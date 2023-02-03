ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Mill, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyInYourState

This Family Restaurant In South Carolina Is Worth A Trip To The Country

Fort Lawn is a small town located in a rural area of Chester County, part of the Midlands region of the state. Chester County is nicely positioned between the capital of the state and Queen City in North Carolina, which has made it attractive to businesses. One of the largest tire manufacturers in the world opened its first-ever location in the U.S. in Chester County in 2017. And in Fort Lawn, there’s a family restaurant in South Carolina you need to visit that is well worth a trip into this country area of the state!
FORT LAWN, SC
tourcounsel.com

Carolina Mall | Shopping mall in Concord, North Carolina

Carolina Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Concord, North Carolina. It is one of two shopping malls in the city, the other being Concord Mills. Opened in 1972, Carolina Mall is owned and managed by Hull Property Group. The anchor stores are Staples, Belk, and JCPenney. There is 1 vacant anchor store that was once Sears.
CONCORD, NC
mytjnow.com

144 graves found on Winthrop alumni’s newly purchased property

Winthrop alumni Andrew Lazenby, class of 2006 and 2009, purchased 100 acres of land in Rock Hill that contained 144 graves of enslaved Africans. During the process of purchasing the land in Oct. 2021, the previous landowners notified the current landowners about the presence of the cemetery on the property. However, they were not aware of the location and the current landowners were able to search the property for markers on the graves.
ROCK HILL, SC
cn2.com

CN2 Sports – Wrestling teams advance to Upper State

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 SPORTS) – Not one but two tri-county schools saw their wrestling teams advance to the upper state championships. CN2’s Jeremy Wynder updating the brackets for us. Plus, a pair of Winthrop alums hanging out with celebrities on the golf course. Here is your Tuesday...
ROCK HILL, SC
cn2.com

“Person of Interest” in Fernadale Neighborhood Shooting – RH Police

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Rock Hill Police Department continues to investigate the shooting death of 82-year-old Bill Mason on January 1, 2021. A “Person of Interest” has been established after reports of a person being seen in the on Fernadale Drive around at the time of the shooting in hopes that someone would come forward to help identify this person.
ROCK HILL, SC
Queen City News

Green Book Legacy: Charlotte’s Original Chicken n’ Ribs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Long before Yelp or Google reviews there was a different tool to help people find spots where all races were welcome. The Negro Motorist Green Book was published for more than 30 years as a nationwide source sold at gas stations to help people navigate segregated America in the Jim Crow […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Gaston County Mugshots February 4th

Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Saturday, February 4th. *All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
wccbcharlotte.com

Charlotte Fire Department Controls Electrical House Fire In South Charlotte

CHARLOTTE N.C. – The Charlotte Fire Department responded to a house fire in Southwest Charlotte Sunday, February 5th. Around 10:00 a.m. officials received a call regarding a house fire on Agnew Drive near highway 160. Responders were able to control the fire in approximately 20 minutes. Mecklenburg Emergency Services...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Shooting investigation underway at Northlake Mall, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A shooting took place at the Northlake Mall on Sunday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. On Sunday around 1:48 p.m., officers were called to the mall for a report of shots fired at the mall. Police say a single shot was fired during an altercation...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Two seriously injured in crash on Providence Road, Medic says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were seriously injured in a crash on Providence Road on Saturday morning, Medic confirmed. The crash happened near Golf Links Drive near the Waverly shopping center. A WBTV crew at the scene saw a car with heavy damage to the front of the vehicle...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy