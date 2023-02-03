Read full article on original website
Latto Shows Her Tattoo of 21 Savage’s Real Name, Fans Think It’s Confirmation They’re Dating – Watch
Latto may have inadvertently shown her tattoo of 21 Savage's real name in a new video. Now fans think it's a confirmation they're dating. On Saturday (Feb. 4), Instagram user @gossipofthecitytea posted a video that apparently shows Latto with a tattoo of 21 Savage's real name discreetly behind her ear. You can see the video at the bottom of this post. The actual video came from Latto's Instagram page.
Scott Alexander dead: AGT magician dies on cruise ship as family claims he ‘didn’t make it home to us’
AMERICA'S Got Talent magician Scott Alexander has died after suffering a stroke while working on a cruise ship. Scott's wife Jenny, who appeared on the reality TV show as his assistant, took to Instagram on Monday and informed fans about her husband's sudden death at the age of 52. Alongside...
Gisele Bundchen Takes Kids Vivian, 10, & Benjamin, 13, Shopping In Miami After Tom Brady Announces Retirement
Gisele Bundchen kept focused on parenting duties in Miami on Saturday amid the news of her ex, NFL legendary quarterback Tom Brady, officially retiring from football. The Brazilian supermodel, 42, was spotted treating her and Tom’s kids, daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin, 13, to some retail therapy, as seen in photos here. Rocking a chic ensemble of a grey sweater and white capris, Gisele looked happy and healthy as she wrapped her arms around her young brood.
Cardi B Heard Screaming Backstage at Grammys: ‘Both of Y’all Wrong, This Is Not Right’
Despite what Offset says, it appears something did happen backstage between him and Quavo. A new video from Entertainment Tonight captured Cardi B yelling at two unidentified people. “Both of y’all wrong! Both of y’all! This is not right!” Cardi said. “No b*tch, shut the f*ck up ’cause you shouldn’t...
Sister Wives Fans React to Daughter's New Appearance
On February 6, Christine Brown shared a family photo with her daughters and grandchildren while they celebrated the engagement of Gwen. But it was another daughter's appearance that captured the attention of the fans.
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Trippie Redd Says Hackers Wanted Him to Pay $1 Million or They’d Leak His New Album
Trippie Redd went through some drama trying to get his latest album, Mansion Musik, into the ears of his devoted fans. According to the 2018 XXL Freshman, hackers threatened to leak his album if he didn't cough up $1 million. In an interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, which was...
Behati Prinsloo Reacts to Adam Levine Cheating Joke
Nearly five months after Adam Levine's cheating allegations went viral, Behati Prinsloo, who has been married to the Maroon 5 frontman since 2014, reacted to a joke about the scandal on Instagram. On Monday (Feb. 6), Call Her Daddy podcast host Alex Cooper teased an upcoming guest appearance by referencing...
Lil Wayne Says His Mom Asked Him for a Grandchild at Age 14 – Watch
Lil Wayne says that when he was only 14 years old, his mom asked him for a grandchild. On Thursday (Feb. 2), Lil Wayne delivered an emotional acceptance speech upon receiving a Global Impact Award at the Recording Academy Honors event, which was presented by the Black Music Collective. After offering up thanks to the Recording Academy, the music industry professionals in attendance and God for the recognition, a teary-eyed Lil Wayne put a heartfelt focus on his upbringing and his mother, Jacida Carter.
Did Adele Really Leave During Harry Styles’ Album of the Year Grammys Speech?
A seconds-long clip from the 2023 Grammy Awards ceremony showing Adele during Harry Styles' Album of the Year acceptance speech has gone viral, leaving some fans wondering: Did Adele leave during Harry Styles' Grammys speech?. On Twitter, some fans spread the rumor that Adele left during Styles' speech because Beyoncé...
Nicki Minaj and Husband Kenneth Petty Sued for $750,000 After He Allegedly Punched Security Guard in Face – Report
Nicki Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty have been hit with a lawsuit from a security guard who claimed that he was allegedly punched in the face by Kenneth. According to a report by The Blast, published on Friday (Feb. 3), Thomas Weidenmuller, a security guard who resides in Germany, filed new documents in Los Angeles, demanding $753,958.51 from Nicki Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty, for damages he suffered after he was allegedly attacked by Kenneth. The addendum is connected to a January 2022 lawsuit filed by Weidenmuller, who is suing for battery and infliction of emotional distress.
