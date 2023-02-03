ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain View, AR

whiterivernow.com

Obituary: Lona Faye Williams

Lona Faye Williams, of Mountain View, Ark., returned to her heavenly home on February 6, 2023. Lona was born to the late Homer and Helen Smith, in Timbo, Arkansas on September 4, 1935. Lona is survived by her sisters, Glenna Smith Young of Shawnee Oklahoma, and Donna Smith Packnett of...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, AR
whiterivernow.com

Obituary: Katherine Ann Burleson

Katherine Ann Burleson, 70, of Marcella, passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023, in Little Rock. She was born on February 18, 1952, in Marcella. She was the daughter of Ralph and Grace Case Rollins, who preceded her in death. She was a retired school teacher of 35+ years and a member of the Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church. She enjoyed reading, coloring, and being with her granddaughters, and was a die-hard ASTATE fan as well as an avid Arkansas Razorback fan.
MARCELLA, AR
whiterivernow.com

Obituary: Patricia ”Patty” Shelton Cash

Patricia ”Patty” Shelton Cash passed away after a long illness surrounded by her loving family on February 5, 2023. Born December 10, 1940, in Batesville, she was the only child of George and Lela Shelton. Patty was married to Bill Cash on October 14, 1957, and shared a life together for 57 years.
BATESVILLE, AR
whiterivernow.com

Obituary: Michael Dewayne Satterwhite

Michael Dewayne Satterwhite, 54, passed away on February 2, 2023. He was born in Batesville, AR, on September 23, 1968, to Randy and Yvonne Satterwhite. Mike was a man of Christian faith. Ever since the age of 7, Mike loved the game of golf and spent his time on the course any chance he could get. His competitive spirit and strong will showed in everything he did, making him the man he was. He also loved to fish and get together with his buddies for their weekly game of cards. He loved the game almost as much as he loved his girls, whether it was working on puzzles or watching tv shows. Spending time with his daughters who were his world. He was a loving father, son, brother, uncle, and friend whose memory will forever live on in the hearts of those that loved him.
BATESVILLE, AR
whiterivernow.com

Obituary: Rachelle Diane Bock

Rachelle Diane Bock, 51, of Pleasant Plains, departed this life on Friday, February 3, 2023. She was born on May 8, 1971, in Alexandria, Minnesota, to Rollie John Bock and Grace Lovell Bock. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Batesville. Rachelle loved her family, especially...
PLEASANT PLAINS, AR
whiterivernow.com

Obituary: Troy Dale Morrow

Troy Dale Morrow was born on July 23, 1931, and went to heaven on February 3, 2023. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Oneda (Goodman) Morrow; a son, Roger Morrow; a daughter, Susan Scarberry (Benny); a brother, John Franklin Morrow; six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Calvin and Mary (Sisk) Morrow and eight brothers and sisters.
BIG FLAT, AR
whiterivernow.com

Main Street Batesville announces 2023 Gala

Main Street Batesville’s (MSB) 2023 Gala will be held Friday, March 17, at The Main Street Loft on the third floor of the Independence County Library. The “After Dark” gala will feature a Nationals Finals Rodeo (NFR) theme and live music by The Drasco Band. In a...
BATESVILLE, AR
whiterivernow.com

BCT production, ‘Drinking Habits,’ scheduled for this weekend

A new production from the Batesville Community Theatre (BCT) that will leave audiences in “high spirits” is scheduled for this weekend. “Drinking Habits,” will play Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 9 through Feb. 11, at the BCT Performing Arts Center, 1295 Main Street, in Batesville. Performances will begin at 7 p.m. There will also be a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. on Feb. 12.
BATESVILLE, AR
whiterivernow.com

Historic Izard County church vandalized

Izard County Sheriff Charley Melton is encouraging anyone with information about the vandalizing of a historic church to contact his office. In a social media post on Saturday, Melton said his department is investigating the incident at the Old Philadelphia Church on Larkin Road. A deputy sheriff reported upside-down crosses were spray-painted on the front of the church as well as around the sides of the building. A pentagram was also discovered spray-painted on the steps of the church. No vandalism was reported inside the building.
IZARD COUNTY, AR
KTLO

13 business licenses issued in January; 7 home-based

The City of Mountain Home issued 13 business licenses in January, including seven home-based. According to a report from building inspection manager Jeannie Anderson, the licenses include:. Hieu Nguyen for Mountain Home Nail Techs located at 309 Highway 62 East;. Jesse and Misty Gilliam for Target Inspection Services, a residential...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
Kait 8

Body found in submerged vehicle identified

SYLAMORE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Izard County Sheriff’s Office has identified a body found Sunday in a car submerged in the White River. According to a news release shared on social media, the driver has been identified as 52-year-old Anita Farrier of Southside. The sheriff’s office does not suspect...
IZARD COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Body found in vehicle in White River identified

A body found in a vehicle in the White River has been identified as an Independence County woman. Izard County Sheriff Charley Melton says no foul play is suspected in the death of 52-year-old Anita Farrier of Southside. Sheriff Melton says his office received a message from the Stone County...
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
whiterivernow.com

Newport Police identify woman killed in concert shooting

Police have identified the woman killed in a Sunday morning shooting at a concert in Newport. According to Newport Police Chief Larry Dulaney, Tamrionna Jarrett, 19, of Augusta, died in the shooting incident that occurred at a rap concert at the Old Branch building on Clay Street. The shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. Four others were injured.
NEWPORT, AR
Kait 8

1 dead and 1 injured in Independence County crash

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - One man died and another suffered injuries after a crash early Saturday morning. According to Arkansas State Police, the crash at happened at 7:43 a.m. on Feb. 4 on Highway 69 in Independence County. Terry Engles, 69, of Mount Pleasant, was traveling south in the...
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
THV11

UCA cheer team faces allegations of racism amid coaching change

CONWAY, Ark. — There's a new head coach and allegations of racism on the University of Central Arkansas cheerleading team. On Monday morning, the UCA cheer team was suspended. In a Facebook post, UCA athletics released a statement that said in part that they were "looking at a reorganization"...
CONWAY, AR
KTLO

New boil water order issued; one remains in effect

A boil water order has been issued for the Mountain View Waterworks system in Stone County. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, the order was issued Monday due to a water line break. The order affects the area of Harding Boulevard to Tubbs Court; all of Shadow Lane; Dora Drive; Leonard Drive and Museum Lane.
STONE COUNTY, AR

