ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: From Ice To Nice!

By Alex Libby
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nizRF_0kbqv3gZ00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This past week Arkansas was stuck below freezing and covered in a layer of ice. Now the sun is up and temperatures are finally above 32°! This is only the beginning because soon some Arkansans will be seeing temperatures in the 70s!

Here in Little Rock we dropped below freezing Monday (1/30) night and didn’t get back about freezing until Thursday (2/2). This was a total of 55 hours below 32°! Starting this weekend Little Rock will likely go a whole week without getting below freezing!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MNNt7_0kbqv3gZ00

Our frigid airmass will begin moving away from Arkansas this weekend. We will see our winds shift from the north to the south. A large area of high pressure will park itself to our east this weekend, and the clockwise winds around it will give us consistent winds out of the south.

On Monday we will see our next storm system approach from the west. The counterclockwise winds around that area of low pressure will strengthen our southerly flow increasing temperatures into the upper 60s and low 70s!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ax5jb_0kbqv3gZ00

That storm will bring us rain Tuesday into Wednesday. When it exits temperature won’t cool, they will actually stay above average.

The warmer-than-normal temperatures look to continue well into February. The Climate Prediction Center issues 8 to 14-day temperature outlooks and the latest one shows above-average temperatures in Arkansas from 2/11 through 2/17.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mYCKB_0kbqv3gZ00

For this time of year, the average temperature is supposed to be in the low 30s in the morning and the mid 50s in the afternoon. So just because temperatures are expected to be above average doesn’t mean it’s going to be warm.

Enjoy the warmer weather!

Follow the Arkansas Storm Team

On Twitter

On Facebook

STAY INFORMED

Download the Arkansas Storm Team app

To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.

To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here .

The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 0

Related
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Heavy Rain/Strong Thunderstorms

A strong storm system and cold front will surge east across Arkansas Wednesday with widespread showers and thunderstorms. Moisture return from the Gulf of Mexico will lead to areas of heavy rain central and northwest and increasing instability will bring a slight risk of severe thunderstorms to southeast Arkansas. A...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Arkansas winter weather leads to delivery delays

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One week ago, winter weather made its way through the Natural State, and it left behind ice, snow, and sleet all in different areas. This in turn caused dangerous driving conditions for many, especially truck drivers. “Occasionally those decisions aren't even up to the drivers,...
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Mild & breezy today with no rain, but it is coming

We’ll have sunshine and patchy fog to start our Monday. Temperatures will once again be very mild. Little Rock will likely hit 70° this afternoon. There is a small chance of light rain Tuesday in Central AR ahead of a new front. Northwest Arkansas will have the higher chance of rain. But widespread rain and thunderstorms are expected Wednesday where 2-3″ of rain will be possible.
ARKANSAS STATE
East Coast Traveler

Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Arkansas

ARKANSAS - If you're looking for a great hot dog, you've come to the right place. Here, you'll find recommendations for hot dog joints across the state. You can try the Original ScoopDog in North Little Rock or Yancey's Dickson Street Dogs in Fayetteville. For a tasty treat, you can also try Hammontree's Grilled Cheese in Fayetteville.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nomadlawyer.org

Best 10 Places to Live in Arkansas State for Families

Places to Live in Arkansas State: For families wishing to live amidst nature, Arkansas is a dream state. This underrated state has everything in it to make your life happy and comfortable. From pristine lakes and free-flowing rivers to rugged mountains, there are so many natural wonders one can explore...
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Northwest Arkansas is getting a new aquarium

ROGERS, Ark. — A new aquarium is opening in Northwest Arkansas. The Blue Zoo is located at the Pinnacle Hills Promenade Mall in Rogers. It has sharks, sting rays, reptiles, freshwater and saltwater fish, a tortoise and hundreds of birds. Visitors can interact with many of the animals, including...
ROGERS, AR
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Spring-like conditions Sunday!

SUNDAY: Morning temperatures will start out in the mid 30s with partly cloudy skies. As we near the afternoon skies will become mostly sunny with temperatures warming into the 60s! Southwest wind 5-15 mph. MONDAY: Even warmer! With morning temperatures in the 40s we will be able to quickly warm...
ARKANSAS STATE
5newsonline.com

Yellowstone star Wes Bentley reflects on Arkansas childhood

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Before he was starring in one of the most popular shows in television, Wes Bentley was just a boy from Arkansas trying to make it as an actor. “In my family, we really like Monty Python and skit shows like SNL. My brothers and I would do skits and try to make each other laugh or our parents laugh,” Bentley said.
ARKANSAS STATE
KNOE TV8

Last stop on the Love Train rolls into Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - People all over the world, and especially in Arkansas, will want to join hands for one last ride on the Love Train. The O’Jays will be singing their classic hit and many more when they appear April 8 at the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

How to keep your food safe during a power outage

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Food safety is on the minds of many Arkansans this week, with over 72,000 customers losing power during the icy weather. The food safety clock is ticking on their food in fridges and freezers. For many, it may already be too late to save. Perishable foods with temperatures above 40 degrees or below 140 degrees are in what food scientists call the “danger zone,” where pathogens like Listeria and Staphylococcus multiply rapidly.
ARKANSAS STATE
dequeenbee.com

Most popular girl names in the '00s in Arkansas

Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 2000s in Arkansas using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy