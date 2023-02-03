Read full article on original website
Kipperykicks
4d ago
This is why doggy seatbelts, hammock seat covers, or the metal separator between the back seats and front seats are a good idea. Doggy seatbelts or hammocks often protect animals and people from harm when involved in a car accident.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kansas City Chiefs Star Provides Injury Update Ahead of Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Jason and Travis Kelce are the first brothers to play against each other in a Super BowlMargaret MinnicksKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Star Returns Before Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Why Do Americans Eat Chicken Wings on Super Bowl Sunday?Jett BarnettKansas City, MO
Get super full: A student’s restaurant guide to Super Bowl LVIIThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
KMBC.com
Shawnee police confirm injury rollover accident in front of Nieman Elementary School
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Shawnee Police Department has confirmed a rollover car accident in Johnson County, Kansas. Tuesday afternoon, police say one person is in the hospital following a crash in front of Nieman Elementary School. Police say the crash didn't involve the school or any of its...
KMBC.com
Lawrence police looking for 2 suspects, car connected to gunfire incidents overnight
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Lawrence police are looking for at least two suspects who fired guns and damaged property overnight. No one was harmed by the gunfire, which happened around 2 a.m. in the area of 24th and Ousdahl in Lawrence. Two vehicles in the area were damaged by the...
KMBC.com
4 charged after $1 million in cocaine discovered during traffic stop on Interstate 70 in Lafayette County
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Mo. — Four men from Oklahoma were indicted Tuesday by a federal grand jury after authorities seized over $1 million worth of cocaine during a traffic stop in Lafayette County, Mo. Wilmer Antony Mendoza-Perez, 23, from Honduras, Luis Gerardo Nieto-Acosta, 35, a citizen of Mexico, and Miguel...
KMBC.com
No one injured after fire spreads from building to home at 22nd and Prospect in Kansas City
No one was injured following a fire in the 2200 block of Prospect Avenue. Crews responded to a fire at 2206 Prospect Ave. at around 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday evening. When they arrived, firefighters encountered heavy smoke and flames. A home next to the two-story building that was burning also...
Missing 1-month-old baby boy located safe; investigation ongoing
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, have located a 1-month-old baby boy who had been the focus of a missing person report.
KCTV 5
Highway patrol investigating fatal crash involving Amtrak train, FedEx truck
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A FedEx driver was killed early Tuesday when a truck collided with an Amtrak train, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. The collision occurred about 9:30 a.m. north of Pleasant Hill, about 37 miles southeast of Kansas City. Patrol Sgt. Bill Lowe said the train...
FedEx driver dies in collision with Amtrak train outside Kansas City
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says one person died Tuesday morning in a crash involving an Amtrak train and a FedEx truck.
KMBC.com
One person dead after Amtrak passenger train strikes FedEx truck in Pleasant Hill, Missouri
PLEASANT HILL, Mo. — The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal train crash near Pleasant Hill in Cass County. Authorities say one person has died after an Amtrak train struck a FedEx truck on Hereford Road north of 167th Street. MSHP confirmed that the driver of the truck...
Police search for suspects after reports of gunshots in Lawrence
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Police are searching for two people believed to be responsible for overnight gunfire that resulted in property damage but no injuries. The Lawrence Police Department took to social media to ask for the public’s help in finding the people responsible. Officers responded to multiple reports of shots fired just before 2 a.m. […]
Missing Kan. boy found after overnight search in wooded area
DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are celebrating after searchers found a missing 6-year-old boy early Monday. Just before 5p.m. Sunday, a family member reported the boy was missing in a wooded area south of Lawrence, according to a statement from the Douglas County Sheriff's office. Multiple deputies and area officers conducted a search of the immediate area over several hours.
Police ID Kan. man shot, killed as officers responded to overdose call
WYANDOTTE COUNTY —Law enforcement investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in Kansas City, Kansas have identified the man who died as 50-year-old John Anderton, according to a statement from KCMO police. According to the Kansas Department of Corrections, Anderton is a Kansas felon with a previous drug conviction in Dickinson County.
KMBC.com
Police arrest man wanted for several crimes in Jackson County, Cass County
BELTON, Mo. — Police in Belton and Kansas City apprehended a suspect last week accused of committing multiple crimes in Jackson and Cass Counties. Thyon L. Williams was charged in Cass County with first-degree robbery. He was charged in Jackson County with two counts of first-degree robbery, two counts...
75-year-old Kansas City, Kansas, woman injured in single-vehicle collision
A 75-year-old Kansas City, Kansas, woman sustained serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon near Savannah, Missouri.
KCTV 5
KCFD battles building fire near 22nd & Prospect
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - If you saw a rather large plume of smoke coming from somewhere near downtown KC, it was likely the building fire that crews were battling on Tuesday evening. The Kansas City Fire Department was dealing with a two-alarm building fire in the area of E....
KCTV 5
Double shooting in KCMO leaves one in critical condition
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department responded to a double shooting Sunday afternoon near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Kensington Avenue. KCPD said a call came in regarding a shooting at 1:04 p.m. When officers arrived, they found two victims, a male and...
Man drowned after driving car into pond near Warrensburg
A man drowned after driving his car into a pond early Sunday morning. It was at the Fairfield Inn Suites outside Warrensburg, Missouri.
KMBC.com
'Dedication': Kansas City police officers honored for service to the city
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dozens of Kansas City police officers were honored by the department on Tuesday. It was a night of recognition for officers who go above and beyond the duty of normal expectations. "Their dedication to the city, which you are about to learn, has made Kansas...
Man sentenced after employees stop him from robbing Independence buffet
A Kansas City, Missouri, man was sentenced to over six years in federal prison after he failed at robbing an Independence buffet last year.
KMBC.com
Kansas City, Missouri police looking for 13-year-old last seen on Thursday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department says officers are looking for a missing 13-year-old Monday afternoon. Jayden Robker was last seen on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, around 3 p.m. Police described the 13-year-old as Black, with brown hair brown, 5 feet 7 inches tall, and...
Tenants get ‘bogus charges’ for countertops at Overland Park apartments
Former tenants at Corbin Greens Apartments in Overland Park were hit with thousands of dollars in charges for alleged countertop damages.
Comments / 3