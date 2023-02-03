Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WIFR
Rockton coffee shop goes mobile and selects new name
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With the community’s help, DeeDee’s Main Street Coffee and Decor selected a name for their trailer that not only represents the flavors of coffee but also has a unique tie to the owner’s family. “My husband and I kind of had an idea...
Central Illinois farmer appointed to replace Bennett in 106th Illinois House District
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Central Illinois farmer was appointed to the Illinois General Assembly over the weekend. Rep. Jason Bunting (R-Emington) was sworn in Saturday as the State Representative of the 106th District. He replaces Tom Bennett, who was sworn into a senate seat to fill in for Jason Barrickman. The 106th House District […]
northernpublicradio.org
At least 30 minutes of recess is now required at Illinois elementary schools. Here’s what it’s meant for kids.
On a winter's day, 5th grade students at Gregory Elementary School in Rockford run around outside at recess. It’s a scene most people are probably familiar with from when they were in elementary school: kids in puffy winter coats playing all sorts of games and walking around with their friends.
WIFR
Five Below opens in rejuvenated Freeport shopping center
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Thanks to a re-imagined vision, Five Below and other retailers are moving into The Meadows shopping center in Freeport, bringing new life to a space that experienced several years of decline. “We’re always appreciative of when the new ownership of The Meadows is making that commitment...
Robber smashes car into Rockford Rent-A-Center, steals 3 TVs
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are searching for a burglar who smashed their way into a rental store over the weekend. Police said it was 3 a.m. when officers responded to an alarm at Rent-A-Center, at 3818 W Riverside Blvd. When officers arrived, they found the front window and doorway had been shattered. Police […]
northernstar.info
What’s Up With: The South Grant Towers?
Editor’s note: This story is a part of the “What’s Up With?” series. To submit a question for the Northern Star to see, fill out the form here. DeKALB – A quartet of towers stand resolute between the West Lagoon and Central Park. Grant Towers are four 12-story tall residence halls, but South Towers A and B do not have any residents – their dark outline on the horizon contrasting when their sister buildings light up the night.
WLFI.com
Identity of Pheasant Run shooting victim released
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Tippecanoe County Coroner has released the identity of a man found dead with a gunshot wound ,Sunday at Pheasant Run apartments. Officials said the victims name is Michael McCord Jr., a 21-years-old from Rockford, IL. Preliminary cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds. Officers responded...
starvedrock.media
Ottawa Motel Guest Taken To Jail On Burglary And Theft Charges
An Ottawa woman who has a history of stealing is back behind bars for theft. Fifty-four-year-old Tamara Wait was arrested at the Sands Motel in Ottawa on Saturday for burglary and theft. She was wanted on warrants for each crime that were both allegedly committed back in December. Wait is in the La Salle County Jail needing $1,500 to bond out.
WIFR
Sunday afternoon house fire displaces three people in Rockfrord
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Three people are displaced after a Sunday afternoon fire in the 1200 block of Crosby Street in Rockford. Investigators say what started as a coffee table fire spread quickly filling the whole house with smoke. No word yet on the damage totals or cause of the fire but no one was injured. Crews got to the scene around 3:30 Sunday afternoon and was able to contain the fire within minutes.
Central Illinois Proud
Peru police looking for individuals involved in Walmart incident
PERU, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peru Police Department is asking for assistance identifying a group of individuals Friday. According to a Peru police Facebook post, the individuals are persons of interest in an incident that took place at Walmart Thursday. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peru police...
Three Rockford residents left without a home after fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three Rockford residents were left without a place to live after their house went up in flames. Firefighters responded to a house in the 1200 block of Crosby Street at 3:08 p.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. Crews found smoke showing from the residence when they arrived. All occupants were […]
MyStateline.com
Illinois bill pushes to ban cat declawing
Illinois residents that have a cat have probably dealt with a lot of scratching from their furry friend, maybe even considering getting their claws removed. Illinois residents that have a cat have probably dealt with a lot of scratching from their furry friend, maybe even considering getting their claws removed.
Rockford man sentenced for massive arson fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man has been sentenced for setting a massive fire in Rockford. Lawrence Vieau, 50, plead guilty to arson last March. A Winnebago County judge sentenced him to 180 days in jail yesterday. He gets credit for 168 days. He will also be on probation for one year for the Criminal […]
Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Looking for the best pizza restaurants in Rockford, Illinois? Here are the Top 10 highest-rated pizzerias in the city, according to Trip Advisor reviews. The best pizza place is Linos, at 5611 E. State Street. Lino’s has been a staple of Rockford for 50 years, and offers pizza topped with cheese […]
Is it illegal to park in front of my mailbox?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — People who have a get together at their place might know that having enough parking can be an issue, but can they park in front of mailbox without reprecussions? While parking in front of a mailbox is not illegal, it can lead to problems with residents getting their mail, according to […]
Rockford police warn of suspect with a gun, intentionally crashing into cars
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are searching for a suspect or suspects who have been attacking motorists after two similar incidents were reported on Saturday. According to police, around 7:30 p.m., an officer was in the process of assisting a driver with a disabled vehicle on Ethel Avenue. A 42-year-old man drove up and […]
WIFR
Woman shot in the jaw at a liquor store in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A woman was shot in the parking lot of N N Food and Liquor on West State Street in Rockford Saturday afternoon. Rockford police say the woman was approached by two men outside the liquor store. Following a short exchange, two shots were fired and she was struck in the jaw. Authorities say the suspects immediately fled and the woman ran inside the store looking for help.
It’s the Last Weekend for Restaurant Week in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Region Restaurant week is nearing an end with the final weekend approaching. Go Rockford celebrates the special week every year to highlight small businesses in the Forest City. “Go Rockford is always really good about advertising. So they reach people that we aren’t always able to reach either through social […]
tourcounsel.com
CherryVale Mall | Shopping mall in Rockford, Illinois
CherryVale Mall (originally The Mall at Cherryvale) is a shopping mall in Rockford, Illinois, along its border with Cherry Valley. Located at the intersection of US 20, Interstate 39, and Interstate 90, the two-story mall is the largest shopping mall in northern Illinois outside of suburban Chicago. Along with being...
Highest Rated Rockford Spots for a Night of Fine Dining
You know what sounds amazing, you and the face you love staring at, nicely dressed, and eating a fantastic meal at one of these romantic Rockford spots. Don't let that magical night out with the person (or people) you love, be something you just dream about having, book it. Book it now.
Comments / 0