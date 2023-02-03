Dallas Mavericks governor Mark Cuban would stack up his team's backcourt against any in the NBA after the acquisition of Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets. During an interview with WFAA Dallas, he said the Mavericks completed the trade in part because it "would give us the best backcourt in the NBA. We have probably the best ball-handler in Luka [Dončić], and now we feel like we have the second-best as well. That creates unique opportunities and puts a lot of pressure on the defense."

DALLAS, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO