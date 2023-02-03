The New York Knicks‘ interest in O.G. Anunoby appears to have waned or perhaps cooled off by the Toronto Raptors’ high asking price. According to Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer via SNY’s The Putback, the Knicks nor the Brooklyn Nets are not actively engaged with the Raptors about a potential Anunoby deal with two days left before Thursday’s NBA trade deadline. Fischer added that Anunoby’s price is “very, very high,” according to several teams around the league.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO