FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Labor Secretary Marty Walsh Expected to Resign, Report StatesJordan ArthurBoston, MA
Highly anticipated grocery store opening in MassachusettsKristen WaltersBurlington, MA
5 of Our Favorite Bakeries in BostonEast Coast TravelerBoston, MA
Selling Your Massachusetts Home to an iBuyerKevin VitaliMassachusetts State
Not Even The Red Sox’s Farm System Can Save ThemIBWAABoston, MA
WCVB
Video: Rain, sleet with quick-moving storm overnight
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Higher elevations could also see some snowflakes, StormTeam 5 said. Wednesday will be nice but some more wet weather will arrive on Thursday.
WCVB
Boston woman found dead in North End park during record-breaking cold
BOSTON — A Boston woman apparently froze to death while she was walking from the Financial District to her home in the North End while the city was experiencing brutally cold conditions early Saturday morning. Brian DiVasta said he was in Boston with his sister, Melanie DiVasta, at a...
WCVB
Harvey Leonard reflects on the Blizzard of ‘78, the winter storm by which all others in New England are measured
NEEDHAM, Mass. — There was 27.1” of snow in Boston. And 27.6” of snow in Providence. Hurricane-force wind gusts producing drifts over 15 feet high! Approximately 3500 vehicles stuck along route 128. Fourteen of the many people trapped in those vehicles died, presumably from carbon monoxide poisoning, as they left their motors running to try to stay warm as snow piled up above the level of their exhaust systems. A total of 99 deaths were attributed to the storm in MA.. & R.I. There were massive power outages and record high tides with huge waves on top, crumbling sea walls and devastating coastal communities, leaving many homeless. The National Guard was called in to rescue folks and to help with the massive job of snow removal. Southern New England was shut down for a full week!
WCVB
Bianco & Sons Sausage is a delicious part of New England history
NEEDHAM, Mass. — A new generation is leading a long-time New England family business. Francesca, Lewis, and Joseph Bianco III have taken the reins ofBianco & Sons Sausage. The growing company relocated from its original location in Revere to Medford in 2017. Bianco says the staff needed to make to move to keep up with growing demand. At the Medford location, the team has an in-house market where customers can shop for all of the company’s offerings.
WCVB
Double Chin Asian fusion hotspot in Boston’s Chinatown keeps the party going late
BOSTON — Double Chin is a Boston restaurant serving up Chinese classics with a modern twist until 4 a.m. on weekends. Owned by two entrepreneurial sisters, the local gem has a deliciously creative menu. “We can be a place for people to come, catch up, and create great memories,”...
WCVB
Tickets available for redesigned LEGO Discovery Center in Massachusetts
SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Ticket sales began Tuesday for the upcoming re-opening of LEGO Discovery Center Boston's renovated facility at Assembly Row in Somerville. An announcement from LEGO said the $12 million renovation of the space is nearing completion and set an opening day for April 14 — the Friday before Patriot's Day and a school vacation week in Massachusetts.
WCVB
Fire in transformer room prompts evacuations at Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital
BROCKTON, Mass. — Dozens of patients were evacuated Tuesday after a fire in a transformer room at Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital. The fire that grew to 10 alarms started at 7 a.m. at the facility on Centre Street. Emergency generators were shut off as crews battled the fire, and...
WCVB
Cheap Eats: Massachusetts restaurants to visit on a budget
Michael Chow opened Dumpling Café in Chinatown in 2011. The cafe's chef, Peter Wang, serves hundreds of dumplings and mini juicy buns every day. Chow says the cuisine stands out in a sea of options because of traditional cooking methods and the use of fresh ingredients. Outside Boston, in...
WCVB
Water main break at Massachusetts nursing home forces evacuation of residents
ROCKPORT, Mass. — Residents of a North Shore nursing home have been displaced by a water main break that happened at the facility. Rockport police and Town Administrator Mitchell Vieira informed the public at 7:15 p.m. Saturday that the water main break caused flooding and damage inside a nursing home on South Street.
