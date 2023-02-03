Read full article on original website
Chinese surveillance device targets the Carolinas todayBarbara WashingtonCharlotte, NC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
The All-You-Can-Eat Mexican Food Buffet in South Carolina You Must TryTravel MavenLancaster, SC
This Family Restaurant In South Carolina Is Worth A Trip To The Country
Fort Lawn is a small town located in a rural area of Chester County, part of the Midlands region of the state. Chester County is nicely positioned between the capital of the state and Queen City in North Carolina, which has made it attractive to businesses. One of the largest tire manufacturers in the world opened its first-ever location in the U.S. in Chester County in 2017. And in Fort Lawn, there’s a family restaurant in South Carolina you need to visit that is well worth a trip into this country area of the state!
cn2.com
CN2 Newscast – Chester administrator, York County economic update, 7th graders write novels, Sports
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Big economic news as a company is ready to invest more than $400-million in York County bringing with it 405 new jobs. Chester County Council voting unanimously in Monday’s meeting to hire Brian Hester a chief deputy with the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office in Florida.
tourcounsel.com
Carolina Mall | Shopping mall in Concord, North Carolina
Carolina Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Concord, North Carolina. It is one of two shopping malls in the city, the other being Concord Mills. Opened in 1972, Carolina Mall is owned and managed by Hull Property Group. The anchor stores are Staples, Belk, and JCPenney. There is 1 vacant anchor store that was once Sears.
WCNC
Iconic A&W Root Beer opening restaurant in Rock Hill
A&W opened inside teh Walmart on Old York Road in Rock Hill. The chain says it has plans to open more locations in the Charlotte area.
mytjnow.com
144 graves found on Winthrop alumni’s newly purchased property
Winthrop alumni Andrew Lazenby, class of 2006 and 2009, purchased 100 acres of land in Rock Hill that contained 144 graves of enslaved Africans. During the process of purchasing the land in Oct. 2021, the previous landowners notified the current landowners about the presence of the cemetery on the property. However, they were not aware of the location and the current landowners were able to search the property for markers on the graves.
cn2.com
CN2 Sports – Wrestling teams advance to Upper State
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 SPORTS) – Not one but two tri-county schools saw their wrestling teams advance to the upper state championships. CN2’s Jeremy Wynder updating the brackets for us. Plus, a pair of Winthrop alums hanging out with celebrities on the golf course. Here is your Tuesday...
WYFF4.com
SCDOT gives new completion date for I-85 Business road work
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Upstate drivers who use a stretch of I-85 Business that has been closed and under construction for more than a year will have to wait a few more months for the road work to end. The South Carolina Department of Transportation said recently that work...
cn2.com
“The Home” set to open for homeless women & their children
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The beds have been made and the walls are painted at “The Home”. Its the newest haven set to open for women and their children who are homeless. “The Home” is part of the mission of the nonprofit, The Life House...
cn2.com
New York company moves headquarters to York creating 405 new jobs with a $443 million investment
ROCK HILLL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The New York company, Pallidus, is marking its first South Carolina operations in Rock Hill near Dave Lyle Blvd. The company says it is relocating their headquarters and manufacturing operations to the area investing $443 million while creating 405 new jobs. Pallidus, an...
James Beard-nominated chef targets spring opening for South End restaurant
Construction delays have slowed the opening of Uptown Yolk in South End, but a spring opening is expected.
cn2.com
“Person of Interest” in Fernadale Neighborhood Shooting – RH Police
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Rock Hill Police Department continues to investigate the shooting death of 82-year-old Bill Mason on January 1, 2021. A “Person of Interest” has been established after reports of a person being seen in the on Fernadale Drive around at the time of the shooting in hopes that someone would come forward to help identify this person.
Green Book Legacy: Charlotte’s Original Chicken n’ Ribs
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Long before Yelp or Google reviews there was a different tool to help people find spots where all races were welcome. The Negro Motorist Green Book was published for more than 30 years as a nationwide source sold at gas stations to help people navigate segregated America in the Jim Crow […]
Meal kit business opening in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A husband and wife team is opening a new healthy meal kit business in south Charlotte.
wccbcharlotte.com
Mecklenburg County Mugshots February 5th
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Sunday, February 5th. *All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots February 4th
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Saturday, February 4th. *All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
cn2.com
Football Program Pause Will Benefit Students – Legion Collegiate Academy
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Board Chair of Legion Collegiate Academy is now talking after a decision was made to hit the pause button on the school’s football program. Legion Collegiate making that call late last week and on Monday, February 6th we are learning more...
wccbcharlotte.com
Charlotte Fire Department Controls Electrical House Fire In South Charlotte
CHARLOTTE N.C. – The Charlotte Fire Department responded to a house fire in Southwest Charlotte Sunday, February 5th. Around 10:00 a.m. officials received a call regarding a house fire on Agnew Drive near highway 160. Responders were able to control the fire in approximately 20 minutes. Mecklenburg Emergency Services...
WCNC
Shooting investigation underway at Northlake Mall, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A shooting took place at the Northlake Mall on Sunday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. On Sunday around 1:48 p.m., officers were called to the mall for a report of shots fired at the mall. Police say a single shot was fired during an altercation...
cn2.com
Thieves target outside blue mailboxes – Police say use indoor drop boxes
FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The blue mailboxes outside the Post Office, or in a parking lot, have become a target for thieves stealing checks, and other identifying documents committing fraud and forgery. The Fort Mill Police Department took to Facebook saying that thieves have regularly, and repeatedly,...
WBTV
Two seriously injured in crash on Providence Road, Medic says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were seriously injured in a crash on Providence Road on Saturday morning, Medic confirmed. The crash happened near Golf Links Drive near the Waverly shopping center. A WBTV crew at the scene saw a car with heavy damage to the front of the vehicle...
