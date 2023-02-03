NEW YORK, NY – Police are investigating a murder that took place Monday morning in Canarsie. At around 10 am, police officers with the 69th Precinct in Brooklyn responded to the area of 56 Paerdegat 1 Street after receiving a 911 call regarding a male that had been shot. Upon arrival, police located the 20-year-old man who had multiple gunshot wounds to his back and arms. EMS treated the victim at the scene and transported him to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased. No arrests have been made at this time. The victim’s identity was not released The post 20-year-old shot and killed in Canarsie appeared first on Shore News Network.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO