Citrus County: St. Petersburg Man, Beverly Hills Woman Arrested For Child Sex Trafficking

Breaking News From The Free Press

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. – This week, both 38-year-old Candy Lee Holmes of Beverly Hills, FL, and 28-year-old Dourian Emmanuel Butler of St. Petersburg, FL, were arrested as the result of a joint investigation by the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE).

According to investigators, on November 3, 2022, the CCSO was contacted in reference to a juvenile victim who had disclosed sexual activity with Butler.

Detective Jonathan Richey with the CCSO Special Victims Unit (SVU) was assigned to the case and immediately began an investigation.

In the news: Former Trump National Security Official Slams Biden Admin’s Inaction On Chinese Spy

During an interview at Jessie’s Place, the Citrus County Child Advocacy Center, the victim told a Child Protection Team (CPT) interviewer that they had engaged in sexual activity with Butler in both Citrus and Levy counties.

The victim told the interviewer that Holmes had introduced them to Butler and arranged for them to meet at a hotel. The investigation revealed that Holmes received money from Butler in exchange for leaving the victim with him at the hotel.

Due to the criminal acts taking place in two counties, and the suspect living in St. Petersburg, Detective Richey contacted FDLE to assist in the investigation. Special Agent Dodi Pruitt was assigned to this case and worked with the CCSO to develop probable cause to obtain warrants for the arrest of both Holmes and Butler.

“This case is an appalling example of how human traffickers exploit children for both sexual gratification and financial gain,” said Sheriff Prendergast.

In the news: Florida Moves Forward On Marijuana Licenses

“Holmes used her position of trust with this child to profit financially from the sexual exploitation of the victim, while Butler traveled and paid for sex with this minor. By working in partnership with FDLE and CPT, Detective Richey helped ensure that these predators will not be able to harm another child in our community.”

Holmes was arrested on a warrant for Human Trafficking, Child Neglect, Deriving Support form Proceeds, and Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communication Device.

Butler was arrested on a warrant for Human Trafficking, Unlawful Sexual Activity with Certain Minors, Travelling to Meet a Minor for Sex, and Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communication Device.

Holmes was booked into the Citrus County Jail yesterday. Butler was booked into the Pinellas County Jail today. The case will be prosecuted by Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Advertisement