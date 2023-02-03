ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bodies of 3 Missing Rappers Found In Michigan Apartment, Police Confirm

By Hamed Ahmadi
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1609E1_0kbquZdX00 Authorities searching for three aspiring rappers who went missing for nearly two weeks found “multiple bodies” at a vacant Detroit-area apartment building.

Bodies found in an apartment building in the Detroit area on Thursday were identified as three rappers who had been missing for nearly two weeks, Michigan state police confirmed on Friday.

Police are investigating the deaths of Armani Kelly, 27, Montoya Givens, 31, and Dante Wicker, 31, as homicides. Their remains were found in the basement of an abandoned Highland Park apartment building near Detroit’s Palmer Park on Thursday, and Kelly’s family was notified the same day.

Investigators have been inside the building since then, but police said they had difficulty identifying the men at first due to the building’s poor condition.

Kelly, Givens and Wicker were scheduled to perform at a Detroit club on Jan. 21, but the show was canceled and they went missing.

The cause of their deaths and any motives weren’t yet clear, police said in a tweet.

In a tweet on Friday, Lt. Mike Shaw of Michigan State Police said the men’s bodies were taken to the Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsies, which may take longer than usual due to “extreme cold.”

A 15-year-old boy was found with Kelly’s car last week, NBC reported. Investigators did not find any sign of violence in the vehicle, and it’s unclear how it may affect the investigation. The police have not said whether the 15-year-old was arrested.

Michelle Kirkendall
4d ago

There are very ignorant comments on this page. However, there are families in pain this morning. These are sons, brothers, possibly fathers! This is horrible, there is an organized operation involved here!

Tammy Gould
2d ago

prayers for this family and prayers that they get Justice and you won't hear just making all these smart snub remarks you are the ones that say I didn't think it would happen to my family you need to watch what you say because karma is a witch

