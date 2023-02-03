ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

WRAL News

NC Senate passes LGBTQ bill for public schools

The North Carolina Senate passed a controversial bill Tuesday that would require teachers to notify parents if a student questions their gender, sending it next to the state House for final approval. The Republican-backed Parents’ Bill of Rights has been met with backlash from LGBTQ advocates, students and parents. Critics...
WRAL News

NC Senate approves Parents' Bill of Rights

The North Carolina Senate approved a controversial bill Tuesday that would require teachers to notify parents if a student questions their gender. The North Carolina Senate approved a controversial bill Tuesday that would require teachers to notify parents if a student questions their gender. Reporter: Laura LesliePhotographer: Curt TremperWeb Editor:...
country1037fm.com

The Most Hated Thing In North Carolina Is What??

I get it, you’re not supposed to hate. But we all do. Rival sports teams, certain foods, and more. In fact, people often bond over what they dislike. So much so that there is actually a dating app that takes “hates” into account when matching people. Maybe I should check this out? It’s called “Hater”. The app first launched in February 2017 so it’s been around a while. And it’s taken into account the different dislikes of each state and compiled the data. In doing so they determined the most hated thing in each state. And the most hated thing in North Carolina? Well, I can support it.
Charlotte Stories

Poll: Majority Want to Make ‘North Carolinian’ An Official Dialect

While many people across America still use phrases such as these, and speak in their region’s own dialect, recent studies have found that, as America becomes more diverse, regional accents and dialects are dying out – and the more we move around, the more the rough edges of our conversation style get whittled down. Just a few years ago, the British government acted to protect Welsh by making it an official language, thereby preserving its use. Should the same happen across America?
WRAL News

Renewed hotel guest rules bill clears state Senate committee

RALEIGH, N.C. — Legislation sought by North Carolina’s lodging industry that attempts to declare when long-term hotel guests qualify for tenant protections more associated with houses or apartments cleared a Senate committee Tuesday. The measure, which would start protections after someone stays at a hotel, motel or campground...
Richmond County Daily Journal

Republican lawmakers to NC schoolchildren and teachers: The attacks will continue until morale improves

In case you hadn’t noticed, North Carolina public schools, along with the children and teachers who inhabit them, are suffering mightily these days. The Public School Forum of North Carolina reports that the number of youth suicides in our state has doubled in recent years, and that there’s been a 46% increase in the number of kids who have suffered with one or more “major depressive episodes” since the start of the pandemic.
WRAL News

NC Senate poised to approve controversial LGBTQ bill for public schools

The North Carolina Senate is poised to debate — and possibly approve — a controversial bill Tuesday that would require teachers to notify parents if a student questions their gender. The Republican-backed Parents' Bill of Rights, which passed its final committee hurdle on Monday, has been met with...
kiss951.com

North Carolina City One of the Friendliest, Most Welcoming in America

Hello! How are you? Pretty smile! Just a few ways to show your appreciation or friendliest to someone, right? Everyone knows about “southern hospitality” of course. Well, did you know some cities are considered to be the most friendly in the country? Yeah, there are actual rankings of the friendliest cities in the U.S.
WXII 12

Former N.C. Senator Jerry Tillman passes away at 82

RALEIGH, N.C. — Former North Carolina Senator Jerry Tillman passed away. Tillman, 82, of Archdale, passed away Saturday, Feb. 4, according to a funeral site. Tillman is a former North Carolina Senator, having represented the state's twenty-ninth and twenty-sixth district from Jan. 1, 2003 until June 30, 2020. Cumby...
FOX8 News

EV charging station manufacturer chooses North Carolina to build chargers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Another piece of the market for electric vehicles will be built in North Carolina. The Economic Investment Committee of the NC Department of Commerce approved incentives Tuesday to lure the newly created Kempower Inc. to build a manufacturing facility for electric-vehicle charging stations in Durham. This follows Toyota’s construction of a […]
carolinajournal.com

Lawmakers have chance to end state’s CON game

The N.C. General Assembly could turn a New Bern eye surgeon’s three-year legal battle into a moot discussion. But it’s unlikely that Dr. Jay Singleton would complain. He would end up with the same result as if he had won his ongoing lawsuit against state health care regulators.
carolinajournal.com

News & Observer gets it wrong on taxes

Raleigh News & Observer editor Ned Barnett continues to be of the belief that what ails North Carolina is a state government that is too small. In his Jan. 29 editorial, he expresses frustration that hard-working North Carolinians are keeping too much of their money. Claiming that “excessive tax cuts”...
WRAL News

'Dances With Wolves' actor charged in Canada in 2018 rape

LAS VEGAS — Canadian police confirmed Tuesday they are pursuing a criminal case against a former “Dances With Wolves” actor who was arrested last week and charged in Nevada with sexually abusing and trafficking Indigenous women and girls. Nathan Chasing Horse, who also goes by Nathan Lee...
WRAL News

Burr joins global law firm as regulatory advisor

Former North Carolina U.S. Sen. Richard Burr has joined DLA Piper as an advisor in the global law firm’s regulatory and government affairs practice. Burr, who retired from the Senate this year after almost three decades in Congress, joined as the chairman of the firm’s health policy consulting group, DLA said in a statement. He’s expected to consult on policy to life sciences and health care companies “navigating a rapidly changing policy landscape and significant regulatory and political uncertainty,” the firm said.
WRAL News

Democrats win control of Pennsylvania House, end GOP rule

HARRISBURG, PA. — Democrats won control of the Pennsylvania House in special elections Tuesday, wresting partial power from Republicans for the first time in a dozen years in the competitive swing state. Democrats won all three vacant Pittsburgh-area House seats to claim a slim edge over Republicans, finally securing...
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

