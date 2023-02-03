One of the best restaurants in Le Claire, Iowa is also its best-kept secret. The fancy, Victorian-style dining room makes you feel like you’re in the lap of luxury. For breakfast, you’ll be served an assortment of delicate pastries. For lunch, hearty barbecue sandwiches await. For dinner, the dining room pulls out all the stops with delicious plated meals. So why have you never heard of it? Because it takes place on the Mississippi river, aboard the Riverboat Twilight. Unlike so many other river cruises, the Riverboat Twilight is a full-day affair – and you can even take a two-day cruise with multiple meals! It’s the best dinner cruise in Iowa, featuring stunning views and delectable food in an unforgettable atmosphere – and there is only one way to experience it.

LE CLAIRE, IA ・ 21 DAYS AGO