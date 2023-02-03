Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kzoo.edu
Peter Fitzgerald named MIAA Men's Tennis Player of the Week
Peter Fitzgerald of the Kalamazoo College men's tennis team was selected as the MIAA Men's Tennis Player of the Week on Monday (Feb. 6). This is the second time in his career that Fitzgerald has collected player of the week honors, with the other one coming last season. The men's...
MLive.com
Michigan, MSU recruit leads St. Mary’s to big win over GR Catholic Central
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Foul trouble was the only way Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Trey McKenney could be stopped during Saturday’s boys basketball matchup with Grand Rapids Catholic Central. And even when the star sophomore went to the bench during a key stretch in the fourth quarter,...
MLive.com
In-season accolades piling up for Kalamazoo Central boys hoops senior
KALAMAZOO, MI – Less than 24 hours after going for 33 points and 15 rebounds in Friday night’s win over Richland Gull Lake, Hutch Ward was boarding a bus to Grand Rapids for an afternoon tip-off against perennial power Detroit Renaissance. Travel fatigue and tired legs can make...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Inside Track: Savickas travels executive path
Lindsey Savickas has always veered toward health care. Savickas, however, has not had a prototypical health care career. After spending the early part of her professional life as an oncology nurse, Savickas found her way to Infusion Associates and worked her way up the leadership ladder. Now, Savickas is the...
earnthenecklace.com
Doug Reardon Leaving FOX 17: Where’s the Grand Rapids Anchor Going?
West Michigan residents have relied on WXMI-TV anchor Doug Reardon for the latest news coverage during the last eight years. He’s spent the longest tenure of his broadcast career at Grand Rapids and has a special connection to the local community. But now he’s heading to the next step of his career. Doug Reardon announced he is leaving FOX 17 for another position in February 2023. Naturally, FOX 17 viewers want to know where he is going next and if his new job is also taking him away from Grand Rapids. Find out what Doug Reardon said about his departure from the station here.
This Michigan City Has Had The Most Snow In America For The Past 30 Years!
Growing up in Michigan I felt like we got a good amount of snow. But I had no clue that one city in Michigan has been the snowiest city in all of America for the past 30 years. Michigan's Snowiest City Gets A Lot Of Lake Effect Snow. I grew...
Growing restaurant opening multiple locations in Michigan
A rapidly expanding restaurant chain recently announced that it would be opening several new restaurant locations in Michigan. Read on to learn more. The popular restaurant chain Taco John's recently opened a new location on 28th Street in Wyoming in mid-December. However, the growing chain has at least two new restaurant locations opening in the state this month, according to local reports.
WOOD
Bill’s Blog: Sand sculptures at Holland, Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Wow! Look at the sand sculptures that the elements created at Holland, Michigan along the shore of Lake Michigan. This is near Holland State Park. There is a weather station right on the beach at the Holland Channel. It showed wind gusts 30 mph...
This Might Be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in Michigan
It comes as no surprise that Michigan is home to some seriously amazing restaurants. From old-school Italian joints to Asian buffets, there’s an eatery in the Great Lakes State to satisfy every craving.
‘At what cost?’ Michigan communities fight mega sites despite promise of jobs
About 15 miles west of Lansing, a chunk of farmland roughly the size of 1,000 football fields could become a high-tech manufacturing site. In Southwest Michigan, almost 1,900 rural acres have been pegged for potential development. And largescale properties south of Flint in Mundy Township and Shiawassee County are also...
WWMTCw
Horrocks new location, serial killer pleads guilty, 78 dogs seized & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. 'Opening Soon' signs up at Horrocks Farm Market new Lakeview Square location. "Opening Soon" signs went up this week in the windows of the soon-to-be new Horrocks Farm Market location at Lakeview Square Mall. The...
Former Grand Rapids Radio Personality Aris Hampers has Passed Away
His voice was heard on the Grand Rapids radio airwaves for decades. His deep, iconic voice was silenced by throat cancer about four years ago. Aris Hampers passed away early Sunday morning, February 5th, 2023 after a long battle with cancer. He was 73. Aris' Music Career. Aris' love of...
A Sad Look Inside Battle Creek’s Declining Lakeview Square Mall
Malls in Michigan are just not what they use to be. Take a look at a scene that is all too common nowadays when it comes to malls. In the past, malls were a great place to go to hang out with friends, get all of your shopping done for the holidays, and get some entertainment. Now, walking through a mall in most places has an almost eerie and empty feeling.
WOOD
Gale Warnings – Warmer Than Average
Winds will be increasing in West Michigan. Small Craft Advisories will be up later today on Lake Michigan. Those flip to Gale Warnings from 10 pm this evening until 10 AM tomorrow (Tue.) morning. Gusts could reach 30-40 mph inland and 40-45 mph at Lake Michigan. Today looks dry. We’ll...
Project on busy stretch would widen M-37 to 4 lanes to ease congestion
CALEDONIA, MI – Wider lanes and reconfiguring the roadway are expected to make a portion of M-37 in the Grand Rapids area easier and safer to travel at the conclusion of a major road project. That’s the expectation of state road officials for the project, which is still a...
Kalamazoo County resident shot inside their apartment
OSHTEMO TWP., MI — An Oshtemo Township resident was hospitalized Friday night after being struck by gunfire inside their apartment. The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office was called to a shooting around 11:45 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, in the 600 block of Butterfly Road in the Canterbury Apartment Complex.
Eaton County man killed in multi-car crash
According to the Clinton County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a multi-car crash around 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 2 near the intersection of West State Road and South Grange Road.
Fuel spill keeps lane of US-131 closed until Feb. 17
A fuel spill near Rockford that was expected to take just a few days to clean up is now expected to close the road for three weeks.
Comments / 0