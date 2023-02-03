Read full article on original website
Miss Linda Returns
Tomorrow, Wednesday morning, is Story Hour down at the Valier Public Library. Story Hours begins at 9:30, with Miss Linda. The Teddy Bear Parade with a cool sleep over is coming up in April, & I'll be blogging more on both the parade & the sleepover here on my Puff Man Blog. Here's a shoutout for both Miss Linda, & Miss Cathy, at the library for all the reading fun for the young readers...
Golf On The Ice?
You've got it at this Saturday, at the 6th Annual Choteau Volunteer Fire Department Ice Scramble. The fun on the ice starts at 10, this Saturday morning at the Choteau Country Club with preregistration at 10, & an 11:02 SHARP tee off time. It's a 4-person team scramble format, for $80 per team, & $20, for individuals. Don't worry about a thing, there'll be tons of prizes plus, a 5-card progressive poker. Hope to see you "on the ice" Saturday morning at the Choteau Country Club.
Shelby’s Auditioning TODAY!
Get set for the swinging swirling world of show biz...Shelby High School's holding auditions for their upcoming school play this afternoon (Monday.) If you'd like to take part in the next play, please report to the Shelby High School Auditorium this afternoon at 3:35.
Flathead Beacon
Glacier High School Hires Former Carroll Coach to Lead Girls Soccer Team
The Glacier Wolfpack is reaching into the upper echelon of coaching prowess to bring new leadership to the girls soccer team. On Feb. 7, Glacier High School Activities Director Mark Dennehy announced that former Carroll College coach Doug Mello had been selected as the new head girls coach, pending school board approval.
tiremeetsroad.com
Rental car with California plates spotted in Kalispell, MT with sign informing locals they’re not actually from California
“Don’t California my Montana,” implies Kalispell, Montanan. A local Montanan driving through Kalispell shared a sign they saw on the back of a rental Toyota to the “Useless, Unsuccessful, and/or Unpopular Signage” Facebook group informing locals that, although the Toyota they’re driving has California plates, they themselves aren’t Californians moving into town.
Get ready for a fun filled weekend in the Flathead
It's going to be a busy weekend in the Flathead, with the Whitefish Winter Carnival and Frosty the Brewfest in Kalispell.
practicalhorsemanmag.com
EHM Outbreak in Montana
Three horses in Flathead County, Montana, tested positive for equine herpesvirus myeloencephalopathy (EHM), and two additional cases are suspected. The horses are spread across three different barns and developed neurological signs. So far, four of the confirmed and suspected cases have been euthanized due to the severity of disease. The fifth is displaying mild clinical signs and is under quarantine. Exposed horses from the affected premises are also subject to quarantine for 21 days beyond the last date of potential exposure.
This Amazing Montana Brewery Is Forced To Temporarily Close
If there is one thing you don't want to happen to a business in the winter, it's this problem. If there is one industry the people of Montana love more than others, it has to be the craft brewery scene. Montana has incredible breweries that can be found in large cities or small towns. The Gallatin Valley alone has over ten breweries you can check out daily, and each one offers a variety of beers to enjoy.
Drive Will Arrive In Dutton
The Dutton Community Blood Drive's set for next Wednesday, the 8th. Dutton's "drive" will run from 10, until 3, at the Dutton American Legion. The statistics are downright staggering...every 2 seconds someone somewhere in America needs blood, yet only 3% of Americans donate each year. It's never too late to make a resolution to become a regular blood donor in 2023, & you can star right down in Dutton, at the legion next Wednesday.
Right Down Their Alley
The Sober Life Hi-Line Group, will be bowling at the Branding Iron in Conrad, the last Saturday of the month, on the 25th.All the bowling FUN, & it's FREE for group members, gets underway at 2, at Conrad's Branding Iron. Let's go for a STRIKE OUT at the "Iron!"
Flathead County Commission’s response to homelessness was shocking, appalling
The recent letter issued by the Flathead County Commissioners caught me completely flat footed. Surely, I thought, this is satire, possibly pulled from the pages of “The Onion.” No, it appears our esteemed commissioners have delivered one of the most ignorant, misguided and repugnant statements conceivable. Devoid of any supporting data or facts, or slightest […] The post Flathead County Commission’s response to homelessness was shocking, appalling appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Man jailed following weekend pursuit through downtown Kalispell
A man is being held in the Flathead County Detention Center after leading law enforcement on a weekend pursuit through Kalispell.
montanarightnow.com
Blackfeet law enforcement looking for 15-year-old last seen Friday
BROWNING, Mont. - Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services is looking for a 15-year-old last seen Friday. Shayleh Madplume is described as being five feet, six inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen on Friday wearing dark clothing. If you know the whereabouts...
montanarightnow.com
Kalispell police trying to ID person
KALISPELL. Mont. - The Kalispell Police Department is trying to help identify a person photographed. The Kalispell City Government said in a Facebook post anyone who can help with with information is asked to Detective Sergeant Karen Webster at 406-758-7794.
Kalispell PD investigating reported shooting
Kalispell Police were called to a hotel on the west side of the city for a report of a person claiming to have been shot on Monday afternoon.
LIVE DJ Appears In SB!
The Sunburst Youth Dance is coming up NEXT Saturday, the 11th, & it promises to be a blast. The dance FUN with a real live DJ, will kick off at 6, up at the Sunburst Community Center, for grades 5, through 8. Don't worry about a thing, there'll be games & snacks too...
Let’s Meet @ The Moose
No...Not THAT moose, but the Conrad Moose! That's where the Conrad Chamber's holding their chamber luncheon NEXT Thursday (2/9) afternoon. The luncheon will run from noon to 1, with special guest speaker, Jennifer Bitney. Jennifer's a K-6 counselor, & she's sure to delight the chamber crowd with her presentation. Hope to see you next Thursday, down at the Conrad Moose. Bring along a friend...
