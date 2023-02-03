ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amboy, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Q985

Lucky Illinois Woman Survives Freak Accident while Snowmobiling

Snowmobiling is an exciting winter activity in Illinois but it can be really dangerous too. The Thrill Of Snowmobiling In Illinois During The Winter. One of the great things about living in Illinois is we get to experience all four seasons. I know winter can be grueling at times but there are also so many fun activities to participate in. One of the most popular ones is snowmobiling. There are plenty of killer trails to conquer. It's quite the rush too because there are dangerous elements involved too. I've gone a couple of times and had a blast.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com

Illinois bill pushes to ban cat declawing

Illinois residents that have a cat have probably dealt with a lot of scratching from their furry friend, maybe even considering getting their claws removed. Illinois residents that have a cat have probably dealt with a lot of scratching from their furry friend, maybe even considering getting their claws removed.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com

Judge denies $1M bail reduction for Illinois EMS workers charged with murder

ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — A survey was conducted involving Rockton residents about their health and thoughts one year after the Chemtool fire. In June of 2021 the Chemtool Plant in Rockton was engulfed in flames. Now Winnebago County Health Department wants to hear from the residents. This is the second survey done on the matter.
ROCKTON, IL
WIFR

Woman shot in the jaw at a liquor store in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A woman was shot in the parking lot of N N Food and Liquor on West State Street in Rockford Saturday afternoon. Rockford police say the woman was approached by two men outside the liquor store. Following a short exchange, two shots were fired and she was struck in the jaw. Authorities say the suspects immediately fled and the woman ran inside the store looking for help.
ROCKFORD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peru police looking for individuals involved in Walmart incident

PERU, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peru Police Department is asking for assistance identifying a group of individuals Friday. According to a Peru police Facebook post, the individuals are persons of interest in an incident that took place at Walmart Thursday. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peru police...
PERU, IL
wjol.com

Channahon Firefighter-Paramedic Arrested Twice In Three Weeks For DUI

A Channahon firefighter has two upcoming court dates in March for charges of DUI. Channahon firefighter-paramedic Kurt Liebermann was arrested for the second time in three weeks for driving under the influence of alcohol. The latest arrest occurred in Plainfield on Monday afternoon. According to the Patch, Plainfield Police department were notified of a reckless driver along Route 59 and Naperville-Plainfield Road at around 12:35 p.m., on Monday, February 6th. A short time later the 36-year-old was arrested for DUI plus he was charged with being in possession of ammunition with a revoked FOID card and cited for several traffic violations.
PLAINFIELD, IL
WGN News

Knife-wielding man critical after being shot by Aurora police

AURORA, Ill. — A man is still in critical condition after being shot by police in the driveway of his home Sunday morning, according to the Aurora Police Department. According to Police Chief Keith Cross of Aurora PD, police were initially called to a residence in the 900 block of Colorado Avenue around 10:38 a.m. […]
AURORA, IL
starvedrock.media

Separate Semi Crashes Snarl Traffic Outside Ottawa

It was a mess on Interstate 80 both directions near Ottawa. At around 11:45 Tuesday morning, troopers responded to a semi crashing on eastbound I-80. One lane of eastbound traffic was closed for about an hour. Nobody was hurt. About 10 minutes after that crash, a semi driving westbound on...
OTTAWA, IL
WGN TV

15 people displaced after multi-unit apartment building fire in Aurora

AURORA, Ill. — Fifteen people were forced from their homes last Saturday after a three-alarm multi-unit apartment building fire, the Aurora Fire Department said Tuesday. Fire crews were called to the 2800 block of Village Green Drive for a three-story building fire. Arriving units encountered heavy smoke from the roof.
AURORA, IL
starvedrock.media

Ottawa Motel Guest Taken To Jail On Burglary And Theft Charges

An Ottawa woman who has a history of stealing is back behind bars for theft. Fifty-four-year-old Tamara Wait was arrested at the Sands Motel in Ottawa on Saturday for burglary and theft. She was wanted on warrants for each crime that were both allegedly committed back in December. Wait is in the La Salle County Jail needing $1,500 to bond out.
OTTAWA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy