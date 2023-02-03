Read full article on original website
Rockford police warn of suspect with a gun, intentionally crashing into cars
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are searching for a suspect or suspects who have been attacking motorists after two similar incidents were reported on Saturday. According to police, around 7:30 p.m., an officer was in the process of assisting a driver with a disabled vehicle on Ethel Avenue. A 42-year-old man drove up and […]
WIFR
Woman shot in the jaw at a liquor store in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A woman was shot in the parking lot of N N Food and Liquor on West State Street in Rockford Saturday afternoon. Rockford police say the woman was approached by two men outside the liquor store. Following a short exchange, two shots were fired and she was struck in the jaw. Authorities say the suspects immediately fled and the woman ran inside the store looking for help.
Central Illinois farmer appointed to replace Bennett in 106th Illinois House District
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Central Illinois farmer was appointed to the Illinois General Assembly over the weekend. Rep. Jason Bunting (R-Emington) was sworn in Saturday as the State Representative of the 106th District. He replaces Tom Bennett, who was sworn into a senate seat to fill in for Jason Barrickman. The 106th House District […]
Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Looking for the best pizza restaurants in Rockford, Illinois? Here are the Top 10 highest-rated pizzerias in the city, according to Trip Advisor reviews. The best pizza place is Linos, at 5611 E. State Street. Lino’s has been a staple of Rockford for 50 years, and offers pizza topped with cheese […]
2 men break into Roscoe home, beat owner during home invasion
ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — Roscoe Police are searching for two men who broke into a home Saturday night and beat the resident in a home invasion robbery. According to the police department, the crime happened around 8:55 p.m. in the 6100 block of Elevator Road. One suspect was described to police as a white male […]
Rockford man sentenced for massive arson fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man has been sentenced for setting a massive fire in Rockford. Lawrence Vieau, 50, plead guilty to arson last March. A Winnebago County judge sentenced him to 180 days in jail yesterday. He gets credit for 168 days. He will also be on probation for one year for the Criminal […]
Central Illinois Proud
Peru police looking for individuals involved in Walmart incident
PERU, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peru Police Department is asking for assistance identifying a group of individuals Friday. According to a Peru police Facebook post, the individuals are persons of interest in an incident that took place at Walmart Thursday. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peru police...
starvedrock.media
Ottawa Motel Guest Taken To Jail On Burglary And Theft Charges
An Ottawa woman who has a history of stealing is back behind bars for theft. Fifty-four-year-old Tamara Wait was arrested at the Sands Motel in Ottawa on Saturday for burglary and theft. She was wanted on warrants for each crime that were both allegedly committed back in December. Wait is in the La Salle County Jail needing $1,500 to bond out.
northernpublicradio.org
At least 30 minutes of recess is now required at Illinois elementary schools. Here’s what it’s meant for kids.
On a winter's day, 5th grade students at Gregory Elementary School in Rockford run around outside at recess. It’s a scene most people are probably familiar with from when they were in elementary school: kids in puffy winter coats playing all sorts of games and walking around with their friends.
nrgmediadixon.com
Bicyclist in Critical Condition Following Collision With a Car Thursday Evening
On Thursday evening, the Sterling Police responded to a car versus bicycle accident that occurred at the intersection of 1st Avenue and Wallace Street. Officers say a bicycle ridden by 40-year-old Roddy Tedder of Sterling was traveling northbound on the sidewalk of the 1st Avenue Bridge. Tedder than reportedly left the sidewalk and traveled into the eastern lane of 1st Avenue and directly into the path of a northbound vehicle. 40-year-old Vincent Lombardo of Rock Falls drove this vehicle. The vehicle and the bicycle collided.
MyStateline.com
Illinois bill pushes to ban cat declawing
Illinois residents that have a cat have probably dealt with a lot of scratching from their furry friend, maybe even considering getting their claws removed. Illinois residents that have a cat have probably dealt with a lot of scratching from their furry friend, maybe even considering getting their claws removed.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
tourcounsel.com
CherryVale Mall | Shopping mall in Rockford, Illinois
CherryVale Mall (originally The Mall at Cherryvale) is a shopping mall in Rockford, Illinois, along its border with Cherry Valley. Located at the intersection of US 20, Interstate 39, and Interstate 90, the two-story mall is the largest shopping mall in northern Illinois outside of suburban Chicago. Along with being...
2 $50,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in Illinois
MADISON COUNTY, Illinois — As the Powerball jackpot jumps to an estimated $700 million for Saturday's drawing, one St. Louis-area lottery player is already a lucky winner. The Illinois Lottery said that in Wednesday night's Powerball draw, two players matched four numbers to win $50,000 each. One ticket was bought in Aurora, Illinois, and the other was bought at Casey's General Store in Collinsville.
OnlyInYourState
You’d Never Know One Of The Most Incredible Natural Wonders In Illinois Is Hiding In This Tiny Park
At only 298 acres, Buffalo Rock State Park is only a fraction of the size of the state’s larger parks, but it’s home to one of the most incredible natural wonders in Illinois. So, lace up your hiking boots, and let’s hit the trail. Visit the park’s...
Le-Win/Stockton edges Dakota for the 1A Polo Regional Championship
LANARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Eastland High School was the scene of the most talented 1A wrestling regional in Illinois Saturday, and Le-Win/Stockton and Dakota led the way claiming nine individual titles and the top two spots in the team standings. For highlights watch the media player above. The team standings and individual champions list follow: POLO 1A […]
OnlyInYourState
The Amazing Iowa Restaurant You Can Only Get To By Boat
One of the best restaurants in Le Claire, Iowa is also its best-kept secret. The fancy, Victorian-style dining room makes you feel like you’re in the lap of luxury. For breakfast, you’ll be served an assortment of delicate pastries. For lunch, hearty barbecue sandwiches await. For dinner, the dining room pulls out all the stops with delicious plated meals. So why have you never heard of it? Because it takes place on the Mississippi river, aboard the Riverboat Twilight. Unlike so many other river cruises, the Riverboat Twilight is a full-day affair – and you can even take a two-day cruise with multiple meals! It’s the best dinner cruise in Iowa, featuring stunning views and delectable food in an unforgettable atmosphere – and there is only one way to experience it.
