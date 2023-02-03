ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

20-year-old shot and killed in Canarsie

NEW YORK, NY – Police are investigating a murder that took place Monday morning in Canarsie. At around 10 am, police officers with the 69th Precinct in Brooklyn responded to the area of 56 Paerdegat 1 Street after receiving a 911 call regarding a male that had been shot. Upon arrival, police located the 20-year-old man who had multiple gunshot wounds to his back and arms. EMS treated the victim at the scene and transported him to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased. No arrests have been made at this time. The victim’s identity was not released The post 20-year-old shot and killed in Canarsie appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Off-duty NYPD officer dies days after Brooklyn shooting

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — An NYPD officer died on Tuesday, days after he was shot while off duty in Brooklyn, Commissioner Keechant Sewell said. Adeed Fayaz, a five-year veteran of the department, was critically injured Saturday during an attempted robbery. He spent days in the hospital fighting for his life. “Police Officer Adeed Fayaz was a […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Roof of abandoned building collapses in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- A roof collapsed Tuesday at an abandoned building in Brooklyn. It happened around 9 a.m. on Avenue T near East 26th Street in Homecrest. The Department of Buildings responded to investigate. Con Edison and National Grid workers also checked the utility connections outside. No injuries were reported. 
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

Queens family among the dead in Turkey earthquake

A Queens couple and their young children were among the more than 7,000 killed by an earthquake in Turkey, family members told PIX11. A Queens couple and their young children were among the more than 7,000 killed by an earthquake in Turkey, family members told PIX11. Vehicles not safe from...
QUEENS, NY
NBC New York

Top FDNY Chiefs Resign Their Posts in Protest of Staff Demotions

The two high-ranking uniformed members of the FDNY asked to resign their appointed posts in protest of the demotions of three staff chiefs, FDNY sources tell News 4. Chief of Department John Hodgens and Chief of Fire Operations John Esposito asked to resign after FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh told Luis Martinez, the chief of staff, to inform Assistant Chiefs Michael Gala, Fred Schaaf, and Joseph Jardin they would be demoted to deputy chiefs in 30 days.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronx.com

NYPD Police Officer, Efrain Alejandro, 29, Arrested

On Saturday, February 04, 2023, at 1214 hours, the following 29-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 79th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Efrain Alejandro. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. assault;. menacing;. operating motor vehicle BAC .08. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy