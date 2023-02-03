ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, IN

Court docs: Mom says ‘weird guy’ followed her in Marion grocery store, tried to grab 4-year-old daughter

By Matt Adams
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Mf1K_0kbqr6Bu00

MARION, Ind. – A Marion man followed a woman and her daughter in a grocery store before trying to kidnap the little girl, police say.

Marion police arrested Jason Milliner following the Jan. 30 incident, which happened around 1:30 p.m. at the Needler’s Fresh Market on Forest Avenue in Marion.

The mother told police she entered the store with her 4-year-old daughter and kept her close because she noticed a “weird guy” wearing a hoodie, a black ski mask or beanie, light colored jeans and work boots.

Police: Marion man tried to kidnap 4-year-old from grocery store

According to court documents, the woman said the man, later identified as Milliner, followed her and her daughter around the produce section. The mother said the man was eventually out of sight when she saw him again in the dairy section.

She held her daughter’s hand tightly because she was feeling uncomfortable. Once the man was out of sight, the woman let go of her daughter’s hand to reach for some sour cream.

Not long after that, the man grabbed her daughter by the coat and tried to pull her away. The child grabbed her mother’s leg and yelled “Mommy,” according to court documents. The mother dropped her basket and screamed; she was able to pick up her daughter and yell at the man.

Her screams got the attention of other customers, who looked in their direction; the man ran down the aisle and left, she told police.

IMPD uses license plate readers to make arrest after rash of shootings into homes and cars

The woman was so incensed by the encounter that she didn’t immediately contact the authorities and was more concerned about the safety of her daughter. She showed up at the police station about two hours later to report what happened.

The woman posted about the incident on Facebook; someone alerted her to a similar occurrence at a local Walmart, prompting her to contact Marion police. The Walmart incident was not related to the Jan. 30 attempted abduction at Needler’s and didn’t involve the same suspect, police said.

Investigators viewed surveillance video from the grocery store. It showed the suspect entering the store a few minutes after the woman and her child arrived. He hung around the produce section before leaving for the bathroom. He then went to the beer aisle, which is close to the produce area.

Robinson’s Blain Loll shares cancer journey, return to the court

When the woman came to the produce section and left, the man followed her to the meat section, according to court documents. Police were unable to see the attempted abduction because “there were no working cameras” in the specific area where it happened.

Investigators said other cameras captured video of the man walking down the dairy aisle and “throwing his hands up,” although he wasn’t running. Additional video showed him taking off his beanie or ski mask and then walking quickly out of the store, according to court documents.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uvqYI_0kbqr6Bu00
    Photo via Marion Police Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=079paE_0kbqr6Bu00
    Image via Marion Police Department

The man spent seven minutes in the grocery store but didn’t buy anything, police noted. He got into a red pickup truck with an extended cab; the front passenger rim was black, and the rear passenger rim was chrome.

A photograph of the suspect was distributed to other officers via email; one officer believed the image looked like Milliner. Police went to his address, where they found a red pickup truck matching the one they’d seen on video, including a black rim on the front passenger side and a chrome rim on the back one.

Indy man arrested for kidnapping, attempted murder in Sunday missing woman incident

Milliner said he’d been at the store earlier in the day. Investigators noted he had a blue hoodie and a dark gray jacket with black stripes—clothing matching that of the man seen on video.

Officers took Milliner to the police department for questioning. On Jan. 31, the Grant County Prosecutor’s Office charged him with kidnapping, a Level 5 felony.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTHR

10 years later: Police renew plea for information in 2013 Kokomo murder

KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police are renewing a plea for information in the murder of a young woman 10 years ago. Investigators believe two armed intruders entered a home on James Drive on Feb. 7, 2013, and were confronted by 21-year-old Destiny Renee Pittman, who shared the home with her boyfriend. One of the suspects fired a shot that struck Pittman in the chest, killing her.
KOKOMO, IN
WISH-TV

Marion police shooting happens after report of shots fired

MARION, Ind. (WISH) — An officer fired a gun early Sunday morning in Marion after a report of shots fired led to a foot pursuit, police say. The Marion Police Department says it responded at an undisclosed time to a report of shots fired in the 1500 block of South Florence Street. During the investigation, police say they were led on a foot pursuit.
MARION, IN
wrtv.com

ISP, Howard County Sheriff's Office conducting death investigation in Kokomo

KOKOMO — Indiana State Police and the Howard County Sheriff's Office are investigating a death in a Kokomo neighborhood. The death happened Tuesday morning in the 1100 block of Arundel Drive. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday. No other details, including anything about the victim, have been released. WRTV...
KOKOMO, IN
WOWO News

FWPD investigating Monday morning shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a juvenile in life-threatening condition Monday morning. Officers were called to the 800 block of Oaklawn Court at 10:34 a.m. at the River Pointe Townhomes apartment complex just southeast of downtown. Police say a juvenile was shot outside and staggered to a nearby apartment for help.
FORT WAYNE, IN
FOX59

Madison County man dead after fatal vehicle pursuit

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — A Madison County man has died following a vehicle pursuit that concluded with a motorcycle crash in Grant County. Alexandria police attempted to stop 62-year-old Gary Stone, the driver of a 2019 Harley Davidson motorcycle, for a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon. Stone ignored these instructions and continued traveling northbound in an […]
MADISON COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Scam artists targeting Indiana restaurants

Detectives working from the Indiana State Police Peru District have recently received complaints about a potential scam targeting local restaurants. The restaurant receives a phone call. The caller tells the answering employee they are from a local law enforcement agency and conducting a counterfeit money investigation. The caller tells the employee that the restaurant possibly has counterfeit money. The employee is then instructed to gather all the restaurant’s money and meet the caller at a location away from the restaurant, purportedly to check for counterfeit money. This is an attempt to steal the restaurant’s money.
INDIANA STATE
WRBI Radio

Bloomington outraged following weekend stabbing

Bloomington, IN — A stabbing on a bus in Bloomington on Saturday has led to outrage in that community. An Indiana University student from Carmel was stabbed multiple times in the head while getting off the bus. Police are calling it a hate-based crime. The incident prompted outrage from...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Your News Local

North Manchester man arrested for battery after no-contact order was filed

This from inkfreenews.com: SYRACUSE, IN — A North Manchester man was arrested after allegedly battering a woman four days after a no-contact order was filed. Scott Michael Dingess, 37, 1633 E. 900N, North Manchester, is charged with domestic battery and invasion of privacy, both class A misdemeanors; domestic battery with a child under 16 present, a level 6 felony; and domestic battery with a sentence enhancement, a level 5 felony.
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN
FOX59

Police: Marion man tried to kidnap 4-year-old from grocery store

MARION, Ind. – Police arrested a Marion man accused of trying to kidnap a 4-year-old child from a grocery store. According to the Marion Police Department, a woman showed up in the police department lobby Monday afternoon to report the attempted abduction. The woman said she was at a local grocery store when a man […]
MARION, IN
WANE-TV

Home destroyed following southwest Fort Wayne fire, no injuries

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A home was destroyed after a large house fire in southwest Fort Wayne Friday evening. Crews responded to the 100 block of Chestnut Hills Parkway on reports of a large structure fire around 5:40 p.m., according to Fort Wayne Dispatch. Crews on scene said the homeowner was able to get out safely and no one was hurt. Crews said a ladder fire truck was used to help put out the fire. At least five departments were on scene.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy