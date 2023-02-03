ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latto Shows Her Tattoo of 21 Savage’s Real Name, Fans Think It’s Confirmation They’re Dating – Watch

Latto may have inadvertently shown her tattoo of 21 Savage's real name in a new video. Now fans think it's a confirmation they're dating. On Saturday (Feb. 4), Instagram user @gossipofthecitytea posted a video that apparently shows Latto with a tattoo of 21 Savage's real name discreetly behind her ear. You can see the video at the bottom of this post. The actual video came from Latto's Instagram page.
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Takes Kids Vivian, 10, & Benjamin, 13, Shopping In Miami After Tom Brady Announces Retirement

Gisele Bundchen kept focused on parenting duties in Miami on Saturday amid the news of her ex, NFL legendary quarterback Tom Brady, officially retiring from football. The Brazilian supermodel, 42, was spotted treating her and Tom’s kids, daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin, 13, to some retail therapy, as seen in photos here. Rocking a chic ensemble of a grey sweater and white capris, Gisele looked happy and healthy as she wrapped her arms around her young brood.
MIAMI, FL
musictimes.com

Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast

Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Behati Prinsloo Reacts to Adam Levine Cheating Joke

Nearly five months after Adam Levine's cheating allegations went viral, Behati Prinsloo, who has been married to the Maroon 5 frontman since 2014, reacted to a joke about the scandal on Instagram. On Monday (Feb. 6), Call Her Daddy podcast host Alex Cooper teased an upcoming guest appearance by referencing...
Lil Wayne Says His Mom Asked Him for a Grandchild at Age 14 – Watch

Lil Wayne says that when he was only 14 years old, his mom asked him for a grandchild. On Thursday (Feb. 2), Lil Wayne delivered an emotional acceptance speech upon receiving a Global Impact Award at the Recording Academy Honors event, which was presented by the Black Music Collective. After offering up thanks to the Recording Academy, the music industry professionals in attendance and God for the recognition, a teary-eyed Lil Wayne put a heartfelt focus on his upbringing and his mother, Jacida Carter.
Nicki Minaj and Husband Kenneth Petty Sued for $750,000 After He Allegedly Punched Security Guard in Face – Report

Nicki Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty have been hit with a lawsuit from a security guard who claimed that he was allegedly punched in the face by Kenneth. According to a report by The Blast, published on Friday (Feb. 3), Thomas Weidenmuller, a security guard who resides in Germany, filed new documents in Los Angeles, demanding $753,958.51 from Nicki Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty, for damages he suffered after he was allegedly attacked by Kenneth. The addendum is connected to a January 2022 lawsuit filed by Weidenmuller, who is suing for battery and infliction of emotional distress.
TikTok Taylor Swift Look-Alike Who Was Invited to Grammys Claims She Was Abruptly Disinvited After Arriving to LA

A viral Taylor Swift look-alike claims she was disinvited to the Grammys immediately after landing in Los Angeles for the awards show this weekend. On Wednesday (Feb. 1), TikTok star Ashley Leechin, who bears a striking resemblance to the Midnights singer, announced that she was "partnering with the 2023 Grammys" and would be attending the awards show Sunday (Feb. 5).
LOS ANGELES, CA
How Gayle Feels About Being Nominated in the Same Category as Taylor Swift (EXCLUSIVE)

Gayle revealed what it's like to be up against Taylor Swift — who Gayle will be opening for on the superstar's Eras Tour — in the same category at the 2023 Grammy Awards. PopCrush caught up with Gayle on the Grammys red carpet Sunday night (Feb. 5), where the performer shared that she and Swift “congratulated each other on the Grammy nomination, obviously.”
Lil Uzi Vert Wears New Slick-Back Hairstyle at Roc Nation Brunch, Fans React

Lil Uzi Vert is full of surprises. The Philadelphia rapper was spotted rocking a new slick-back hairstyle at today's Roc Nation Brunch. On Saturday (Feb. 4), photos of Lil Uzi Vert rocking a slick-back hairstyle at the annual Pre-Grammy Awards Roc Nation Brunch in Los Angeles were circulating on social media. In the pics, Uzi is wearing a pink suit with a yellow blouse. The rhymer's slick-back gives him a casual-cool look and overall dapper style.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Woman Who Is ‘Drowning in Debt’ Furious After Husband Buys Brand New PS5

A woman was outraged when her husband bought an expensive new game console, despite her not even having enough money for gas for her car. The woman, who works full-time and attends school, shared on Reddit that despite "drowning in debt," her husband spent hundreds of dollars on a brand new PS5 console and game, without consulting her first.
Quavo and Offset Fight Backstage at 2023 Grammy Awards – Report

UPDATE (Feb. 6):. Offset is currently refuting reports that he and Quavo were involved in a fight backstage at the 2023 Grammy Awards. On Monday (Feb. 6), as news began to circulate that the two former Migos members reportedly got into some sort of physical altercation Offset hit up social media with a swift response to the rumors, seemingly in an attempt to put a stop to it.
Here’s Every Rapper Who Performed at the Grammys 50th Anniversary Hip-Hop Tribute

The highlight of the 2023 Grammy Awards was arguably the tribute set to the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. On Sunday (Feb. 5), at the 65th annual Grammy Awards telecast, hip-hop luminaries from the genre's past and present rocked the mic for an amazing 14-minute performance. The Grammys has had a rocky relationship with hip-hop, but on music's biggest night, all that appears to be forgiven, at least for the moment.
Amarillo, TX
96.9 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas.

