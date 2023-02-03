New York City Mayor Eric Adams today announced that — with more than 96 percent of city workers fully vaccinated against CoViD-19 — the city will make vaccination optional for current and prospective city workers effective February 10, 2023, following the expected ratification at the next Board of Health meeting. The CoViD-19 vaccine mandate for city workers has helped keep New Yorkers safe and New York City operations running throughout the pandemic. With the vast majority of city workers and New Yorkers vaccinated, and more tools readily available to protect people from serious illness, the vaccine requirement for the primary series of shots has served its purpose, driving rates of vaccination up among the city’s workforce during a critical period in the pandemic.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO