whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Lona Faye Williams
Lona Faye Williams, of Mountain View, Ark., returned to her heavenly home on February 6, 2023. Lona was born to the late Homer and Helen Smith, in Timbo, Arkansas on September 4, 1935. Lona is survived by her sisters, Glenna Smith Young of Shawnee Oklahoma, and Donna Smith Packnett of...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Patricia ”Patty” Shelton Cash
Patricia ”Patty” Shelton Cash passed away after a long illness surrounded by her loving family on February 5, 2023. Born December 10, 1940, in Batesville, she was the only child of George and Lela Shelton. Patty was married to Bill Cash on October 14, 1957, and shared a life together for 57 years.
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Troy Dale Morrow
Troy Dale Morrow was born on July 23, 1931, and went to heaven on February 3, 2023. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Oneda (Goodman) Morrow; a son, Roger Morrow; a daughter, Susan Scarberry (Benny); a brother, John Franklin Morrow; six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Calvin and Mary (Sisk) Morrow and eight brothers and sisters.
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Rachelle Diane Bock
Rachelle Diane Bock, 51, of Pleasant Plains, departed this life on Friday, February 3, 2023. She was born on May 8, 1971, in Alexandria, Minnesota, to Rollie John Bock and Grace Lovell Bock. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Batesville. Rachelle loved her family, especially...
whiterivernow.com
Main Street Batesville announces 2023 Gala
Main Street Batesville’s (MSB) 2023 Gala will be held Friday, March 17, at The Main Street Loft on the third floor of the Independence County Library. The “After Dark” gala will feature a Nationals Finals Rodeo (NFR) theme and live music by The Drasco Band. In a...
whiterivernow.com
BCT production, ‘Drinking Habits,’ scheduled for this weekend
A new production from the Batesville Community Theatre (BCT) that will leave audiences in “high spirits” is scheduled for this weekend. “Drinking Habits,” will play Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 9 through Feb. 11, at the BCT Performing Arts Center, 1295 Main Street, in Batesville. Performances will begin at 7 p.m. There will also be a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. on Feb. 12.
KTLO
Historic Izard County church vandalized
Photos courtesy of Izard County Sheriff’s Office. An area landmark listed on the National Register of Historic Places was reportedly vandalized. The incident occurred at the Old Philadelphia Methodist Church in the community of Larkin, northeast of Melbourne. According to Izard County Sheriff Charley Melton, his office was contacted...
Conway police share update as search continues for Tanvi Marupally
CONWAY, Ark. — Tuesday marks three weeks since 14-year-old Tanvi Marupally was last seen leaving Conway Junior High School. Police have continued to search, and we now know more about what their search process has been like. "It is a big deal, any time a child leaves it's a...
whiterivernow.com
Sheriff: Body discovered in submerged car identified as Southside woman
The Izard County Sheriff’s Department says the body found in a submerged car yesterday in the Sylamore area has been identified as a Southside woman. According to a post on social media Monday morning, Sheriff Charley Melton’s office said the victim inside the vehicle was identified as Anita Farrier, 52.
KTLO
Body found in vehicle in White River identified
A body found in a vehicle in the White River has been identified as an Independence County woman. Izard County Sheriff Charley Melton says no foul play is suspected in the death of 52-year-old Anita Farrier of Southside. Sheriff Melton says his office received a message from the Stone County...
Kait 8
Fulton County hires new OEM Director
SALEM, Ark. (KAIT) - A North Arkansas Office of Emergency Management has a new director. New County Judge Kenneth Crow named former Sharp County OEM Director Jeremy Langston as the new director. Langston says he was born and raised in Fulton County and is excited to help his home county....
Kait 8
Body found in submerged vehicle identified
SYLAMORE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Izard County Sheriff’s Office has identified a body found Sunday in a car submerged in the White River. According to a news release shared on social media, the driver has been identified as 52-year-old Anita Farrier of Southside. The sheriff’s office does not suspect...
whiterivernow.com
Newport Police identify woman killed in concert shooting
Police have identified the woman killed in a Sunday morning shooting at a concert in Newport. According to Newport Police Chief Larry Dulaney, Tamrionna Jarrett, 19, of Augusta, died in the shooting incident that occurred at a rap concert at the Old Branch building on Clay Street. The shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. Four others were injured.
UCA cheer team faces allegations of racism amid coaching change
CONWAY, Ark. — There's a new head coach and allegations of racism on the University of Central Arkansas cheerleading team. On Monday morning, the UCA cheer team was suspended. In a Facebook post, UCA athletics released a statement that said in part that they were "looking at a reorganization"...
Kait 8
1 dead and 1 injured in Independence County crash
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - One man died and another suffered injuries after a crash early Saturday morning. According to Arkansas State Police, the crash at happened at 7:43 a.m. on Feb. 4 on Highway 69 in Independence County. Terry Engles, 69, of Mount Pleasant, was traveling south in the...
KTLO
New boil water order issued; one remains in effect
A boil water order has been issued for the Mountain View Waterworks system in Stone County. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, the order was issued Monday due to a water line break. The order affects the area of Harding Boulevard to Tubbs Court; all of Shadow Lane; Dora Drive; Leonard Drive and Museum Lane.
Shooting at Newport concert leaves 1 dead, 4 injured
Police are investigating an early-morning shooting at a concert in Newport, Arkansas, that left one person dead and others injured.
OnlyInYourState
The Family-Owned Restaurant In Arkansas Where Every Order Comes With A Free Homemade Cinnamon Roll
Here in Arkansas, we love all our mom-and-pop restaurants. They are the heart and soul of our small towns and are the beloved eateries that bring our communities together. But occasionally, you’ll come across a hidden gem that deserves its shine. And one such spot is Daisy’s Lunchbox Cafe and Bakery. This family-owned restaurant in Arkansas offers a yummy, homemade cinnamon roll with every order.
whiterivernow.com
One dead, four injured after shooting in Newport
UPDATE, Feb. 6, 2023, 11:45 a.m.: The woman killed in the shooting has been identified by Newport Police. Click here for more information. Authorities say one person was killed, and four others were injured after an early morning shooting at a concert in Newport. Two men were arrested after the...
KTLO
MH woman charged with theft after not returning rental car
A Mountain Home woman is being charged with a felony county of theft of property for not returning a vehicle she rented. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a theft by a local car rental of a vehicle valued at $17,500.
