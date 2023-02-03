Read full article on original website
Related
NC Senate passes LGBTQ bill for public schools
The North Carolina Senate passed a controversial bill Tuesday that would require teachers to notify parents if a student questions their gender, sending it next to the state House for final approval. The Republican-backed Parents’ Bill of Rights has been met with backlash from LGBTQ advocates, students and parents. Critics...
N. Carolina education board proposal revived in House bill
RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina House committee on Tuesday backed a bill that would shift influence over public education away from the governor and toward the superintendent of public instruction and voters. The legislation aims to put a constitutional amendment on statewide ballots that could change how the...
NC Senate approves Parents' Bill of Rights
The North Carolina Senate approved a controversial bill Tuesday that would require teachers to notify parents if a student questions their gender. The North Carolina Senate approved a controversial bill Tuesday that would require teachers to notify parents if a student questions their gender. Reporter: Laura LesliePhotographer: Curt TremperWeb Editor:...
country1037fm.com
The Most Hated Thing In North Carolina Is What??
I get it, you’re not supposed to hate. But we all do. Rival sports teams, certain foods, and more. In fact, people often bond over what they dislike. So much so that there is actually a dating app that takes “hates” into account when matching people. Maybe I should check this out? It’s called “Hater”. The app first launched in February 2017 so it’s been around a while. And it’s taken into account the different dislikes of each state and compiled the data. In doing so they determined the most hated thing in each state. And the most hated thing in North Carolina? Well, I can support it.
Charlotte Stories
Poll: Majority Want to Make ‘North Carolinian’ An Official Dialect
While many people across America still use phrases such as these, and speak in their region’s own dialect, recent studies have found that, as America becomes more diverse, regional accents and dialects are dying out – and the more we move around, the more the rough edges of our conversation style get whittled down. Just a few years ago, the British government acted to protect Welsh by making it an official language, thereby preserving its use. Should the same happen across America?
Renewed hotel guest rules bill clears state Senate committee
RALEIGH, N.C. — Legislation sought by North Carolina’s lodging industry that attempts to declare when long-term hotel guests qualify for tenant protections more associated with houses or apartments cleared a Senate committee Tuesday. The measure, which would start protections after someone stays at a hotel, motel or campground...
Republican lawmakers to NC schoolchildren and teachers: The attacks will continue until morale improves
In case you hadn’t noticed, North Carolina public schools, along with the children and teachers who inhabit them, are suffering mightily these days. The Public School Forum of North Carolina reports that the number of youth suicides in our state has doubled in recent years, and that there’s been a 46% increase in the number of kids who have suffered with one or more “major depressive episodes” since the start of the pandemic.
NC Senate poised to approve controversial LGBTQ bill for public schools
The North Carolina Senate is poised to debate — and possibly approve — a controversial bill Tuesday that would require teachers to notify parents if a student questions their gender. The Republican-backed Parents' Bill of Rights, which passed its final committee hurdle on Monday, has been met with...
Moss files Make North Carolina Home Act; orders amendment adding penalties in energy security bill
RALEIGH — Richmond County’s delegate in the state House of Representatives aims to make housing more affordable. One provision of H.B. 54, the Make North Carolina Home Act, filed Monday by Rep. Ben Moss, would require the state building code to be translated into Spanish in addition to the already existing English version.
kiss951.com
North Carolina City One of the Friendliest, Most Welcoming in America
Hello! How are you? Pretty smile! Just a few ways to show your appreciation or friendliest to someone, right? Everyone knows about “southern hospitality” of course. Well, did you know some cities are considered to be the most friendly in the country? Yeah, there are actual rankings of the friendliest cities in the U.S.
WXII 12
Former N.C. Senator Jerry Tillman passes away at 82
RALEIGH, N.C. — Former North Carolina Senator Jerry Tillman passed away. Tillman, 82, of Archdale, passed away Saturday, Feb. 4, according to a funeral site. Tillman is a former North Carolina Senator, having represented the state's twenty-ninth and twenty-sixth district from Jan. 1, 2003 until June 30, 2020. Cumby...
EV charging station manufacturer chooses North Carolina to build chargers
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Another piece of the market for electric vehicles will be built in North Carolina. The Economic Investment Committee of the NC Department of Commerce approved incentives Tuesday to lure the newly created Kempower Inc. to build a manufacturing facility for electric-vehicle charging stations in Durham. This follows Toyota’s construction of a […]
carolinajournal.com
Lawmakers have chance to end state’s CON game
The N.C. General Assembly could turn a New Bern eye surgeon’s three-year legal battle into a moot discussion. But it’s unlikely that Dr. Jay Singleton would complain. He would end up with the same result as if he had won his ongoing lawsuit against state health care regulators.
Company recalls sandwiches, salads, wraps sold in NC for possible listeria
More than 400 food products sold under dozens of brand names were recalled due to possible Listeria contamination, the US Food and Drug Administration announced Friday. The recall by Fresh Ideation Food Group LLC includes ready-to-eat sandwiches, salads, yogurts, wraps and other products sold in nine states and Washington, DC, from January 24 through January 30.
carolinajournal.com
News & Observer gets it wrong on taxes
Raleigh News & Observer editor Ned Barnett continues to be of the belief that what ails North Carolina is a state government that is too small. In his Jan. 29 editorial, he expresses frustration that hard-working North Carolinians are keeping too much of their money. Claiming that “excessive tax cuts”...
NC bill to make State Board of Education elected -- not appointed -- passes committee
RALEIGH, N.C. — A bill that seeks to make the North Carolina State Board of Education an elected body — rather than appointed — passed through a key state House of Representatives committee Tuesday. House Bill 17, if adopted into law, would ultimately put the question before...
'Dances With Wolves' actor charged in Canada in 2018 rape
LAS VEGAS — Canadian police confirmed Tuesday they are pursuing a criminal case against a former “Dances With Wolves” actor who was arrested last week and charged in Nevada with sexually abusing and trafficking Indigenous women and girls. Nathan Chasing Horse, who also goes by Nathan Lee...
Burr joins global law firm as regulatory advisor
Former North Carolina U.S. Sen. Richard Burr has joined DLA Piper as an advisor in the global law firm’s regulatory and government affairs practice. Burr, who retired from the Senate this year after almost three decades in Congress, joined as the chairman of the firm’s health policy consulting group, DLA said in a statement. He’s expected to consult on policy to life sciences and health care companies “navigating a rapidly changing policy landscape and significant regulatory and political uncertainty,” the firm said.
Democrats win control of Pennsylvania House, end GOP rule
HARRISBURG, PA. — Democrats won control of the Pennsylvania House in special elections Tuesday, wresting partial power from Republicans for the first time in a dozen years in the competitive swing state. Democrats won all three vacant Pittsburgh-area House seats to claim a slim edge over Republicans, finally securing...
Compassionate Care Act creates regulatory system for medical cannabis industry in North Carolina
RALEIGH, NC. - The North Carolina General Assembly has introduced the North Carolina Compassionate Care Act as a part of Chapter 90 of the General Statutes. The act, also known as Article 5H, aims to protect patients and their doctors from criminal and civil penalties associated with using cannabis for medical purposes.
