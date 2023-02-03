Read full article on original website
Driver in Clay County Jail after attempting to run victim off roadway, deputies sayZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Large store chain closing multiple Florida locationsKristen WaltersJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville postal carrier sentenced for theft of mailDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Motorist Alert: Clay County begins new road project in Green Cove Springs, announces 5 projects starting soonZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
New shops to open in San Marco neighborhood in Jacksonville in 2023Debra FineJacksonville, FL
Man claimed to have guns, threatened ‘local schools, children and himself,’ Jacksonville police say
Christopher Ciccone, 32, is now facing a charge of sending written threats to conduct a mass shooting, according to a news release from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.
Video shows what led to shooting where Jacksonville officer was grazed by bullet, suspect killed
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday released video of a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened in January.
Jacksonville man accused of threatening violence towards schools
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man is accused of threatening to conduct a mass shooting, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police were called to the San Pablo Road area on Monday is response to someone threatening violence toward local schools, children and himself. They identified the suspect as...
A Florida Teen Stabbed His Classmate 114 Times & Here's What He's Facing
Jacksonville, Florida, teenager Aiden Fucci, 16, pleaded guilty on February 6 to stabbing his 13-year-old classmate Tristyn Bailey 114 times. On May 9, 2021, the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office released a Missing Child Investigation statement to Twitter. The statement read that Bailey was missing as of 10 a.m. that morning and was last seen around midnight.
Bodycam video released following deadly officer-involved shooting in College Gardens
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Department has released bodyworn camera footage in a deadly police-involved shooting in the 1800 block of Hardee Street on January 20. The incident involves a man who reportedly shot at police officers during a burglary investigation. Officers returned fire and the man died...
JSO: Two people found dead during wellness check in Panama Park area
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after two people were found dead inside a home in the Panama Park area late Tuesday night. Police say around 6 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 500 block of E 61st Street in reference to a wellbeing check. Upon arrival, they located a...
Man charged with manslaughter in Normandy Estates area killing
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrested a man accusing him of killing someone Saturday in the Normandy Estates area of Jacksonville. JSO responded to the 9300 block of Thunderbolt Drive in the Pinecrest Subdivision in reference to a shooting. Officers found one adult man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials. Christopher Houston, 31, has been charged with manslaughter, police announced Monday. Police said the shooting occurred following a dispute.
Guilty plea in murder of 27-year-old woman found in Sandalwood retention pond
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man charged with the September 2021 death and disappearance of a 27-year-old woman has changed his plea to guilty, according to court documents. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested North Samuel Cole Pridgen last March on a charge of...
Action News Jax Investigates: Did a firefighter receive special treatment during JSO investigation?
Action News Jax Investigates whether a Jacksonville firefighter received special treatment during a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office investigation involving the report of a stolen ambulance.
Trial begins Monday for accused teen killer Aiden Fucci: What to know
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News will stream the Aiden Fucci trial on our website, as well as our YouTube channel and Roku app, gavel-to-gavel after jury selection is complete. Aiden Fucci, the 16-year-old accused of stabbing his 13-year-old classmate Tristyn Bailey 114 times, will go to trial Monday....
Driver in Clay County Jail after attempting to run victim off roadway, deputies say
Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the area of U.S. 17 South and Sundargen Road in Green Cove Springs at approximately 9:56 p.m. Saturday in reference to a reckless driver entering the county.
Who is Aiden Fucci?
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A 14-year-old middle school student typically doesn’t have much of a public profile. But since his arrest for murdering his 13-year-old classmate Tristyn Bailey, the now-16-year-old Aiden Fucci has acquired a public record trail of troubling dimensions. A portrait of the accused teen...
Man pleads guilty to murder in 2021 death of 27-year-old Jacksonville woman
The man who police say confessed to strangling a 27-year-old woman in Jacksonville in 2021 pleaded guilty Monday in her murder.
Action News Jax Investigates: What is organized retail theft and how does it cost you a fortune?
There’s a new kind of theft in Jacksonville on the rise, and to call it stealing would be an understatement.
Leaders of Jacksonville drug ring sentenced to prison, must forfeit cars, motorcycles, Rolex watches
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from an unrelated report. The leaders of a Jacksonville drug ring have been sentenced in federal court. Kimberly Michelle Claridy Wlalker, 46, and Neal Merrell Walker, 51, were each sentenced to 25 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute narcotics and conspiracy to commit money laundering.
‘I was scared’: Lake City home struck by more than 30 bullets; man left injured
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police officers are investigating two shootings, that left two people hurt. The first shooting happened near Northwest Ridgewood Avenue at around 9 p.m. on Friday. Officials are looking for a grey SUV that pulled alongside the victim’s vehicle and released gunfire. The victim was shot twice and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Arrest made after man fatally shot during argument in Westside subdivision
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Monday it has made an arrest after a man was fatally shot during an argument in a Westside subdivision this weekend. Christopher Elonzo Houston, 31, was detained, interviewed and later accused of manslaughter in connection with the shooting death, JSO...
Orange Park police looking for a suspect in a robbery at Best Bet
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — The Orange Park Police Department is looking for a suspect they say ropped the Best Bet at 455 Park Avenue on Sunday. Police say the man seen in the picture below followed a victim out of the building and accosted the victim, stealing his money.
‘I want our survivors to feel loved:’ Vigil held in Neptune Beach to honor gun violence victims
A local group hosted a candlelight vigil Sunday to honor those impacted by gun violence and their loved ones
White Springs man arrested for Lake City burglary
On Monday, Jan. 23, at approximately 2:35 a.m., the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to Tustenuggee Road in Lake City, Fla., in reference to a possible burglary in progress. According to the arrest report, when CCSO deputies responded, they located a bike on the back porch. Deputies immediately saw the back door was open and the lock was broken. When making their announcements and contact with the occupants inside, one male, Vemond Coker, surrendered immediately. Coker was detained without further incident. A second individual, Roneca Robinson, surrendered as well after multiple announcements were made on the public address system. Robinson was also detained without further incident and advised deputies no one else was in residence.
