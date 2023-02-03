Read full article on original website
Florida Man Sentenced To 20 Years To Life In Prison For Murdering NYC Woman In 2000Abdul GhaniNaples, FL
The Naples billionaire giving away millionsAsh JurbergNaples, FL
Emergency Services director thanks Clay County first responders for help with Hurricane IanLauren FoxClay County, FL
Florida has 3 of the 10 Most Expensive Zip Codes in the South. 2 are in Tiny, Lesser-Known IslandsL. CaneFlorida State
WINKNEWS.com
New music school settles into Naples home
A new, Naples-based music academy for young adults with special educational needs is settling into its new and temporary home while waiting for its...
Naples Winter Wine Festival returns to The Ritz-Carlton
The Naples Winter Wine Festival will return to The Ritz-Carlton Naples today for its 23rd anniversary.
WINKNEWS.com
2023 Walk Like MADD fundraiser and 5K pre-registration open
Pre-registration has begun for the 2023 Walk Like MADD fundraiser and 5K that will take place in Fort Myers in May. The Mothers Against Drunk Driving event raises money and awareness to help eliminate drunk and drugged driving. MADD’s goal is to raise $55,000. The 2023 event will take...
WINKNEWS.com
Naples Winter Wine Festival: Vintners arrive in Naples
The 23rd annual Naples Winter Wine Festival is a go. On Thursday, 17 vintners, or winemakers, and their guests were welcomed to the Naples...
WINKNEWS.com
ArtFest event in Fort Myers displaying impressive pieces
Only the best of the best is what ArtFest Fort Myers event promises at the three-day event taking over the riverfront and yacht basin...
businessobserverfl.com
Hurricane-destroyed Fort Myers Beach restaurant signs inland lease
The popular Fort Myers Beach eatery La Ola Surfside Restaurant is moving inland. The restaurant has signed a seven-year lease to open a new 4,136-square-foot location at the Bell Tower shops in Fort Myers after its previous beach location at Times Square was destroyed during Hurricane Ian. La Ola is...
19th annual Cars on 5th Concours revs up in Naples
The 19th annual Cars on 5th Concours is on Saturday, February 4, 2023, in Naples. The event is on 5th Avenue South in Naples and is organized by the Naples Chapter of the Ferrari Club of America.
WINKNEWS.com
Four-day Naples Automotive Experience kicks off with a lineup of exotic cars
Maseratis, Buggatis, and Lamborghinis were all gathered for a good cause in Naples on Thursday. "This is the kickoff party to our four-day Naples...
WINKNEWS.com
Sanibel lifts curfew as recovery charges forward
Sanibel, like all the barrier islands in Southwest Florida, took a beating from Hurricane Ian, but that hasn't kept them down. A lot...
WINKNEWS.com
Food insecurity affecting senior citizens in SWFL
Chances are you know a senior citizen struggling to put enough food on the table. In Southwest Florida, one in every 12 is food...
WINKNEWS.com
Availability and prices of homes in Naples
Home values in Naples, according to Zillow, are up nearly 30% from last year. Collier County realtor Nick Sweat told WINK News that May...
WINKNEWS.com
Uline looking for Collier County employees
The shipping warehouse is almost ready to start running, and they need workers to help. Uline is holding two hiring events in Southwest Florida....
WINKNEWS.com
Harriet, famous SWFL eagle mother, still missing
Growing concern for the two most famous eaglets in Southwest Florida after Harriet, their mother, went missing last week. M15, Harriet's mate, is working...
Popular food chain opening new location in Florida
A popular food chain is opening another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 4, 2023, the popular dessert chain Insomnia Cookies will be hosting a grand opening event for its newest Florida store location in Fort Myers, according to the company's website.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants location in Fort Myers expected to open in spring
Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants will open its new location in Fort Myers in spring 2023. The restaurant on Six Mile Cypress Parkway near Daniels Parkway is the privately owned company’s second Southwest Florida location and its 55th nationwide. Each Cooper’s Hawk location offers wine tasting, a wine club, a wine shop with wines and accessories and an expansive eating area for both leisurely dining and business meetings. The menu features dishes that pair with Cooper’s Hawk wines. Cooper’s Hawk will be hiring more than 100 employees for jobs ranging from cooks to key management positions at the Fort Myers location, which is under development at 13671 Olympic Court.
Fort Myers Beach Town Council approves two island restoration projects
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (WBBH) — On Monday, the Fort Myers Beach Town Council unanimously passed approval to start two restoration projects for Fort Myers Beach. The first project is to pump sand onto the beach using a pipeline. This project will cost approximately $25 million and will help restore the beach after Hurricane Ian’s damage to the island.
Tiny homes built to withstand hurricanes coming to Lee County
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Tiny homes are coming to Lehigh Acres – and it won’t be a long wait since they only take a couple of months to build. Brian Sodre, a licensed general contractor, started the tiny home company Miniopolis LLC. He moved his company to Lee County to target people looking for something smaller, between 500 and 750 square feet.
WINKNEWS.com
AMC Theatres to charge more for best seats; North Fort Myers location exempt
Starting Friday, AMC Theatres will charge moviegoers more for premium seating at select locations. North Fort Myers' AMC theater will not be among them...
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County top ten most dangerous for motorcyclists in Florida
Being safe on the road gets more challenging as Southwest Florida gets further into the season. Lee County is among the ten most dangerous...
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Beach Chamber of Commerce president invited to State of the Union
A woman is making an impact on balancing businesses on the beach and is now getting national attention. Jacki Liszak, the president of the...
