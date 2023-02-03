Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
9-year-old is the youngest person to graduate high schoolAndrei TapalagaHarrisburg, PA
Sayreville Mom Wins Award for Writing Children's BookBridget MulroySayreville, NJ
Major discount retail chain opening new store in New JerseyKristen WaltersOld Bridge Township, NJ
Red Lobster to Reopen Long-Closed LocationJoel EisenbergEast Brunswick, NJ
Another major Pennsylvania retail store is closingKristen WaltersEaston, PA
Related
Freehold man latest of 24 to plead guilty to role in massive NJ cocaine operation
🚔 Freehold Township man pleads guilty to role in massive drug operation in New Jersey. 🚔 The Freehold man who plead guilty is among the 24 individuals arrested from Operation Checkmate investigation for bringing cocaine and marijuana into New Jersey. 🚔 Investigators seized massive amount of drugs, guns...
Retired Police Officer Facing Theft Charges In Ocean County
OCEAN COUNTY – A retired police officer from a Long Beach Island department has been charged with stealing funds from a PBA bank account when serving as a treasurer, Ocean County authorities said. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said 44-year-old Jason Hildebrant of Lacey Township has been charged...
5 armed robberies in 4 days — East Orange, NJ man charged
A man from Essex County is responsible for a string of armed robberies throughout Bergen County in late January, according to authorities. The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office on Monday announced the arrest of 30-year-old Thomas Johnson, of East Orange. According to the prosecutor's office, Johnson hit four locations in 30...
Hunterdon County Prosecutor: Flemington Borough Councilman Arrested on Drug Charges
FLEMINGTON, NJ - A Flemington Borough Council member has been arrested on drug charges, according to Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson. Malik D. Johnston, a/k/a Pippin J. Folk, 46, was charged Friday with second degree distribution of cocaine, second degree distribution of methamphetamine, second degree possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and second degree possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. According to Robeson, on several occasions between December 2022 and February 2023 in Raritan Township, Johnston allegedly sold quantities of cocaine and methamphetamine to an undercover police officer. In addition, Robeson said, further investigation found that Johnston was in...
Flemington Councilman Accused Of Selling Meth, Cocaine: Authorities
An elected Flemington Borough Councilman was arrested for selling meth and cocaine, authorities said. Malik D. Johnston, aka Pippin J. Folk, 46, was charged with second-degree counts of distribution of cocaine, distribution of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson said in a release on Friday, Feb. 3.
It's been 5 days since an NJ councilmember was shot, and police are nearly silent
A Sayreville police officer on Thursday, Feb. 2 walks through a wooded area near the townhome community where Councilmember Eunice Dwumfour was shot and killed the night before. But borough officials and former law enforcement argue there are good reasons for keeping a lid on information in an ongoing investigation. [ more › ]
lnnnews.com
Updated: Second Linden Resident Receives Threatening Hate Mail
02/07: Following LNN’s report about hate mail sent to a Jewish resident in Linden (see below), another Linden resident, Delonda Damon, notified LNN that she had received an identical letter. "I received this same exact letter. It was delivered to my mailbox on Thursday. I notified my landlord." Ms....
N.J. cops raided home in mistaken ID arrest that led to broken arm, suit says
A Mercer County man and his mother have filed a federal civil rights lawsuit accusing a task force led by Trenton police of mistakenly raiding their home, arresting the son and fracturing his forearm by forcing him to wear tight handcuffs for hours before letting him go. Quasean Goldstein, 34,...
wrnjradio.com
Man, 60, allegedly eludes NJ state troopers, crashes car on I-80 in Warren County
A Pennsylvania man was arrested after allegedly eluding troopers and crashing his car on Interstate 80 Sunday, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Sergeant Philip Curry. On Feb. 5, at 11:39 a.m., troopers were dispatched to the reports of an erratic driver on Interstate 80 westbound in the area...
