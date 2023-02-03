ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

WINKNEWS.com

New music school settles into Naples home

A new, Naples-based music academy for young adults with special educational needs is settling into its new and temporary home while waiting for its...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

2023 Walk Like MADD fundraiser and 5K pre-registration open

Pre-registration has begun for the 2023 Walk Like MADD fundraiser and 5K that will take place in Fort Myers in May. The Mothers Against Drunk Driving event raises money and awareness to help eliminate drunk and drugged driving. MADD’s goal is to raise $55,000. The 2023 event will take...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Naples Winter Wine Festival: Vintners arrive in Naples

The 23rd annual Naples Winter Wine Festival is a go. On Thursday, 17 vintners, or winemakers, and their guests were welcomed to the Naples...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

ArtFest event in Fort Myers displaying impressive pieces

Only the best of the best is what ArtFest Fort Myers event promises at the three-day event taking over the riverfront and yacht basin...
FORT MYERS, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Hurricane-destroyed Fort Myers Beach restaurant signs inland lease

The popular Fort Myers Beach eatery La Ola Surfside Restaurant is moving inland. The restaurant has signed a seven-year lease to open a new 4,136-square-foot location at the Bell Tower shops in Fort Myers after its previous beach location at Times Square was destroyed during Hurricane Ian. La Ola is...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Four-day Naples Automotive Experience kicks off with a lineup of exotic cars

Maseratis, Buggatis, and Lamborghinis were all gathered for a good cause in Naples on Thursday. "This is the kickoff party to our four-day Naples...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Sanibel lifts curfew as recovery charges forward

Sanibel, like all the barrier islands in Southwest Florida, took a beating from Hurricane Ian, but that hasn't kept them down. A lot...
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Food insecurity affecting senior citizens in SWFL

Chances are you know a senior citizen struggling to put enough food on the table. In Southwest Florida, one in every 12 is food...
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Availability and prices of homes in Naples

Home values in Naples, according to Zillow, are up nearly 30% from last year. Collier County realtor Nick Sweat told WINK News that May...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Uline looking for Collier County employees

The shipping warehouse is almost ready to start running, and they need workers to help. Uline is holding two hiring events in Southwest Florida....
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Harriet, famous SWFL eagle mother, still missing

Growing concern for the two most famous eaglets in Southwest Florida after Harriet, their mother, went missing last week. M15, Harriet's mate, is working...
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants location in Fort Myers expected to open in spring

Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants will open its new location in Fort Myers in spring 2023. The restaurant on Six Mile Cypress Parkway near Daniels Parkway is the privately owned company’s second Southwest Florida location and its 55th nationwide. Each Cooper’s Hawk location offers wine tasting, a wine club, a wine shop with wines and accessories and an expansive eating area for both leisurely dining and business meetings. The menu features dishes that pair with Cooper’s Hawk wines. Cooper’s Hawk will be hiring more than 100 employees for jobs ranging from cooks to key management positions at the Fort Myers location, which is under development at 13671 Olympic Court.
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Tiny homes built to withstand hurricanes coming to Lee County

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Tiny homes are coming to Lehigh Acres – and it won’t be a long wait since they only take a couple of months to build. Brian Sodre, a licensed general contractor, started the tiny home company Miniopolis LLC. He moved his company to Lee County to target people looking for something smaller, between 500 and 750 square feet.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

AMC Theatres to charge more for best seats; North Fort Myers location exempt

Starting Friday, AMC Theatres will charge moviegoers more for premium seating at select locations. North Fort Myers' AMC theater will not be among them...
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County top ten most dangerous for motorcyclists in Florida

Being safe on the road gets more challenging as Southwest Florida gets further into the season. Lee County is among the ten most dangerous...
LEE COUNTY, FL

