Needham, MA

WCVB

Harvey Leonard reflects on the Blizzard of ‘78, the winter storm by which all others in New England are measured

NEEDHAM, Mass. — There was 27.1” of snow in Boston. And 27.6” of snow in Providence. Hurricane-force wind gusts producing drifts over 15 feet high! Approximately 3500 vehicles stuck along route 128. Fourteen of the many people trapped in those vehicles died, presumably from carbon monoxide poisoning, as they left their motors running to try to stay warm as snow piled up above the level of their exhaust systems. A total of 99 deaths were attributed to the storm in MA.. & R.I. There were massive power outages and record high tides with huge waves on top, crumbling sea walls and devastating coastal communities, leaving many homeless. The National Guard was called in to rescue folks and to help with the massive job of snow removal. Southern New England was shut down for a full week!
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Bianco & Sons Sausage is a delicious part of New England history

NEEDHAM, Mass. — A new generation is leading a long-time New England family business. Francesca, Lewis, and Joseph Bianco III have taken the reins ofBianco & Sons Sausage. The growing company relocated from its original location in Revere to Medford in 2017. Bianco says the staff needed to make to move to keep up with growing demand. At the Medford location, the team has an in-house market where customers can shop for all of the company’s offerings.
MEDFORD, MA
WCVB

Tickets available for redesigned LEGO Discovery Center in Massachusetts

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Ticket sales began Tuesday for the upcoming re-opening of LEGO Discovery Center Boston's renovated facility at Assembly Row in Somerville. An announcement from LEGO said the $12 million renovation of the space is nearing completion and set an opening day for April 14 — the Friday before Patriot's Day and a school vacation week in Massachusetts.
SOMERVILLE, MA
WCVB

Cheap Eats: Massachusetts restaurants to visit on a budget

Michael Chow opened Dumpling Café in Chinatown in 2011. The cafe's chef, Peter Wang, serves hundreds of dumplings and mini juicy buns every day. Chow says the cuisine stands out in a sea of options because of traditional cooking methods and the use of fresh ingredients. Outside Boston, in...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Rhode Island's iconic Big Blue Bug and Awful Awful are loved by locals and visitors alike

NEEDHAM, Mass. — A favorite highway sight in Providence, Rhode Island, was nearly a simple billboard. However, the owners of New England Pest Control (now known asBig Blue Bug Solutions) chose a giant termite, instead. "Nibbles Woodaway" started off purple because that’s the color of eastern subterranean termites when they’re under a microscope. However, the paint faded in the sun and the blue color stuck.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WCVB

Cheap Eats: Fresh cuisine that won’t break the bank

Mom-and-pop restaurants have been hit hard by the pandemic and the economic fallout. But some have found ways to shine even in tough times. Anoush’ella, in Boston’s South End, specializes in Armenian and Lebanese cuisine. After immigrating to Boston from Chile decades ago, Juan Hurtado took a gamble...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Storrowed! Box truck gets wedged under overpass

A box truck wedged under an overpass, forcing lanes closures on Storrow Drive in Boston early Monday afternoon. Sky 5 was over Storrow Drive at around noon Monday where the truck was stuck under an overpass after Clarendon Street in the eastbound lanes. While the truck was stuck, just one...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Author Jan Brett and the Lowell Humane Society share an iconic love for animals

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Stories come to life inJan Brett’s Norwell home studio. Brett has written and illustrated more than 40 books over her decades-long literary career. The author and illustrator takes young readers around the world through her books. Now she’s off to Alaska with “Cozy In Love,” her second story featuring a friendly musk ox.
LOWELL, MA
WCVB

17-year-old drive-thru worker injured in shooting at Massachusetts Wendy's

LYNN, Mass. — A 17-year-old employee at a Massachusetts Wendy's restaurant was shot in the shoulder at the drive-thru window. More than a half-a-dozen police vehicles blocked off access to the restaurant on Boston Road. Lynn police responded to the shooting at Wendy’s on Boston Street just before 6...
LYNN, MA
WCVB

Behind the scenes of Sam Adams star-studded Super Bowl commercial

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Boston Beer Company founder Jim Koch says he’s not quite done tinkering with the recipe forSamuel Adams Boston Lager. Now, the company is rolling out Boston Lager Remastered. Koch says he doesn’t think most customers will notice a difference, but he thinks this version is brighter, smoother, and closer to the perfect brew he imagines. Boston Lager Remastered is being in a splashy new ad that will run during Super Bowl LVII.
NEEDHAM, MA

