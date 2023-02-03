Read full article on original website
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Lona Faye Williams
Lona Faye Williams, of Mountain View, Ark., returned to her heavenly home on February 6, 2023. Lona was born to the late Homer and Helen Smith, in Timbo, Arkansas on September 4, 1935. Lona is survived by her sisters, Glenna Smith Young of Shawnee Oklahoma, and Donna Smith Packnett of...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Katherine Ann Burleson
Katherine Ann Burleson, 70, of Marcella, passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023, in Little Rock. She was born on February 18, 1952, in Marcella. She was the daughter of Ralph and Grace Case Rollins, who preceded her in death. She was a retired school teacher of 35+ years and a member of the Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church. She enjoyed reading, coloring, and being with her granddaughters, and was a die-hard ASTATE fan as well as an avid Arkansas Razorback fan.
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Patricia ”Patty” Shelton Cash
Patricia ”Patty” Shelton Cash passed away after a long illness surrounded by her loving family on February 5, 2023. Born December 10, 1940, in Batesville, she was the only child of George and Lela Shelton. Patty was married to Bill Cash on October 14, 1957, and shared a life together for 57 years.
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Michael Dewayne Satterwhite
Michael Dewayne Satterwhite, 54, passed away on February 2, 2023. He was born in Batesville, AR, on September 23, 1968, to Randy and Yvonne Satterwhite. Mike was a man of Christian faith. Ever since the age of 7, Mike loved the game of golf and spent his time on the course any chance he could get. His competitive spirit and strong will showed in everything he did, making him the man he was. He also loved to fish and get together with his buddies for their weekly game of cards. He loved the game almost as much as he loved his girls, whether it was working on puzzles or watching tv shows. Spending time with his daughters who were his world. He was a loving father, son, brother, uncle, and friend whose memory will forever live on in the hearts of those that loved him.
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Rachelle Diane Bock
Rachelle Diane Bock, 51, of Pleasant Plains, departed this life on Friday, February 3, 2023. She was born on May 8, 1971, in Alexandria, Minnesota, to Rollie John Bock and Grace Lovell Bock. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Batesville. Rachelle loved her family, especially...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Troy Dale Morrow
Troy Dale Morrow was born on July 23, 1931, and went to heaven on February 3, 2023. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Oneda (Goodman) Morrow; a son, Roger Morrow; a daughter, Susan Scarberry (Benny); a brother, John Franklin Morrow; six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Calvin and Mary (Sisk) Morrow and eight brothers and sisters.
whiterivernow.com
Main Street Batesville announces 2023 Gala
Main Street Batesville’s (MSB) 2023 Gala will be held Friday, March 17, at The Main Street Loft on the third floor of the Independence County Library. The “After Dark” gala will feature a Nationals Finals Rodeo (NFR) theme and live music by The Drasco Band. In a...
whiterivernow.com
BCT production, ‘Drinking Habits,’ scheduled for this weekend
A new production from the Batesville Community Theatre (BCT) that will leave audiences in “high spirits” is scheduled for this weekend. “Drinking Habits,” will play Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 9 through Feb. 11, at the BCT Performing Arts Center, 1295 Main Street, in Batesville. Performances will begin at 7 p.m. There will also be a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. on Feb. 12.
Arkansas National Guard holds departure ceremony for 450 guardsmen
There were a lot of hugs and a few tears as troops across the state departed Sunday morning for deployment.
Conway police share update as search continues for Tanvi Marupally
CONWAY, Ark. — Tuesday marks three weeks since 14-year-old Tanvi Marupally was last seen leaving Conway Junior High School. Police have continued to search, and we now know more about what their search process has been like. "It is a big deal, any time a child leaves it's a...
whiterivernow.com
Historic Izard County church vandalized
Izard County Sheriff Charley Melton is encouraging anyone with information about the vandalizing of a historic church to contact his office. In a social media post on Saturday, Melton said his department is investigating the incident at the Old Philadelphia Church on Larkin Road. A deputy sheriff reported upside-down crosses were spray-painted on the front of the church as well as around the sides of the building. A pentagram was also discovered spray-painted on the steps of the church. No vandalism was reported inside the building.
whiterivernow.com
Sheriff: Body discovered in submerged car identified as Southside woman
The Izard County Sheriff’s Department says the body found in a submerged car yesterday in the Sylamore area has been identified as a Southside woman. According to a post on social media Monday morning, Sheriff Charley Melton’s office said the victim inside the vehicle was identified as Anita Farrier, 52.
KTLO
13 business licenses issued in January; 7 home-based
The City of Mountain Home issued 13 business licenses in January, including seven home-based. According to a report from building inspection manager Jeannie Anderson, the licenses include:. Hieu Nguyen for Mountain Home Nail Techs located at 309 Highway 62 East;. Jesse and Misty Gilliam for Target Inspection Services, a residential...
Kait 8
Body found in submerged vehicle identified
KTLO
whiterivernow.com
Newport Police identify woman killed in concert shooting
Police have identified the woman killed in a Sunday morning shooting at a concert in Newport. According to Newport Police Chief Larry Dulaney, Tamrionna Jarrett, 19, of Augusta, died in the shooting incident that occurred at a rap concert at the Old Branch building on Clay Street. The shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. Four others were injured.
‘Home by her birthday’: Reward fund established for missing Conway teen Tanvi Marupally
A reward fund of $5,000 has been created for information leading to the safe return of Tanvi Marupally, 14, by March 24.
Kait 8
1 dead and 1 injured in Independence County crash
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - One man died and another suffered injuries after a crash early Saturday morning. According to Arkansas State Police, the crash at happened at 7:43 a.m. on Feb. 4 on Highway 69 in Independence County. Terry Engles, 69, of Mount Pleasant, was traveling south in the...
UCA cheer team faces allegations of racism amid coaching change
CONWAY, Ark. — There's a new head coach and allegations of racism on the University of Central Arkansas cheerleading team. On Monday morning, the UCA cheer team was suspended. In a Facebook post, UCA athletics released a statement that said in part that they were "looking at a reorganization"...
KTLO
New boil water order issued; one remains in effect
A boil water order has been issued for the Mountain View Waterworks system in Stone County. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, the order was issued Monday due to a water line break. The order affects the area of Harding Boulevard to Tubbs Court; all of Shadow Lane; Dora Drive; Leonard Drive and Museum Lane.
