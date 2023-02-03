ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

KSAT 12

Judge sentences Andre McDonald to max of 20 years in prison after manslaughter conviction

SAN ANTONIO – A judge on Monday sentenced Andre McDonald to 20 years in prison. 399th District Court Judge Frank Castro had the legal option of sentencing Andre McDonald to a minimum of two years in prison to a maximum of 20 years for the manslaughter charge the jury found him guilty of on Friday. The defendant was originally on trial for murder in the 2019 death of his wife, Andreen McDonald, but the jury went with the lesser charge.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Former Bexar County constable asking for new trial

SAN ANTONIO — A former Bexar County constable is asking for a new trial after being found guilty of evidence tampering in September. In January, Michelle Barrientes-Vela was convicted by jury for evidence tampering and official oppression, which centered around allegations that Vela altered and created her own handwritten cash logs for security at Rodriguez Park on the city’s west side. Other disturbing allegations were made during the course of the trial.
Lansing Daily

Mom Of 6 Arrested After Cops Find Children Chained Up In The Backyard

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (AP)- Authorities say they have arrested the mother of six of the eight children who were found unsupervised in the middle of the night at a San Antonio home. Bexar County Sheriff's Office spokesman James Keith say investigators believe that 34-year-old Porucha Phillips was also supposed to be looking after two other
KTSA

Road shooting leads to Brennan High School lockdown

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Brennan High School was put under lockdown Tuesday afternoon after a shooting outside of the school. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said people in two cars were shooting at each other on Victorian Oaks, a residential dead end street near Westcreek Oaks and Sage Run less than a mile away from the school.
KSAT 12

Atascosa County EMS director charged with official oppression

ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas – The emergency medical services director for Atascosa County faces a charge of official oppression, Texas Rangers paperwork obtained Monday by KSAT shows. Donald Penny, 55, was suspended with pay on Jan. 9, the same day a warrant was issued for his arrest, the Pleasanton Express...
Lansing Daily

Texas Woman Tries to Kidnap 4-Year-Old Girl in Walmart Shopping Cart: Cops

Police arrested a woman in San Antonio after she allegedly attempted to take a mom's shopping cart that held her child. Jessica Vega, 35, is facing a felony charge of attempted kidnapping. The mom told police that she had been shopping at the Potranco Road Walmart with her daughters, one of whom is 4. Vega allegedly grabbed
