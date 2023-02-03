ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Three people are displaced after a Sunday afternoon fire in the 1200 block of Crosby Street in Rockford. Investigators say what started as a coffee table fire spread quickly filling the whole house with smoke. No word yet on the damage totals or cause of the fire but no one was injured. Crews got to the scene around 3:30 Sunday afternoon and was able to contain the fire within minutes.