WCVB
Hundreds displaced from Worcester apartment building for weeks after pipe bursts
WORCESTER, Mass. — Hundreds of people who live at a Worcester apartment building will not be able to return home for about a month after the damage caused by a burst pipe was worse than city officials initially feared. The Worcester Housing Authority said a pipe burst Saturday evening...
WCVB
Rhode Island's iconic Big Blue Bug and Awful Awful are loved by locals and visitors alike
NEEDHAM, Mass. — A favorite highway sight in Providence, Rhode Island, was nearly a simple billboard. However, the owners of New England Pest Control (now known asBig Blue Bug Solutions) chose a giant termite, instead. "Nibbles Woodaway" started off purple because that’s the color of eastern subterranean termites when they’re under a microscope. However, the paint faded in the sun and the blue color stuck.
WCVB
Join Karen Holmes Ward at the 25th Annual Boston Area International Women's Day Breakfast on March 8th!
Save the date for the 25th Annual International Women’s Day Breakfast, Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at Simmons University - 300 The Fenway, Boston. WCVB's Karen Holmes Ward will emcee the event that gathers feminist organizations from around the greater Boston area in honor of International Women's Day.
WCVB
Burst pipe forces Boston's Wang Theatre to reschedule Impractical Jokers shows
BOSTON — The Wang Theatre was forced to reschedule two sold-out shows after a sprinkler pipe burst inside the Boston venue due to the record-setting cold the city experienced on Saturday. A spokesperson for the theatre said people were already inside for the first of two Impractical Jokers shows...
WCVB
Cheap Eats: Fresh cuisine that won’t break the bank
Mom-and-pop restaurants have been hit hard by the pandemic and the economic fallout. But some have found ways to shine even in tough times. Anoush’ella, in Boston’s South End, specializes in Armenian and Lebanese cuisine. After immigrating to Boston from Chile decades ago, Juan Hurtado took a gamble...
WCVB
Boston Medical Center emergency room closed until Tuesday due to burst pipe
BOSTON — The emergency room at Boston Medical Center will remain closed until Tuesday after a pipe froze and burst Saturday night following record-breaking cold in the city. In a statement, BMC said all patients in affected areas of the Emergency Department were safely moved to other areas of the hospital.
WCVB
Storrowed! Box truck gets wedged under overpass
A box truck wedged under an overpass, forcing lanes closures on Storrow Drive in Boston early Monday afternoon. Sky 5 was over Storrow Drive at around noon Monday where the truck was stuck under an overpass after Clarendon Street in the eastbound lanes. While the truck was stuck, just one...
WCVB
Author Jan Brett and the Lowell Humane Society share an iconic love for animals
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Stories come to life inJan Brett’s Norwell home studio. Brett has written and illustrated more than 40 books over her decades-long literary career. The author and illustrator takes young readers around the world through her books. Now she’s off to Alaska with “Cozy In Love,” her second story featuring a friendly musk ox.
WCVB
17-year-old drive-thru worker injured in shooting at Massachusetts Wendy's
LYNN, Mass. — A 17-year-old employee at a Massachusetts Wendy's restaurant was shot in the shoulder at the drive-thru window. More than a half-a-dozen police vehicles blocked off access to the restaurant on Boston Road. Lynn police responded to the shooting at Wendy’s on Boston Street just before 6...
WCVB
Behind the scenes of Sam Adams star-studded Super Bowl commercial
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Boston Beer Company founder Jim Koch says he’s not quite done tinkering with the recipe forSamuel Adams Boston Lager. Now, the company is rolling out Boston Lager Remastered. Koch says he doesn’t think most customers will notice a difference, but he thinks this version is brighter, smoother, and closer to the perfect brew he imagines. Boston Lager Remastered is being in a splashy new ad that will run during Super Bowl LVII.
WCVB
Lost beloved necklace leads to successful jewelry design business for Newton, Massachusetts, woman
NEWTON, Mass. — How does a former dental technician in the Israeli Air Force-turned-high-tech professional become a successful Massachusetts jewelry designer and entrepreneur?. “Everybody knows, I’m not ashamed to say, I’m not a jewelry person,” Talia Don said. “A lot of my designs have something that are a little...