Bucks Man Who Shot Police Chief During Standoff Sentenced
The Bucks County man who fired a shotgun at a police chief before engaging in a four-hour standoff with authorities will spend 15 to 30 years in prison. Colin Petroziello, now 25, pleaded no contest in September to attempted murder, false imprisonment, aggravated assault, and a host of other f…
Video shows person running behind complex where Councilwoman Dwumfour was fatally shot
News 12 received video showing a person running behind an apartment complex where Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour was murdered.
Do you know them? Newark carjackers sought by police
NEWARK, NJ – A pair of carjackers have been wanted since December for a carjacking on Bloomfield Avenue. Police have not given up on their investigation to identify those suspects. According to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé, the victim double-parked his black 2016 Audi A4 in the 400 block of Bloomfield Avenue in order to run an errand at a business. “The vehicle was left running with two juvenile passengers inside. Two male suspects entered the vehicle, locked it from the inside, and drove off,” Frage said. “The suspects then ordered the juveniles to get out of the The post Do you know them? Newark carjackers sought by police appeared first on Shore News Network.
N.J. investment adviser who lost $600K of client’s savings is sentenced to federal prison
A 49-year-old New Jersey investment adviser who lied and defrauded a client of $600,000 has been sentenced to two-and-a-half years in federal prison, prosecutors said. Gonzalo Ortiz, of Hackensack, made poor trading decisions and lost the client’s money between April 2015 and May 2017, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York said in a statement.
Parents' Nightmare: Body Of Missing Son, 21, Found At Foot Of Palisades After They Trace Phone
The parents of a missing 21-year-old Somerset County man tracked his cellphone to the Palisades overlooking the Hudson River, where they found his backpack -- and responders eventually recovered his body, authorities said. The concerned Franklin Township parents called Palisades Interstate Parkway police on Saturday, Feb. 4, and told them...
Friend who killed Sarah Stern, dumped body from Jersey Shore bridge has appeal rejected
The second of two men convicted in the killing of their friend Sarah Stern more than six years ago and throwing her body off a Jersey Shore bridge has lost his appeal. A three-judge panel rejected Liam McAtasney’s attempts to seek a new trial last week, refuting his claims that he was denied a fair trial “due to impermissible indoctrination of the jury” and that there was prosecutorial misconduct.
Prosecutor: Beer Bottle Helps Bust Bumbling Bank Bandit Who Had Bad Socks in Burlington County, NJ
A 38-year-old man, who apparently had the universe stacked against him when he robbed a bank a number of years ago, has been found guilty of first-degree robbery. Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw's office says Cortney Bell robbed the TD Bank branch on Elizabeth Street in Pemberton on July 23rd, 2019.
Man accused of killing neighbor in dispute over loose dog has been indicted
A grand jury has indicted a Gloucester County man on charges that he shot a neighbor to death after a dispute over a loose dog. Zachary A. Lahneman, 27, of Washington Township, is accused of killing Victor Marrero, Jr., 39, in the parking lot of the Birches apartment complex on Nov. 16 of last year.
wrnjradio.com
Woman charged with DWI, drug possession after crash in Sussex County
BYRAM TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County woman is facing numerous charges including DWI after a crash last month in Byram Township, according to police. On Jan. 20, police responded to a rollover motor vehicle accident on Roseville Road. When police arrived, an officer spoke to the driver, who was identified as Jennifer L. Sheridan of Sparta Township, and the officer felt she may be intoxicated, police said.
YAHOO!
Man admits guilt to Pemberton arson that killed romantic rival
MOUNT HOLLY – A 23-year-old Burlington Township man has admitted he set a fire that killed a romantic rival in Pemberton Borough. Newlin Evans IV pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter in exchange for a recommended sentence of 22 years, said the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office. What happened?. Evans,...
Sudden Death Of Morris County College Student, 21, Prompts Wave Of Community Support
The unexpected death of a Morris County college student has prompted a wave of support throughout the local community. Aniajh Bermudez died at St. Clare's Hospital in Denville on Monday, Jan. 16 aged 21, her obituary says. Born in Paterson, Aniajh lived in Lake Hiawatha her entire life. She graduated...
Comments / 0