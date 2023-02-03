ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

First Coast News

Man charged with manslaughter in Normandy Estates area killing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrested a man accusing him of killing someone Saturday in the Normandy Estates area of Jacksonville. JSO responded to the 9300 block of Thunderbolt Drive in the Pinecrest Subdivision in reference to a shooting. Officers found one adult man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials. Christopher Houston, 31, has been charged with manslaughter, police announced Monday. Police said the shooting occurred following a dispute.
First Coast News

Who is Aiden Fucci?

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A 14-year-old middle school student typically doesn’t have much of a public profile. But since his arrest for murdering his 13-year-old classmate Tristyn Bailey, the now-16-year-old Aiden Fucci has acquired a public record trail of troubling dimensions. A portrait of the accused teen...
First Coast News

Leaders of Jacksonville drug ring sentenced to prison, must forfeit cars, motorcycles, Rolex watches

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from an unrelated report. The leaders of a Jacksonville drug ring have been sentenced in federal court. Kimberly Michelle Claridy Wlalker, 46, and Neal Merrell Walker, 51, were each sentenced to 25 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute narcotics and conspiracy to commit money laundering.
WCJB

‘I was scared’: Lake City home struck by more than 30 bullets; man left injured

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police officers are investigating two shootings, that left two people hurt. The first shooting happened near Northwest Ridgewood Avenue at around 9 p.m. on Friday. Officials are looking for a grey SUV that pulled alongside the victim’s vehicle and released gunfire. The victim was shot twice and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
riverbendnews.org

White Springs man arrested for Lake City burglary

On Monday, Jan. 23, at approximately 2:35 a.m., the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to Tustenuggee Road in Lake City, Fla., in reference to a possible burglary in progress. According to the arrest report, when CCSO deputies responded, they located a bike on the back porch. Deputies immediately saw the back door was open and the lock was broken. When making their announcements and contact with the occupants inside, one male, Vemond Coker, surrendered immediately. Coker was detained without further incident. A second individual, Roneca Robinson, surrendered as well after multiple announcements were made on the public address system. Robinson was also detained without further incident and advised deputies no one else was in residence.
