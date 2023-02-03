ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

The Knicks are dealing with an RJ Barrett problem

New York Knicks forward RJ Barrett endure slumps before, but something about this one just feels different. What has been a rough week for the fourth-year wing reached its apex Saturday night against the Clippers, as he shot just 6-21 from the field and an abysmal 1-8 from three-point range and committed five personal fouls as the Knicks’ emphatic comeback was erased in a devastating overtime loss.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Nets make one more move after Kyrie Irving trade

After failing to expand the Kyrie Irving deal to land a top-tier player, the Brooklyn Nets have made another trade. According to multiple reports, the Nets have sent two-way player Kessler Edwards plus cash considerations to the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, a move that opens up a roster spot. Shams...
BROOKLYN, NY
Report: Knicks not in active trade talks with Raptors for O.G. Anunoby

The New York Knicks‘ interest in O.G. Anunoby appears to have waned or perhaps cooled off by the Toronto Raptors’ high asking price. According to Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer via SNY’s The Putback, the Knicks nor the Brooklyn Nets are not actively engaged with the Raptors about a potential Anunoby deal with two days left before Thursday’s NBA trade deadline. Fischer added that Anunoby’s price is “very, very high,” according to several teams around the league.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York City, NY
