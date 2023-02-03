Nicki Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty have been hit with a lawsuit from a security guard who claimed that he was allegedly punched in the face by Kenneth. According to a report by The Blast, published on Friday (Feb. 3), Thomas Weidenmuller, a security guard who resides in Germany, filed new documents in Los Angeles, demanding $753,958.51 from Nicki Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty, for damages he suffered after he was allegedly attacked by Kenneth. The addendum is connected to a January 2022 lawsuit filed by Weidenmuller, who is suing for battery and infliction of emotional distress.

3 DAYS AGO