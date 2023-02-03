ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

capcity.news

Be on the lookout for public scam, warns Cheyenne Police

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is warning the public of a scam involving the Publisher’s Clearing House sweepstakes. In what appears to be a nationwide trend, scammers will deceive victims into believing they’ve won a prize and request a pre-payment to claim that prize. In...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (2/3/23–2/6/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County weekly arrest report (1/27/23–2/3/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
KGAB AM 650

Cause of Cheyenne House Fire Under Investigation

Cheyenne Fire Rescue is trying to determine what sparked a Friday evening house fire in Buffalo Ridge. Division Chief Andrew Dykshorn says firefighters were called to the scene in the 2300 block of Apache Street at 8:19 a.m. and arrived to find "heavy smoke and fire coming from a single-car garage and a vehicle parked in the driveway."
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne Fire Rescue responds to structure fire on Apache Street

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Fire Rescue team saved seven residents Friday night after propane exploded inside their home on the 2300 block of Apache Street. No damage was noted among the surrounding houses, and the cause is currently under investigation by a CFR fire investigator. The team responded...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County health and food inspections (1/30/23–2/5/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
KGAB AM 650

New Tool Allows Citizens to View Crime Data in Laramie County

The Cheyenne Police Department and Laramie County Sheriff's Office have launched a new tool that allows citizens to view city and county crime data on an interactive map, the agencies announced Wednesday. Called Citizen Connect, the online crime mapping tool allows users to search specific school districts, city council wards,...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Divorce Filings (1/24/23–2/1/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Jan. 24 through Feb. 1. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne Mayor Comments On Bill Allowing Laramie County Casino

Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says that while he has concerns that a bill in that would allow a Las Vegas style casino in Laramie County, he's still looking into the issue. House Bill 287 would allow for the construction of a Las Vegas-style casino in both Laramie and Uinta counties, mostly in hopes of attracting people from out of state to gamble.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne under high wind warning throughout Saturday

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has placed Cheyenne under a high wind warning that is currently slated to last until 11 p.m. Saturday,. Gusts stronger than 55 mph are possible throughout the day and are forecast to move in from the west and northwest. The winds will somewhat temper temperatures of nearly 50 degrees.
CHEYENNE, WY
