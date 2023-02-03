ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Boca Raton Man Jailed On Manslaughter Charge

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 8:32 a.m. — BocaNewsNow.com obtained the official arrest report for Mr. Medina. We are publishing the narrative, in its entirety. The following is the report written by the arresting officer: On 10/09/2022, I responded to 460 NW 67th St. in reference to a shooting, regarding Boca Raton Police Department […]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Man Killed By Brightline Train In Boca Raton

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boca Raton Police, Crime Scene Investigators, and Boca Raton Fire Rescue professionals are all on the scene of what appears to be a suicide by train situation in the City of Boca Raton. According to sources with knowledge of […]
BOCA RATON, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Family confirms that missing Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver Gary Levin has died

PALM BEACH GARDENS — The family of missing Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver Gary Levin confirmed Tuesday that he has died. Lindsay DiBetta, Levin's daughter, posted on her Facebook page that services in her 74-year-old father's honor will be announced in the next few days. She did not discuss the circumstances surrounding his death and said the family is asking for privacy. ...
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
cbs12.com

West Palm Beach Police say 'RIP' to K9 Thor

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police Department have announced the passing of the retired K9 Thor. According to police, Thor passed away with his handler, Officer Sniffen, at his side. "Rest in Peace friend you will be missed by many. You protected us well,...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Shooting In Boca Reserve Not Criminal, According To Police

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A police and medic response mid-day Friday to the 12000 block of Boca Reserve Lane — for a shooting — was ultimately deemed to not be criminal activity, according to officials with knowledge of the situation. One person was […]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Victims Of Double Fatal West Boca Raton Crash Identified

BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher  BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The victims of last week’s double fatal crash near the intersection of Kimberly Blvd. and U.S. 441 have been identified. BocaNewsNow.com, which confirmed the names shortly after the crash, was asked by law enforcement to withhold the […]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

TRIAL SET IN SEVEN BRIDGES DELRAY BEACH CASE, MAGISTRATE BLASTS HOA ATTORNEYS

LISTEN TO PHONE CALL ATTORNEYS DON’T WANT ADMITTED… $7M DISCRIMINATION CASE LEADS TO STRONG WORDS FROM FEDERAL MAGISTRATE JUDGE AGAINST SEVEN BRIDGES HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, ATTORNEYS. BY: SEVEN BRIDGES BUREAU | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A federal magistrate judge blasted attorneys for the Seven Bridges Delray Beach Homeowners […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
