jury returned guilty verdicts against 36-year-old Rick Coley and 40-year-old David Duggar following an eight-day trial, according to the Department of Justice. Coley was […]
Last 2 suspects convicted in takedown of Indianapolis drug ring
INDIANAPOLIS — The last two suspects have been convicted for their roles in an organized drug trafficking operation that was taken down in 2021. The convictions close a major chapter of an investigation that resulted in 20 arrests and got enough fentanyl to kill 500,000 people off the streets of Indianapolis.
2 teens arrested in kidnapping, extortion plot that led to man’s murder
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police made two additional arrests in connection with a December kidnapping and murder plot. On Feb. 2, IMPD VCU detectives located 17-year-old D’Sean Bigbee-Cummings, who was wanted on a kidnapping and murder warrant. The next day, on Feb. 3, 16-year-old Daniel Jackson turned himself in. Police had previously arrested three other […]
Johnson County woman arrested for road rage, drug possession
RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. – A Johnson County woman has been arrested for possession of drugs and other charges following a road rage incident. Indiana State Police were notified around 11 am. on Feb. 3 that a woman had been driving recklessly on I-74 in Ripley and Dearborn counties. 50-year-old Lisa Marie Hancock was driving a […]
IMPD: Man in custody after southeast side shooting, SWAT situation
INDIANAPOLIS — One man was hospitalized and another taken into custody after a shooting and SWAT situation on Indianapolis' southeast side Sunday evening, police said. Shortly before 7 p.m., IMPD officers responded to a house in the 5700 block of Tansy Court, near Interstate 465 and South Arlington Avenue, for a report of a person shot.
Indianapolis home covered in bullet holes, IMPD investigating
INDIANAPOLIS — A family came back to their Indianapolis home over the weekend to find bullet holes all over their walls. There’s now a big bullet hole right above a couch and inches away from a framed symbol of the family’s faith. “The first emotion that comes to mind is anger,” said Vincent Hicks, a […]
Police ID shooting suspect arrested by SWAT team on city’s south side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — SWAT officers have arrested a man following a shooting on the city’s south side Sunday night. At 6:58 p.m. Sunday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a person shot in the 5000 block of Tansy Court. That is near Arlington Avenue, south of I-465. Upon arrival, the police noticed three people inside the home, two with their hands up, just before police heard a large crash, IMPD says.
