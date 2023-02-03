Read full article on original website
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Migrants Come to New York But Will Sit For Six Months Doing NothingTom HandyNew York City, NY
Snowstorm could hit New York CityUSA DiarioNew York City, NY
New York City migrants are tearing up their U.S. immigration documents as they escape to CanadaAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
How'd it start? The Arson Squad wants to know why a Roslyn, N.Y. office building suddenly went up in flamesC.J.TeevanRoslyn, NY
Missing siblings last seen in Harlem found
New York City police have found two siblings who were missing after last being seen in Harlem on Monday night.
New Update: IDs Released For Officer Shot In Head, Suspect Caught At Hudson Valley Days Inn
The NYPD officer from Long Island who was shot attempting to buy an SUV has been identified and a suspect has been arrested at a Hudson Valley Days Inn.NYPD Officer Adeed Fayaz, age 26, of Deer Park, in Suffolk County, is in "grave condition," and "fighting for his life," at Brookdale Hospital, sai…
20-year-old shot and killed in Canarsie
NEW YORK, NY – Police are investigating a murder that took place Monday morning in Canarsie. At around 10 am, police officers with the 69th Precinct in Brooklyn responded to the area of 56 Paerdegat 1 Street after receiving a 911 call regarding a male that had been shot. Upon arrival, police located the 20-year-old man who had multiple gunshot wounds to his back and arms. EMS treated the victim at the scene and transported him to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased. No arrests have been made at this time. The victim’s identity was not released The post 20-year-old shot and killed in Canarsie appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYC Mayor Adams announces latest emergency migrant center at downtown hotel
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City will get its latest emergency center for migrants at a downtown hotel, Mayor Eric Adams announced Tuesday. The site at the Holiday Inn in the Financial District will provide 492 rooms to assist families and single adult women arriving in the city mostly from the southern border, according to the mayor’s office.
Spree thief is robbing boys of cellphones in Queens, one victim punched: police
A man has been robbing boys on the streets of Queens, including one teen who was punched, police said Tuesday as they released images of the suspect.
Off-duty NYPD officer dies days after Brooklyn shooting
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — An NYPD officer died on Tuesday, days after he was shot while off duty in Brooklyn, Commissioner Keechant Sewell said. Adeed Fayaz, a five-year veteran of the department, was critically injured Saturday during an attempted robbery. He spent days in the hospital fighting for his life. “Police Officer Adeed Fayaz was a […]
Man on bike struck over head with scooter during robbery in Harlem, suspect sought
The NYPD on Tuesday released images of a suspect wanted for hitting a man over head with a scooter during a Manhattan robbery last month, authorities said.
NBC New York
‘Afraid for My Life': Fake Con Ed Crew Breaks Into NYC Home, Ties Up Woman: Cops
Two men posing as Con Edison workers forced their way into a Brooklyn apartment late Monday and tied up a 58-year-old woman inside, threatening to shoot her if she yelled, authorities said Tuesday. The victim, Jenny Rodriguez, had minor injuries to her wrist and refused medical attention after the break-in...
Police sources: Officer hospitalized after apparent suicide attempt in Bronx station house
The shooting occurred just after 3 a.m. Tuesday in the Bronx. The officer has been taken to Jacobi Hospital, a source said. [ more › ]
Roof of abandoned building collapses in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- A roof collapsed Tuesday at an abandoned building in Brooklyn. It happened around 9 a.m. on Avenue T near East 26th Street in Homecrest. The Department of Buildings responded to investigate. Con Edison and National Grid workers also checked the utility connections outside. No injuries were reported.
NYPD officer shot in apparent suicide attempt in Bronx precinct
An NYPD officer was shot inside a Bronx police station Tuesday morning in an apparent suicide attempt.
Man, 20, fatally gunned down in Brooklyn; no arrests
A 20-year-old was shot multiple times and killed in front of a Brooklyn home Monday night, police said.
Adams supporter suing city for discrimination gets nearly $100,000 raise
Several administration officials with knowledge of the hire said they believed he received the unusually high increase because of his friendship with Mayor Eric Adams.
Man shot in both legs by Bronx gunman on Bronx street
The NYPD on Monday released surveillance footage of a gunman sought for shooting a man in both legs on a Bronx street last month.
2 students shot near their Brooklyn high school
Two students were shot one block from their Brooklyn public high school on Monday afternoon, a source and police said.
Suspect in custody in Brooklyn shooting of off-duty NYPD officer: sources
Update: Randy Jones, 38, was arrested in connection with the shooting, police said on Tuesday. For the latest updates on the case, click here. NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police took a suspect into custody on Monday in the Saturday shooting of an off-duty NYPD officer, sources said. The man, who’s in his 40s, was taken […]
pix11.com
Queens family among the dead in Turkey earthquake
A Queens couple and their young children were among the more than 7,000 killed by an earthquake in Turkey, family members told PIX11. A Queens couple and their young children were among the more than 7,000 killed by an earthquake in Turkey, family members told PIX11. Vehicles not safe from...
NBC New York
Top FDNY Chiefs Resign Their Posts in Protest of Staff Demotions
The two high-ranking uniformed members of the FDNY asked to resign their appointed posts in protest of the demotions of three staff chiefs, FDNY sources tell News 4. Chief of Department John Hodgens and Chief of Fire Operations John Esposito asked to resign after FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh told Luis Martinez, the chief of staff, to inform Assistant Chiefs Michael Gala, Fred Schaaf, and Joseph Jardin they would be demoted to deputy chiefs in 30 days.
bronx.com
NYPD Police Officer, Efrain Alejandro, 29, Arrested
On Saturday, February 04, 2023, at 1214 hours, the following 29-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 79th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Efrain Alejandro. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. assault;. menacing;. operating motor vehicle BAC .08. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges...
VIDEO: Man shoots up Brooklyn jewelry store, wounds worker in wild robbery fail
A gun-wielding man entered a Brooklyn jewelry store and started shooting, wounding a worker Sunday afternoon before fleeing the shop with nothing, police said.
