Be on the lookout for public scam, warns Cheyenne Police
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is warning the public of a scam involving the Publisher’s Clearing House sweepstakes. In what appears to be a nationwide trend, scammers will deceive victims into believing they’ve won a prize and request a pre-payment to claim that prize. In...
Cheyenne Police: Man Arrested After Stealing Running Car, Crashing Into Tree
A transient was arrested Sunday after allegedly stealing a running car and crashing it into a tree, Cheyenne police say. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says it all started around 6:45 a.m. when the victim went inside The Donut Shop on Central at 416 Central Avenue to make a purchase and left his car running with the key fob and a gun in the center console.
Laramie County Recent Arrests (2/3/23–2/6/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Laramie County weekly arrest report (1/27/23–2/3/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
Cause of Cheyenne House Fire Under Investigation
Cheyenne Fire Rescue is trying to determine what sparked a Friday evening house fire in Buffalo Ridge. Division Chief Andrew Dykshorn says firefighters were called to the scene in the 2300 block of Apache Street at 8:19 a.m. and arrived to find "heavy smoke and fire coming from a single-car garage and a vehicle parked in the driveway."
Cheyenne Fire Rescue responds to structure fire on Apache Street
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Fire Rescue team saved seven residents Friday night after propane exploded inside their home on the 2300 block of Apache Street. No damage was noted among the surrounding houses, and the cause is currently under investigation by a CFR fire investigator. The team responded...
$5K+ in Tools Stolen From Laramie County Public Works Department
The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in putting the hammer down on whoever swiped more than $5,000 worth of tools from the public works department. Brandon Warner, Community Relations Specialist for the Sheriff's Office, says the burglary occurred in the 4200 block of County Road...
Laramie County health and food inspections (1/30/23–2/5/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
New Tool Allows Citizens to View Crime Data in Laramie County
The Cheyenne Police Department and Laramie County Sheriff's Office have launched a new tool that allows citizens to view city and county crime data on an interactive map, the agencies announced Wednesday. Called Citizen Connect, the online crime mapping tool allows users to search specific school districts, city council wards,...
Planned Protest At Black Hills Energy To Dispute High Utility Bills Draws One Person
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Although hundreds of Black Hills Energy customers took to Facebook this week to express their anger at sudden increases in their utility bills this winter, only one person showed up to vent their anger. An account under the name Michael White...
More than 150 permanent housing placements given to homeless veterans in Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Veteran Affairs Health Care System has provided more than 150 permanent housing placements to homeless veterans, the office announced today. The effort is part of VA’s nationwide goal to house 38,000 homeless veterans in 2022. Permanent housing by VA staff assisting veterans included...
Breeze Thru Car Wash Donates More than $98K to Local Organizations in 2022
Locally-owned and operated Breeze Thru Car Wash (Breeze Thru) has announced it donated $98,333 to area non-profit organizations throughout 2022. With 12 locations across northern Colorado and southern Wyoming, Breeze Thru hosts a number of fundraising events each year through its annual FUNdraising Program. “At Breeze Thru Car Wash, giving...
Strong winds close I-25 from Wheatland to Cheyenne to light, high-profile vehicles
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Due to strong gusting winds, Interstate 25 has been closed from Cheyenne to Wheatland in both directions to light, high-profile vehicles. There is currently no estimate for when the roadway will reopen to these vehicles. The National Weather Service has placed the Cheyenne area under a...
Cheyenne area experiencing power outages; possibility of 2 hours before power is restored
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents are in the midst of a power outage, according to Black Hills Energy’s Outage Center. Beginning around 2 p.m., most of Cheyenne west of I-25 is currently experiencing an outage. The estimated time of restoration is two hours, with Black Hills Energy stating an estimated time of 4:30 p.m.
Laramie County Divorce Filings (1/24/23–2/1/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Jan. 24 through Feb. 1. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
Cheyenne Man Gets 5 Years in Federal Prison for Drug Trafficking
A Cheyenne man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for drug trafficking, according to the United States Attorney's Office. Peter James Hernandez, 28, was indicted in July 2022 on charges of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine. According to the indictment, on or about May...
Boom, Boom: Out Go The Lights! Wyoming Capitol Goes Dark, Power Outage Hits Cheyenne
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A power outage was a minor hiccup for Wyoming lawmakers in Cheyenne on Friday afternoon, but ultimately didn’t slow their work at the state Capitol. According to Black Hills Energy, the outage, which began around 2 p.m., impacted 4,050 customers...
How Colorado Residents Are Reacting to the Statewide Plastic Bag Ban
Since May 2022, Fort Collins residents have been paying for bags at grocery stores — now, the rest of Colorado is following suit. Why? You can thank House Bill 21-1162, which Gov. Jared Polis signed into law in 2021. The bill went into effect at the beginning of this year and prevents Colorado stores from providing free, single-use plastic bags.
Cheyenne Mayor Comments On Bill Allowing Laramie County Casino
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says that while he has concerns that a bill in that would allow a Las Vegas style casino in Laramie County, he's still looking into the issue. House Bill 287 would allow for the construction of a Las Vegas-style casino in both Laramie and Uinta counties, mostly in hopes of attracting people from out of state to gamble.
Cheyenne under high wind warning throughout Saturday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has placed Cheyenne under a high wind warning that is currently slated to last until 11 p.m. Saturday,. Gusts stronger than 55 mph are possible throughout the day and are forecast to move in from the west and northwest. The winds will somewhat temper temperatures of nearly 50 degrees.
