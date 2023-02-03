ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

arizonadigitalfreepress.com

Phoenix Police Foundation hosts annual Honor Walk/Run Event

Phoenix Police Foundation event seeks to honor 41 fallen officers. The Phoenix Police Foundation is hosting the third annual Honor Walk/Run Event to recognize 41 Phoenix police officers who lost their lives in the line of duty. The event will take place the week of March 19. Each fallen officer...
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonadigitalfreepress.com

Abrazo Health receives new MRI device as American Heart Month unfolds

Abrazo Health officials call device a ‘big lift’ for heart month. Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital opened American Heart Month with a special delivery: a new cardiac magnetic resonance imaging system featuring a magnet roughly 30,000 times stronger than Earth’s magnetic pull. The 5-ton magnet required a special...
PHOENIX, AZ
Scottsdale wants to hear from you!

Scottsdale wants to hear from you!

Scottsdale community survey available for all residents. In January, Scottsdale officials issued a community survey went to 5,500 randomly selected Scottsdale households. This random sample will provide results that are representative of the entire community within a known margin of error. The National Community Survey, city officials say, allows residents...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

