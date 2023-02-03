Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Le-Win/Stockton edges Dakota for the 1A Polo Regional Championship
LANARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Eastland High School was the scene of the most talented 1A wrestling regional in Illinois Saturday, and Le-Win/Stockton and Dakota led the way claiming nine individual titles and the top two spots in the team standings. For highlights watch the media player above. The team standings and individual champions list follow: POLO 1A […]
2 $50,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in Illinois
MADISON COUNTY, Illinois — As the Powerball jackpot jumps to an estimated $700 million for Saturday's drawing, one St. Louis-area lottery player is already a lucky winner. The Illinois Lottery said that in Wednesday night's Powerball draw, two players matched four numbers to win $50,000 each. One ticket was bought in Aurora, Illinois, and the other was bought at Casey's General Store in Collinsville.
Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Looking for the best pizza restaurants in Rockford, Illinois? Here are the Top 10 highest-rated pizzerias in the city, according to Trip Advisor reviews. The best pizza place is Linos, at 5611 E. State Street. Lino’s has been a staple of Rockford for 50 years, and offers pizza topped with cheese […]
4 Amazing Burger Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Central Illinois farmer appointed to replace Bennett in 106th Illinois House District
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Central Illinois farmer was appointed to the Illinois General Assembly over the weekend. Rep. Jason Bunting (R-Emington) was sworn in Saturday as the State Representative of the 106th District. He replaces Tom Bennett, who was sworn into a senate seat to fill in for Jason Barrickman. The 106th House District […]
MyStateline.com
Illinois bill pushes to ban cat declawing
Illinois residents that have a cat have probably dealt with a lot of scratching from their furry friend, maybe even considering getting their claws removed. Illinois residents that have a cat have probably dealt with a lot of scratching from their furry friend, maybe even considering getting their claws removed.
WIFR
Sunday afternoon house fire displaces three people in Rockfrord
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Three people are displaced after a Sunday afternoon fire in the 1200 block of Crosby Street in Rockford. Investigators say what started as a coffee table fire spread quickly filling the whole house with smoke. No word yet on the damage totals or cause of the fire but no one was injured. Crews got to the scene around 3:30 Sunday afternoon and was able to contain the fire within minutes.
2 men break into Roscoe home, beat owner during home invasion
ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — Roscoe Police are searching for two men who broke into a home Saturday night and beat the resident in a home invasion robbery. According to the police department, the crime happened around 8:55 p.m. in the 6100 block of Elevator Road. One suspect was described to police as a white male […]
nrgmediadixon.com
Bicyclist in Critical Condition Following Collision With a Car Thursday Evening
On Thursday evening, the Sterling Police responded to a car versus bicycle accident that occurred at the intersection of 1st Avenue and Wallace Street. Officers say a bicycle ridden by 40-year-old Roddy Tedder of Sterling was traveling northbound on the sidewalk of the 1st Avenue Bridge. Tedder than reportedly left the sidewalk and traveled into the eastern lane of 1st Avenue and directly into the path of a northbound vehicle. 40-year-old Vincent Lombardo of Rock Falls drove this vehicle. The vehicle and the bicycle collided.
WIFR
Woman shot in the jaw at a liquor store in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A woman was shot in the parking lot of N N Food and Liquor on West State Street in Rockford Saturday afternoon. Rockford police say the woman was approached by two men outside the liquor store. Following a short exchange, two shots were fired and she was struck in the jaw. Authorities say the suspects immediately fled and the woman ran inside the store looking for help.
Central Illinois Proud
Peru police looking for individuals involved in Walmart incident
PERU, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peru Police Department is asking for assistance identifying a group of individuals Friday. According to a Peru police Facebook post, the individuals are persons of interest in an incident that took place at Walmart Thursday. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peru police...
OnlyInYourState
The Amazing Iowa Restaurant You Can Only Get To By Boat
One of the best restaurants in Le Claire, Iowa is also its best-kept secret. The fancy, Victorian-style dining room makes you feel like you’re in the lap of luxury. For breakfast, you’ll be served an assortment of delicate pastries. For lunch, hearty barbecue sandwiches await. For dinner, the dining room pulls out all the stops with delicious plated meals. So why have you never heard of it? Because it takes place on the Mississippi river, aboard the Riverboat Twilight. Unlike so many other river cruises, the Riverboat Twilight is a full-day affair – and you can even take a two-day cruise with multiple meals! It’s the best dinner cruise in Iowa, featuring stunning views and delectable food in an unforgettable atmosphere – and there is only one way to experience it.
Rockford man sentenced for massive arson fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man has been sentenced for setting a massive fire in Rockford. Lawrence Vieau, 50, plead guilty to arson last March. A Winnebago County judge sentenced him to 180 days in jail yesterday. He gets credit for 168 days. He will also be on probation for one year for the Criminal […]
starvedrock.media
Lawmakers Urge St. Margaret's Health To Continue Helping Expectant Moms
While saying long term there is a funding crisis with rural hospitals, State Senator Sue Rezin says in the short term, expectant mothers need access to care. The Republican from Morris organized a press conference Monday in Peru calling for St. Margaret's Health to reconsider its previous statements that the OB unit in Peru would not be part of a reopening plan. Speaking of plans, the senator says SMH administrators have yet to provide a plan or a pathway after their abrupt closure.
Comments / 0