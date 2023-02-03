Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants will open its new location in Fort Myers in spring 2023. The restaurant on Six Mile Cypress Parkway near Daniels Parkway is the privately owned company’s second Southwest Florida location and its 55th nationwide. Each Cooper’s Hawk location offers wine tasting, a wine club, a wine shop with wines and accessories and an expansive eating area for both leisurely dining and business meetings. The menu features dishes that pair with Cooper’s Hawk wines. Cooper’s Hawk will be hiring more than 100 employees for jobs ranging from cooks to key management positions at the Fort Myers location, which is under development at 13671 Olympic Court.

FORT MYERS, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO