ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flemington, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

Hunterdon County Prosecutor: Flemington Borough Councilman Arrested on Drug Charges

FLEMINGTON, NJ - A Flemington Borough Council member has been arrested on drug charges, according to Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson. Malik D. Johnston, a/k/a Pippin J. Folk, 46, was charged Friday with second degree distribution of cocaine, second degree distribution of methamphetamine, second degree possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and second degree possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. According to Robeson, on several occasions between December 2022 and February 2023 in Raritan Township, Johnston allegedly sold quantities of cocaine and methamphetamine to an undercover police officer. In addition, Robeson said, further investigation found that Johnston was in...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Flemington Councilman Accused Of Selling Meth, Cocaine: Authorities

An elected Flemington Borough Councilman was arrested for selling meth and cocaine, authorities said. Malik D. Johnston, aka Pippin J. Folk, 46, was charged with second-degree counts of distribution of cocaine, distribution of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson said in a release on Friday, Feb. 3.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
lnnnews.com

Updated: Second Linden Resident Receives Threatening Hate Mail

02/07: Following LNN’s report about hate mail sent to a Jewish resident in Linden (see below), another Linden resident, Delonda Damon, notified LNN that she had received an identical letter. "I received this same exact letter. It was delivered to my mailbox on Thursday. I notified my landlord." Ms....
LINDEN, NJ
Shore News Network

Do you know them? Newark carjackers sought by police

NEWARK, NJ – A pair of carjackers have been wanted since December for a carjacking on Bloomfield Avenue. Police have not given up on their investigation to identify those suspects. According to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé, the victim double-parked his black 2016 Audi A4 in the 400 block of Bloomfield Avenue in order to run an errand at a business. “The vehicle was left running with two juvenile passengers inside. Two male suspects entered the vehicle, locked it from the inside, and drove off,” Frage said. “The suspects then ordered the juveniles to get out of the The post Do you know them? Newark carjackers sought by police appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. investment adviser who lost $600K of client’s savings is sentenced to federal prison

A 49-year-old New Jersey investment adviser who lied and defrauded a client of $600,000 has been sentenced to two-and-a-half years in federal prison, prosecutors said. Gonzalo Ortiz, of Hackensack, made poor trading decisions and lost the client’s money between April 2015 and May 2017, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York said in a statement.
HACKENSACK, NJ
NJ.com

Friend who killed Sarah Stern, dumped body from Jersey Shore bridge has appeal rejected

The second of two men convicted in the killing of their friend Sarah Stern more than six years ago and throwing her body off a Jersey Shore bridge has lost his appeal. A three-judge panel rejected Liam McAtasney’s attempts to seek a new trial last week, refuting his claims that he was denied a fair trial “due to impermissible indoctrination of the jury” and that there was prosecutorial misconduct.
BELMAR, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Woman charged with DWI, drug possession after crash in Sussex County

BYRAM TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County woman is facing numerous charges including DWI after a crash last month in Byram Township, according to police. On Jan. 20, police responded to a rollover motor vehicle accident on Roseville Road. When police arrived, an officer spoke to the driver, who was identified as Jennifer L. Sheridan of Sparta Township, and the officer felt she may be intoxicated, police said.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
YAHOO!

Man admits guilt to Pemberton arson that killed romantic rival

MOUNT HOLLY – A 23-year-old Burlington Township man has admitted he set a fire that killed a romantic rival in Pemberton Borough. Newlin Evans IV pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter in exchange for a recommended sentence of 22 years, said the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office. What happened?. Evans,...
BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy