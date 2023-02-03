ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amboy, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
5 On Your Side

2 $50,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in Illinois

MADISON COUNTY, Illinois — As the Powerball jackpot jumps to an estimated $700 million for Saturday's drawing, one St. Louis-area lottery player is already a lucky winner. The Illinois Lottery said that in Wednesday night's Powerball draw, two players matched four numbers to win $50,000 each. One ticket was bought in Aurora, Illinois, and the other was bought at Casey's General Store in Collinsville.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Looking for the best pizza restaurants in Rockford, Illinois? Here are the Top 10 highest-rated pizzerias in the city, according to Trip Advisor reviews. The best pizza place is Linos, at 5611 E. State Street. Lino’s has been a staple of Rockford for 50 years, and offers pizza topped with cheese […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com

Illinois bill pushes to ban cat declawing

Illinois residents that have a cat have probably dealt with a lot of scratching from their furry friend, maybe even considering getting their claws removed. Illinois residents that have a cat have probably dealt with a lot of scratching from their furry friend, maybe even considering getting their claws removed.
ILLINOIS STATE
WIFR

Sunday afternoon house fire displaces three people in Rockfrord

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Three people are displaced after a Sunday afternoon fire in the 1200 block of Crosby Street in Rockford. Investigators say what started as a coffee table fire spread quickly filling the whole house with smoke. No word yet on the damage totals or cause of the fire but no one was injured. Crews got to the scene around 3:30 Sunday afternoon and was able to contain the fire within minutes.
ROCKFORD, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Bicyclist in Critical Condition Following Collision With a Car Thursday Evening

On Thursday evening, the Sterling Police responded to a car versus bicycle accident that occurred at the intersection of 1st Avenue and Wallace Street. Officers say a bicycle ridden by 40-year-old Roddy Tedder of Sterling was traveling northbound on the sidewalk of the 1st Avenue Bridge. Tedder than reportedly left the sidewalk and traveled into the eastern lane of 1st Avenue and directly into the path of a northbound vehicle. 40-year-old Vincent Lombardo of Rock Falls drove this vehicle. The vehicle and the bicycle collided.
STERLING, IL
WIFR

Woman shot in the jaw at a liquor store in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A woman was shot in the parking lot of N N Food and Liquor on West State Street in Rockford Saturday afternoon. Rockford police say the woman was approached by two men outside the liquor store. Following a short exchange, two shots were fired and she was struck in the jaw. Authorities say the suspects immediately fled and the woman ran inside the store looking for help.
ROCKFORD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peru police looking for individuals involved in Walmart incident

PERU, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peru Police Department is asking for assistance identifying a group of individuals Friday. According to a Peru police Facebook post, the individuals are persons of interest in an incident that took place at Walmart Thursday. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peru police...
PERU, IL
OnlyInYourState

The Amazing Iowa Restaurant You Can Only Get To By Boat

One of the best restaurants in Le Claire, Iowa is also its best-kept secret. The fancy, Victorian-style dining room makes you feel like you’re in the lap of luxury. For breakfast, you’ll be served an assortment of delicate pastries. For lunch, hearty barbecue sandwiches await. For dinner, the dining room pulls out all the stops with delicious plated meals. So why have you never heard of it? Because it takes place on the Mississippi river, aboard the Riverboat Twilight. Unlike so many other river cruises, the Riverboat Twilight is a full-day affair – and you can even take a two-day cruise with multiple meals! It’s the best dinner cruise in Iowa, featuring stunning views and delectable food in an unforgettable atmosphere – and there is only one way to experience it.
LE CLAIRE, IA
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford man sentenced for massive arson fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man has been sentenced for setting a massive fire in Rockford. Lawrence Vieau, 50, plead guilty to arson last March. A Winnebago County judge sentenced him to 180 days in jail yesterday. He gets credit for 168 days. He will also be on probation for one year for the Criminal […]
ROCKFORD, IL
starvedrock.media

Lawmakers Urge St. Margaret's Health To Continue Helping Expectant Moms

While saying long term there is a funding crisis with rural hospitals, State Senator Sue Rezin says in the short term, expectant mothers need access to care. The Republican from Morris organized a press conference Monday in Peru calling for St. Margaret's Health to reconsider its previous statements that the OB unit in Peru would not be part of a reopening plan. Speaking of plans, the senator says SMH administrators have yet to provide a plan or a pathway after their abrupt closure.
PERU, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy