Bronx, NY

Wasany Peri, 16, Missing

The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance locating the following person, who was reported missing froms within the confines of the 44th Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Wasany Peri. 1070 Anderson Avenue. Bronx, NY 10452. It was reported to police that...
BRONX, NY
Indictments In The Attempted Murder Of An NYPD Police Officer

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., announced the indictment of Mark McFadden, 53, Oliver Richardson, 50 and Joseph Gallishaw, 50, for an attempted armed robbery on the Upper West Side at 75th Street and Central Park West that led to a police chase in Riverside Park. The chase ended with McFadden shooting at responding officers. McFadden is charged in a New York State Supreme Court indictment with Attempted Murder in the First Degree and Attempted Aggravated Murder of a Police Officer, among other charges.
MANHATTAN, NY
CoViD-19 Vaccination Will Become Optional For NYC Workers

New York City Mayor Eric Adams today announced that — with more than 96 percent of city workers fully vaccinated against CoViD-19 — the city will make vaccination optional for current and prospective city workers effective February 10, 2023, following the expected ratification at the next Board of Health meeting. The CoViD-19 vaccine mandate for city workers has helped keep New Yorkers safe and New York City operations running throughout the pandemic. With the vast majority of city workers and New Yorkers vaccinated, and more tools readily available to protect people from serious illness, the vaccine requirement for the primary series of shots has served its purpose, driving rates of vaccination up among the city’s workforce during a critical period in the pandemic.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NYPD Police Officer, Efrain Alejandro, 29, Arrested

On Saturday, February 04, 2023, at 1214 hours, the following 29-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 79th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Efrain Alejandro. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. assault;. menacing;. operating motor vehicle BAC .08. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Neville Pinkston, 18, Arrested For The Murder Of Randell Timber, 25

On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at approximarely 2258 hours, police responded to a 911 call of a male, shot inside of an apartment, located in a residential building at 1285 Washington Avenue (Morrisania Houses), within the confines of the 42nd Precinct / Police Service Area #7 in the Bronx. Upon...
BRONX, NY

