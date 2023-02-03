Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 1970, a 13-Year-Old Girl Was Discovered, Unable to Speak or Walk. She Was Abused By Her Father for 13 YearsIngram AtkinsonLos Angeles, CA
Luke Perry: The Tragic Life & Death of the "90210"/"Riverdale" StarHerbie J PilatoBurbank, CA
Marilyn Monroe's Death and Involvement with the KennedysHdogarLos Angeles, CA
Brad Pitt Wants to Sell L.A. Mansion for $40 Million, as Divorce Battle with Angelina Jolie ContinuesWilliamLos Angeles, CA
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
Related
The Knicks are dealing with an RJ Barrett problem
New York Knicks forward RJ Barrett endure slumps before, but something about this one just feels different. What has been a rough week for the fourth-year wing reached its apex Saturday night against the Clippers, as he shot just 6-21 from the field and an abysmal 1-8 from three-point range and committed five personal fouls as the Knicks’ emphatic comeback was erased in a devastating overtime loss.
Stephen A. Smith reveals Isiah Thomas once said "Stephen Curry would not have averaged more than 18 points a game" in his era
Stephen A. lets us in on a private conversation between him and Isiah Thomas about Steph Curry.
Nets improve to 77-58 without Kyrie Irving behind Cam Thomas’ career night, disgruntled star mulls sitting out rest of season if not traded
Cam Thomas scored a career-high 44 points off the bench to lead the Brooklyn Nets to an inspiring 23-point comeback in a 125-123 win over the stunned Washington Wizards Saturday night as they prepare to move on without disgruntled star Kyrie Irving, who requested a trade. The Nets have improved...
Nets make one more move after Kyrie Irving trade
After failing to expand the Kyrie Irving deal to land a top-tier player, the Brooklyn Nets have made another trade. According to multiple reports, the Nets have sent two-way player Kessler Edwards plus cash considerations to the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, a move that opens up a roster spot. Shams...
Nets unable to expand Kyrie Irving deal, so what’s next?
After finding a semblance of stability when they won 18 of 20 games, uncertainty again rules within the Brooklyn Nets franchise after finally dealing away disgruntled star Kyrie Irving. The Nets delayed making the trade official with the hopes of landing a star replacement for Irving by expanding it to...
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
“You got a $200 million contract, and you want people in the NBA to think you hood, to think you gangster” - Shannon Sharpe calls out Ja Morant over alleged gun incident
Sharpe believes something has to change for Morant, otherwise the Grizzlies star is putting himself in harm's way.
Report: Knicks not in active trade talks with Raptors for O.G. Anunoby
The New York Knicks‘ interest in O.G. Anunoby appears to have waned or perhaps cooled off by the Toronto Raptors’ high asking price. According to Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer via SNY’s The Putback, the Knicks nor the Brooklyn Nets are not actively engaged with the Raptors about a potential Anunoby deal with two days left before Thursday’s NBA trade deadline. Fischer added that Anunoby’s price is “very, very high,” according to several teams around the league.
Nets’ forgotten man Cam Thomas rises in post-Kyrie Irving era
The Brooklyn Nets are frantically searching for a no. 2 scoring option behind Kevin Durant after they finally sent away disgruntled and controversial star Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline. Maybe they don’t have to look far. Second-year guard Cam Thomas rose from...
Knicks look to add to win total as they take on lowly Magic
The New York Knicks begin a brief two-game road trip Tuesday, starting with a date against the bottom-tier Orlando Magic. This will be the second matchup between these two teams this season, with the first being all the way back on Oct. 24, a game in which the Knicks won comfortably 115-102 at Madison Square Garden.
Knicks pull off season’s largest comeback behind unlikely hero
New York Knicks veteran guard Evan Fournier had been reduced to an afterthought this season. But on the second night of a brutal back-to-back schedule against elite teams and with RJ Barrett a late scratch due to a non-COVID illness, Fournier had his number called. And he responded with his...
Knicks catch heat in 2nd half, rally past Magic
The New York Knicks overcame their worst first-half of the season by finishing strong. They rallied from a 12-point first-half deficit to beat the Orlando Magic, 102-98, Tuesday night at Amway Center. Jalen Brunson scored 25 points and dished out five assists as he took over down the stretch to...
Knicks’ Miles McBride shows flash of potential in win over 76ers
New York Knicks backup guard Miles McBride had his best performance of the season thus far Sunday as the Knicks came back from down 21 points to beat the Philadelphia 76ers at home 108-97. McBride had 14 points (tied for season-high), three rebounds, two assists, shot 3-6 from outside the...
Empire Sports Media
New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
New York Sports News & Opinionhttps://empiresportsmedia.com/
Comments / 0