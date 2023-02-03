Read full article on original website
Related
KSAT 12
Judge sentences Andre McDonald to max of 20 years in prison after manslaughter conviction
SAN ANTONIO – A judge on Monday sentenced Andre McDonald to 20 years in prison. 399th District Court Judge Frank Castro had the legal option of sentencing Andre McDonald to a minimum of two years in prison to a maximum of 20 years for the manslaughter charge the jury found him guilty of on Friday. The defendant was originally on trial for murder in the 2019 death of his wife, Andreen McDonald, but the jury went with the lesser charge.
KSAT 12
Andre McDonald’s father awaits trial in Jamaica, accused of murdering two of his wives
SAN ANTONIO – A day after Andre McDonald was sentenced to 20 years in prison for causing the death of his wife Andreen McDonald, sources confirmed to KSAT 12 that McDonald’s father is awaiting trial in Jamaica for the murder of his ex-wife and current wife. Everton McDonald,...
Former Bexar County constable asking for new trial
SAN ANTONIO — A former Bexar County constable is asking for a new trial after being found guilty of evidence tampering in September. In January, Michelle Barrientes-Vela was convicted by jury for evidence tampering and official oppression, which centered around allegations that Vela altered and created her own handwritten cash logs for security at Rodriguez Park on the city’s west side. Other disturbing allegations were made during the course of the trial.
San Antonio man charged with stalking 'Daytime' host Kimberley Crawford
The man said he communicated with her through spirits.
KSAT 12
Man charged in two slayings accepts plea deal, gets 20 years in prison
SAN ANTONIO – A man who was charged in two murder cases has accepted a plea deal in exchange for a 20-year prison term. Anthony Nash was sentenced Tuesday in the 226th District Court to 20 years in prison for each case, but the plea deal allows the sentences to run concurrently.
foxsanantonio.com
Teen arrested after shootout at nearby neighborhood forces lockdown at Brennan High
SAN ANTONIO - A 17-year-old was arrested and police are still looking for a second suspect after a shootout between two cars put a West Side high school on lockdown Tuesday afternoon. Due to the incident being about a mile from the school, officials locked Brennan High School down for...
news4sanantonio.com
Teenager arrested in deadly shooting of another teen at Sunday car meet up
SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio teenager was arrested after allegedly gunning down another teenager on Sunday during a West Side car meet up. Victor Aleman, 19, was charged on Monday with murder after police say he fatally shot Paul Ortiz, 18, while he was sitting in the backseat of a vehicle.
Mom Of 6 Arrested After Cops Find Children Chained Up In The Backyard
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (AP)- Authorities say they have arrested the mother of six of the eight children who were found unsupervised in the middle of the night at a San Antonio home. Bexar County Sheriff’s Office spokesman James Keith say investigators believe that 34-year-old Porucha Phillips was also supposed to be looking after two other … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
KENS 5
Teen suspect in custody after shooting between two cars leads to lockdown at Brennan High School
SAN ANTONIO — Authorities say they're investigating after occupants of two cars shot at each other in west Bexar County, prompting a brief lockdown at nearby Brennan High School. Deputies responded to the 12000 block of Victorian Oaks just after noon. According to a tweet from BCSO, people in...
Andre McDonald convicted of manslaughter in 2019 death of his wife, Andreen
SAN ANTONIO — Andre McDonald has been convicted of manslaughter in the death of his wife, Andreen, nearly four years after her initial disappearance sparked months of searching around Bexar County. A jury returned the guilty verdict on McDonald, a U.S. Air Force Reserve major originally charged with murder...
KTSA
Road shooting leads to Brennan High School lockdown
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Brennan High School was put under lockdown Tuesday afternoon after a shooting outside of the school. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said people in two cars were shooting at each other on Victorian Oaks, a residential dead end street near Westcreek Oaks and Sage Run less than a mile away from the school.
KSAT 12
Atascosa County EMS director charged with official oppression
ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas – The emergency medical services director for Atascosa County faces a charge of official oppression, Texas Rangers paperwork obtained Monday by KSAT shows. Donald Penny, 55, was suspended with pay on Jan. 9, the same day a warrant was issued for his arrest, the Pleasanton Express...
KSAT 12
Investigators & family seek tips on motorcyclist who left dying woman in his wake
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers need help finding a motorcyclist who left a dying woman and her injured children in his wake on the city’s Northwest Side last week. Tanya Nicole Hernandez, 37, was driving east on Interstate 10 a little after 3:30 p.m....
KTSA
Bexar County Medical Examiner identifies man shot to death at San Antonio apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The identity of a man who was shot and killed at a West side apartment complex Monday morning has been released. The Bexar County Medical Examiner says he is 20 year old Ethan Michael Rangel. Rangel was shot and killed at the San Juan...
Woman arrested on child concealment charges, child found safe
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Barbour County Sheriff’s Department has announced that a woman wanted for child concealment charges out of Barbour County has been arrested in Texas. Sanjeshni Narayan was arrested in San Antonio, Texas late last night on Child Concealment charges stemming from Barbour County,...
Texas Woman Tries to Kidnap 4-Year-Old Girl in Walmart Shopping Cart: Cops
Police arrested a woman in San Antonio after she allegedly attempted to take a mom’s shopping cart that held her child. Jessica Vega, 35, is facing a felony charge of attempted kidnapping. The mom told police that she had been shopping at the Potranco Road Walmart with her daughters, one of whom is 4. Vega allegedly grabbed … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
SAPD police search for missing teen with medical condition
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a 15-year-old girl last seen Sunday on the northeast side. SAPD says, Alyssa Raylenn Fabrow was last seen on the 8800 block of Dugas Drive Sunday. Fabrow is described as a white female...
KSAT 12
San Antonio woman claims local bank gave her $200 in counterfeit bills
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio woman is warning others to count their money before they walk out of a store or bank after she claims she got two counterfeit bills at a local bank and didn’t realize it until it was too late. Linda Metz was paying...
KTSA
Zavala County Deputies arrest woman for human smuggling after 13 illegal migrants are found in a pickup
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio woman is being charged with human smuggling after Zavala County Deputies found more than a dozen illegal migrants stashed in a vehicle she was driving. FOX 29 reports it happened at around 5:30 A.M. Sunday on Highway 57 in Zavala County....
Man fatally shot in head at car meet-up near Marbach Road, SAPD says
The man was shot and killed while sitting in a car.
Comments / 0