J.Lo’s Poor Husband Ben Affleck Had to Endure the 2023 Grammys and Now He’s a Meme
The internet can't get enough of Ben Affleck's lackluster energy at the 65th Grammy Awards. On Sunday night (Feb. 5), Affleck appeared in the Grammys audience alongside his wife, Jennifer Lopez, who was a presenter during the awards ceremony's live telecast. Each time he was spotted by fans watching at...
TikTok Taylor Swift Look-Alike Who Was Invited to Grammys Claims She Was Abruptly Disinvited After Arriving to LA
A viral Taylor Swift look-alike claims she was disinvited to the Grammys immediately after landing in Los Angeles for the awards show this weekend. On Wednesday (Feb. 1), TikTok star Ashley Leechin, who bears a striking resemblance to the Midnights singer, announced that she was "partnering with the 2023 Grammys" and would be attending the awards show Sunday (Feb. 5).
Tommy Lee’s Wife Brittany Furlan Shades Pamela Anderson in Since-Deleted TikTok
The internet is forever and Brittany Furlan learned this after she posted videos shading her husband, Tommy Lee's, ex-wife, Pamela Anderson, before deleting the post. Furlan received backlash earlier this week after she posted a video where she claimed that Anderson wouldn't care if she died. Furlan used the “90s...
How Gayle Feels About Being Nominated in the Same Category as Taylor Swift (EXCLUSIVE)
Gayle revealed what it's like to be up against Taylor Swift — who Gayle will be opening for on the superstar's Eras Tour — in the same category at the 2023 Grammy Awards. PopCrush caught up with Gayle on the Grammys red carpet Sunday night (Feb. 5), where the performer shared that she and Swift “congratulated each other on the Grammy nomination, obviously.”
Lil Uzi Vert Wears New Slick-Back Hairstyle at Roc Nation Brunch, Fans React
Lil Uzi Vert is full of surprises. The Philadelphia rapper was spotted rocking a new slick-back hairstyle at today's Roc Nation Brunch. On Saturday (Feb. 4), photos of Lil Uzi Vert rocking a slick-back hairstyle at the annual Pre-Grammy Awards Roc Nation Brunch in Los Angeles were circulating on social media. In the pics, Uzi is wearing a pink suit with a yellow blouse. The rhymer's slick-back gives him a casual-cool look and overall dapper style.
Woman Who Is ‘Drowning in Debt’ Furious After Husband Buys Brand New PS5
A woman was outraged when her husband bought an expensive new game console, despite her not even having enough money for gas for her car. The woman, who works full-time and attends school, shared on Reddit that despite "drowning in debt," her husband spent hundreds of dollars on a brand new PS5 console and game, without consulting her first.
Quavo and Offset Fight Backstage at 2023 Grammy Awards – Report
UPDATE (Feb. 6):. Offset is currently refuting reports that he and Quavo were involved in a fight backstage at the 2023 Grammy Awards. On Monday (Feb. 6), as news began to circulate that the two former Migos members reportedly got into some sort of physical altercation Offset hit up social media with a swift response to the rumors, seemingly in an attempt to put a stop to it.
Here’s Every Rapper Who Performed at the Grammys 50th Anniversary Hip-Hop Tribute
The highlight of the 2023 Grammy Awards was arguably the tribute set to the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. On Sunday (Feb. 5), at the 65th annual Grammy Awards telecast, hip-hop luminaries from the genre's past and present rocked the mic for an amazing 14-minute performance. The Grammys has had a rocky relationship with hip-hop, but on music's biggest night, all that appears to be forgiven, at least for the moment.
Reddit Hilariously Reveals How to Tell When a Person ‘Peaked in High School’
On Reddit, people are sharing the signs that someone peaked in high school, and some of the signs are way too relatable. "How do you know if someone peaked in high school? Don't worry. They'll tell you," one user joked on the forum, sparking a cascade of responses from others.
