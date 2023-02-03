ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
lewisu.edu

Lewis University Students Present at Conference for Undergraduate Women in Mathematics

Two Lewis University and one Dominican University students recently presented research at the 25th Annual Nebraska Conference for Undergraduate Women in Mathematics. Lewis University Assistant Professor of Mathematics Dr. Marie Meyer attended the conference with Laila Mahrat and Paige Allen from Lewis University and Edmonde Olongo from Dominican University. In...
