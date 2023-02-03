Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WEAU-TV 13
HSHS SACRED HEART HOSPITAL ER AND FIFTH FLOOR
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - We would like to nominate HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital for the Sunshine Award. On Thursday, January 5, my fiancé had chest pain. We went to the ER to have him checked out. He was ultimately admitted to the Fifth Floor, where we ended up staying for two nights. We would like to thank all the employees, from housekeeping to the cardiologists, for their professionalism empathy, and care. The way we were treated went above and beyond just “their job,” especially when we were both so scared.
WEAU-TV 13
February is American Heart Month
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It is American Heart Month and the medical community asks everyone to take the time to consider their heart health. “The heart remains the number one cause of death in the United States and industrialized countries,” said Dr. Mohamed Chebaclo with Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire. He said it is important to listen to your heart.
WEAU-TV 13
EMILY SERWE
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Emily Serwe for the Sunshine Award. Emily serves as the volunteer board chair for Girls on the Run of the Chippewa Valley. In addition to working full-time, Emily dedicates a lot of time to this non-profit organization. She is always positive and smiling. She encourages and inspires others with her dedication and leadership. Emily has led the organization through several challenges. She has volunteered countless hours and truly given back to her community.
WEAU-TV 13
JEAN HERMANN
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Jean is a long-time resident and retired Durand School District teacher who still volunteers at the elementary school. She also works as a substitute teacher and teacher’s aide. She finds ways to brighten everyone’s day. Her positive attitude and willingness to love and support those around her positively changes the lives of all she encounters. Thank you, Jean, for making the world a better place.
WEAU-TV 13
KAREN HERBISON
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Karen Herbison has been the owner of Visiting Angels Living Assistance Services for the past ten years. Whether making sure that her clients have the love and support of the caregiver or as a stellar employer in picking the best caregivers for her clients, she goes above and beyond everyone’s expectations to make sure that needs are met. Please give Karen Herbison the Sunshine Award.
WEAU-TV 13
DR. RYAN VANDER TOP AND DR. JOEL MAYBERRY
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to give a Sunshine Award to Dr. Ryan Vander Top and Dr. Joel Mayberry along with the entire Chippewa veterinary staff for their dedication to our beloved animals. We have shared the joys of new puppies and kittens to the opposite end of life. Your jobs are not easy, and you work long days dealing with all the highs and lows this profession brings. Sickness and emergencies do not always happen during office hours. You all deserve the Sunshine Award and so much more. Thanks for all you do.
WEAU-TV 13
TERRI WENSEL
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Please give Terri Wensel the Sunshine Award. Ms. Terri works with special needs children at Locust Lane Elementary School in Eau Claire. She is a very sweet, kind, and caring person who goes above and beyond for her students. Becky Rongstad.
WEAU-TV 13
Our House Senior Living partnering with Josef’s Cheesecake for Valentine’s Day
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Our House Senior Living is partnering with Josef’s Cheesecake this Valentine’s Day. According to Our House Senior Living, Josef’s Cheesecake is offering a special for Our House Senior Living seniors called “Adopt a Senior.” You can order one individual cheesecake or chocolate covered cheesecake heart for $5.00 for Our House Senior Living seniors. Our House Senior Living will then bring them to the residents on Friday, Feb. 10 for Valentine’s Day.
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa Valley food pantries gear up in response to the end of extra COVID-19 food benefits
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - With the pandemic in the rearview mirror, the state of Wisconsin has decided to end the extra COVID-19 food share benefits. Now, local food pantries are gearing up to meet the increasing demand. Suzanne Becker, the Executive Director at Feed My People Food Bank says...
WEAU-TV 13
Volume One to release “Best of the Chippewa Valley” poll results
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In its February 9, 2023 issue, Volume One will release the results of its annual “Best of the Chippewa Valley” reader poll. The poll allows readers to choose their favorites from a wide variety of categories. In celebration of the poll, Volume One...
Dog Dumped At Wisconsin Shelter In Freezing Cold Overnight
Last Friday a video camera caught a man pulling up to a shelter in Wisconsin when it was closed and tying the dog by his leash to the door and taking off. The temperatures were freezing and you can see in the video the dog trying to follow his owner but he could not move past the length of his leash.
WEAU-TV 13
DEANDRE HARVEY
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - DeAndre is an amazing husband and father. He cares patiently for our two-year-old daughter and then works in the evening. He is a selfless, patient, and resilient man. He makes sure everyone’s needs around him are met. DeAndre is also a Navy Veteran. It’s an honor to know and love this remarkable man! Please give him the Sunshine Award.
WEAU-TV 13
CVTG presents “Almost, Maine”
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild presents the romantic comedy, “Almost, Maine” February 9-19 at The Grand Theatre. News Release: It’s love…but not quite. It’s Almost. Welcome to Almost, Maine, a place so far north, it’s almost in Canada. And it’s...
WEAU-TV 13
MIKE OLSON
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I am very grateful to my neighbor, Mike Olson, and would like to give him the Sunshine Award for all his help. I fell a little over a year ago and fractured my hip. With the winter weather we are having this year, especially with all the ice, it makes walking a hazard for a lot of people. Mike has taken it upon himself without my even asking, to transport my dumpsters to the curb and back so I don’t have to take the chance of possibly falling again. My family are also grateful for his help, especially as none of them live in the area. I have nicknamed him the “Dumpster Fairy” and I just want him to know how much I appreciate his help. I appreciate how there are still good, caring people in this world.
WEAU-TV 13
No one hurt in Tuesday morning fire in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a Tuesday morning fire in Eau Claire. The Eau Claire Fire Department said that they went to a home on the 700 block of Main Street in Eau Claire that was on fire at 5:32 a.m. According to a release...
WEAU-TV 13
Dog abandoned outside Eau Claire County Humane Society Thursday morning
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County Humane Association said a dog was abandoned and tied to the shelter early Thursday morning. “Some mornings aren’t very happy at the shelter,” ECCHA wrote on Facebook Thursday morning. “Today, we came in to find a sweet boy tied to our front door.”
Employee Injured in Fire at Winona County Business
Goodview, MN (KROC-AM News)- Officials are investigating a fire that injured an employee at a Winona County business Saturday. Goodview Fire and Rescue firefighters were dispatched to the blaze shortly after 11:30 a.m. The first crew to arrive reported seeing a heavy fire coming from the backside of Mississippi Welders Supply.
WEAU-TV 13
DeLong Middle School math teacher honored with Golden Apple Award
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Through a partnership with the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation and local businesses, WEAU is proud to present the Golden Apple Awards for the next several weeks. The Golden Apple is awarded by a nomination from peers and distinguishes one outstanding educator at each of the 20 ECASD schools.
wwisradio.com
Eau Claire Native Wins Grammy Award
(Eau Claire, WI) — A Memorial grad can now add a Grammy to his resume. Jazz pianist, Geoffrey Keezer won the 2023 Grammy Award for Best Instrumental Composition Sunday night. Keezer graduated from Memorial High School, and his father is a former professor at UW-Eau Claire. Keezer won his Grammy for the song “Refuge” which is off his latest album “Playdate.”
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire County snowmobile trails close due to warming temperatures
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Snowmobile trails in Eau Claire County are closing immediately due to expected warming temperatures this week. According to a media release from the Eau Claire County Parks & Forest Department, with recommendation from the Eau Claire County Snowmobile Association, the Eau Claire Countywide snowmobile trails are closed, effective immediately, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.
Comments / 0