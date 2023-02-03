ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain View, AR

whiterivernow.com

Obituary: Lona Faye Williams

Lona Faye Williams, of Mountain View, Ark., returned to her heavenly home on February 6, 2023. Lona was born to the late Homer and Helen Smith, in Timbo, Arkansas on September 4, 1935. Lona is survived by her sisters, Glenna Smith Young of Shawnee Oklahoma, and Donna Smith Packnett of...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, AR
whiterivernow.com

Obituary: Patricia ”Patty” Shelton Cash

Patricia ”Patty” Shelton Cash passed away after a long illness surrounded by her loving family on February 5, 2023. Born December 10, 1940, in Batesville, she was the only child of George and Lela Shelton. Patty was married to Bill Cash on October 14, 1957, and shared a life together for 57 years.
BATESVILLE, AR
whiterivernow.com

Obituary: Troy Dale Morrow

Troy Dale Morrow was born on July 23, 1931, and went to heaven on February 3, 2023. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Oneda (Goodman) Morrow; a son, Roger Morrow; a daughter, Susan Scarberry (Benny); a brother, John Franklin Morrow; six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Calvin and Mary (Sisk) Morrow and eight brothers and sisters.
BIG FLAT, AR
whiterivernow.com

Obituary: Rachelle Diane Bock

Rachelle Diane Bock, 51, of Pleasant Plains, departed this life on Friday, February 3, 2023. She was born on May 8, 1971, in Alexandria, Minnesota, to Rollie John Bock and Grace Lovell Bock. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Batesville. Rachelle loved her family, especially...
PLEASANT PLAINS, AR
whiterivernow.com

Main Street Batesville announces 2023 Gala

Main Street Batesville’s (MSB) 2023 Gala will be held Friday, March 17, at The Main Street Loft on the third floor of the Independence County Library. The “After Dark” gala will feature a Nationals Finals Rodeo (NFR) theme and live music by The Drasco Band. In a...
BATESVILLE, AR
whiterivernow.com

BCT production, ‘Drinking Habits,’ scheduled for this weekend

A new production from the Batesville Community Theatre (BCT) that will leave audiences in “high spirits” is scheduled for this weekend. “Drinking Habits,” will play Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 9 through Feb. 11, at the BCT Performing Arts Center, 1295 Main Street, in Batesville. Performances will begin at 7 p.m. There will also be a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. on Feb. 12.
BATESVILLE, AR
KTLO

Historic Izard County church vandalized

Photos courtesy of Izard County Sheriff’s Office. An area landmark listed on the National Register of Historic Places was reportedly vandalized. The incident occurred at the Old Philadelphia Methodist Church in the community of Larkin, northeast of Melbourne. According to Izard County Sheriff Charley Melton, his office was contacted...
IZARD COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Body found in vehicle in White River identified

A body found in a vehicle in the White River has been identified as an Independence County woman. Izard County Sheriff Charley Melton says no foul play is suspected in the death of 52-year-old Anita Farrier of Southside. Sheriff Melton says his office received a message from the Stone County...
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Fulton County hires new OEM Director

SALEM, Ark. (KAIT) - A North Arkansas Office of Emergency Management has a new director. New County Judge Kenneth Crow named former Sharp County OEM Director Jeremy Langston as the new director. Langston says he was born and raised in Fulton County and is excited to help his home county....
FULTON COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Body found in submerged vehicle identified

SYLAMORE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Izard County Sheriff’s Office has identified a body found Sunday in a car submerged in the White River. According to a news release shared on social media, the driver has been identified as 52-year-old Anita Farrier of Southside. The sheriff’s office does not suspect...
IZARD COUNTY, AR
whiterivernow.com

Newport Police identify woman killed in concert shooting

Police have identified the woman killed in a Sunday morning shooting at a concert in Newport. According to Newport Police Chief Larry Dulaney, Tamrionna Jarrett, 19, of Augusta, died in the shooting incident that occurred at a rap concert at the Old Branch building on Clay Street. The shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. Four others were injured.
NEWPORT, AR
THV11

UCA cheer team faces allegations of racism amid coaching change

CONWAY, Ark. — There's a new head coach and allegations of racism on the University of Central Arkansas cheerleading team. On Monday morning, the UCA cheer team was suspended. In a Facebook post, UCA athletics released a statement that said in part that they were "looking at a reorganization"...
CONWAY, AR
Kait 8

1 dead and 1 injured in Independence County crash

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - One man died and another suffered injuries after a crash early Saturday morning. According to Arkansas State Police, the crash at happened at 7:43 a.m. on Feb. 4 on Highway 69 in Independence County. Terry Engles, 69, of Mount Pleasant, was traveling south in the...
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
KTLO

New boil water order issued; one remains in effect

A boil water order has been issued for the Mountain View Waterworks system in Stone County. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, the order was issued Monday due to a water line break. The order affects the area of Harding Boulevard to Tubbs Court; all of Shadow Lane; Dora Drive; Leonard Drive and Museum Lane.
STONE COUNTY, AR
OnlyInYourState

The Family-Owned Restaurant In Arkansas Where Every Order Comes With A Free Homemade Cinnamon Roll

Here in Arkansas, we love all our mom-and-pop restaurants. They are the heart and soul of our small towns and are the beloved eateries that bring our communities together. But occasionally, you’ll come across a hidden gem that deserves its shine. And one such spot is Daisy’s Lunchbox Cafe and Bakery. This family-owned restaurant in Arkansas offers a yummy, homemade cinnamon roll with every order.
SEARCY, AR
whiterivernow.com

One dead, four injured after shooting in Newport

UPDATE, Feb. 6, 2023, 11:45 a.m.: The woman killed in the shooting has been identified by Newport Police. Click here for more information. Authorities say one person was killed, and four others were injured after an early morning shooting at a concert in Newport. Two men were arrested after the...
NEWPORT, AR
KTLO

MH woman charged with theft after not returning rental car

A Mountain Home woman is being charged with a felony county of theft of property for not returning a vehicle she rented. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a theft by a local car rental of a vehicle valued at $17,500.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR

